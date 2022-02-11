|Package
|Version
|@hashicorp/flight-icons
Flight Icon svgs
|@hashicorp/ember-flight-icons
Ember.js addon with
<FlightIcon /> component
The micro-site for this project is https://flight-hashicorp.vercel.app
Instructions for installation and use are available, as well as a searchable list of available icons and the documentation for designers and developers.
See the CONTRIBUTING guide for details.
See the RELEASE guide for details.
If you are using structure-icons in your project there is a 1:1 mapping for almost all icons between structure and Flight that is maintained in structure-mappings. The file is a series of key-value pairs where the key is the name of the icon in structure-icons and the value is the name of the icon in Flight.
This project is licensed under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.
We use SemVer for versioning.