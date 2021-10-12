Pds stands for Product Design System. The original intent was to rename
structure to Pds because the developer at the time thought it was more clear. Unfortunately, that renaming never happened so there are two names.
This is a mono repo with the idea that the Ember, React, etc projects scattered around Hashi could all eventually rely on a single source for design components. Currently there is only
pds-ember.
To contribute to the
pds-ember package (currently the only package in this mono repo) please see the Contributing guide for details.
yarn workspace @hashicorp/pds-ember version patch to bump the version by
0.0.1
git tag [PACKAGE-NAME]-[VERSION] e.g.
git tag pds-ember-0.5.2
git push --tags
yarn workspace @hashicorp/[PACKAGE-NAME] npm publish for example
yarn workspace @hashicorp/pds-ember npm publish
Troubleshooting: If you get authentication errors from npm publish:
npm login before
npm publish
yarn workspace @hashicorp/pds-ember npm login
package.json to use the new version of the structure package. If it's in another mono repo with multiple packages, replace the version in each package to the new version (find/replace).