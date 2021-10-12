Structure

Pds stands for Product Design System. The original intent was to rename structure to Pds because the developer at the time thought it was more clear. Unfortunately, that renaming never happened so there are two names.

This is a mono repo with the idea that the Ember, React, etc projects scattered around Hashi could all eventually rely on a single source for design components. Currently there is only pds-ember .

Getting Started

To contribute to the pds-ember package (currently the only package in this mono repo) please see the Contributing guide for details.

Creating + Consuming a Release

yarn workspace @hashicorp/pds-ember version patch to bump the version by 0.0.1 Git add the yml file and the version update generated by the command. Create a new PR for this and get it approved and merged into main. Checkout main branch, pull down the new changes.

Use git tag [PACKAGE-NAME]-[VERSION] e.g. git tag pds-ember-0.5.2 git push --tags

Make sure your NPM account has been added to the Hashi group (check with IT) yarn workspace @hashicorp/[PACKAGE-NAME] npm publish for example yarn workspace @hashicorp/pds-ember npm publish

Troubleshooting: If you get authentication errors from npm publish:

npm login before npm publish Need 2FA on NPM before the login (via npmjs website) Might have to do a login via workspace, for example: yarn workspace @hashicorp/pds-ember npm login