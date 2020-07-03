openbase logo
rmc

@hassanmojab/react-modern-calendar-datepicker

by Kiarash Zarinmehr
3.1.7 (see all)

A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

746

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-modern-calendar-datepicker

Build Status codecov.io npm

A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React.

hero image

Installation 🚀

npm i react-modern-calendar-datepicker

# or if you prefer Yarn:
yarn add react-modern-calendar-datepicker

Documentation 📄

You can find documentation on the website.

The documentation is divided into several sections:

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Kiarash Zarinmehr
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🐛 🤔 ️️️️♿️ 🚇 👀 💬
Arman Rokni
🎨
Mohammad Hasani
💻 🐛 📖 🤔 💬 👀
Amir Tahani
💻 ️️️️♿️
Mohammadreza Ziadzadeh
💻 🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

