Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Flight Icons

PackageVersion
@hashicorp/flight-icons
Flight Icon svgs		npm version
@hashicorp/ember-flight-icons
Ember.js addon with <FlightIcon /> component		npm version

Installation and Usage Instructions

The micro-site for this project is https://flight-hashicorp.vercel.app

Instructions for installation and use are available, as well as a searchable list of available icons and the documentation for designers and developers.

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING guide for details.

Releasing

See the RELEASE guide for details.

Migrating from structure-icons

If you are using structure-icons in your project there is a 1:1 mapping for almost all icons between structure and Flight that is maintained in structure-mappings. The file is a series of key-value pairs where the key is the name of the icon in structure-icons and the value is the name of the icon in Flight.

License

This project is licensed under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning.

