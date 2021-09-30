A command line tool for developing React Native apps
We're actively working on a Haul successor, which would provide long awaited features like Hot Module Replacement + React Refresh and better feature-parity with Metro. The version
1.0.0 is already released!
If you're investigating using Haul, we highly recommend giving a Re.pack a go.
If you're already using Haul, we recommend migrating to Re.pack for better developer experience and feature set. The migration process is fairly straighforward, since you now have full access to
webpack.config.js.
Haul is a drop-in replacement for
react-native CLI built on open tools like Webpack. It can act as a development server or bundle your React Native app for production.
@haul-bundler/cli and other packages under
@haul-bundler scope are a overhaul of
haul package and support only React Native 0.59.0 and above. If you need to support older versions, please check
legacy branch.
@haul-bundler/cli and other packages requires Node 10 to be installed. If you're running older version, please upgrade to Node 10 LTS or newer.
|Name
|Version
|Description
|Required
@haul-bundler/cli
|CLI and commands implementation.
|Yes
@haul-bundler/core
|Core logic and functionality.
|Yes (installed with
cli)
@haul-bundler/core-legacy
|Legacy logic from
haul package
|Yes (installed with
cli)
@haul-bundler/babel-preset-react-native
|Babel preset tweaked for RN 0.59+, which can decrease the bundle size by using only the necessary transforms.
|Yes (installed by
init command)
@haul-bundler/basic-bundle-webpack-plugin
|Webpack plugin with tweaks for plain JS bundle.
|Yes (installed with
cli)
@haul-bundler/ram-bundle-webpack-plugin
|Webpack plugin for RAM bundle support.
|Yes (installed with
cli)
@haul-bundler/preset-0.59
|Preset with configuration tweaked for RN 0.59.
|Yes (installed by
init command when using RN 0.59)
@haul-bundler/preset-0.60
|Preset with configuration tweaked for RN 0.60.
|Yes (installed by
init command when using RN 0.60)
@haul-bundler/explore
|Explore and analyse generated bundle
|No (optional)
Start by adding Haul as a dependency to your React Native project (use
react-native init MyProject to create one if you don't have a project):
yarn add --dev @haul-bundler/cli
# Traditionalist? No problem:
npm install --save-dev @haul-bundler/cli
To configure your project to use haul, run the following:
yarn haul init
# npm >= 5.2.0 :
npx haul init
# npm < 5.2.0 :
npm install -g npx
npx haul init
This will automatically add the configuration needed to make Haul work with your app, e.g. add
haul.config.js to your project, which you can customize to add more functionality.
Next, you're ready to start the development server:
yarn haul start
# Or:
npx haul start
Finally, reload your app to update the bundle or run your app just like you normally would:
react-native run-ios
Check out the docs to learn more about available commands and tips on customizing the webpack configuration.
Haul uses a completely different architecture from React Native packager, which means there are some things which don't work quite the same.
react-native commands
The following features are unlikely to be supported in the future:
node_modules: transpile your modules before publishing, or configure webpack not to ignore them
