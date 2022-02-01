openbase logo
@hashgraph/sdk

by hashgraph

Hedera™ Hashgraph SDK for JavaScript/TypeScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

161

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
csor-dev

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Hedera™ Hashgraph JavaScript SDK

Docs NPM Package

The JavaScript SDK for interacting with Hedera Hashgraph: the official distributed consensus platform built using the hashgraph consensus algorithm for fast, fair and secure transactions. Hedera enables and empowers developers to build an entirely new class of decentralized applications.

Install

NOTE: v1 of the SDK is deprecated and support will be discontinued after October 2021. Please install the latest version 2.x or migrate from v1 to the latest 2.x version. You can reference the migration documentation.

# with NPM
$ npm install --save @hashgraph/sdk

# with Yarn
$ yarn add @hashgraph/sdk

# with PNPM
$ pnpm add @hashgraph/sdk

React Native Support

The Hedera JavaScript SDK supports the following:

  • React Native with Expo on Android devices and Android emulators

The Hedera JavaScript SDK does not currently support the following:

  • React Native Bare

Usage

See examples.

Contributing to this Project

We welcome participation from all developers! For instructions on how to contribute to this repo, please review the Contributing Guide.

License Information

Licensed under Apache License, Version 2.0 – see LICENSE in this repo or apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.

Rate & Review

100
Yeshwanth Reddy

9 months ago
Cloud Native Guy(mostly on cloud) GoLang Developer, CKAD & CKA, Co-Organisor of Cloud Native Bangalore Meetup Group @cnatblr
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Hedera Hashgraph is a easy to use Blockchain technology and having a Javascript SDK really helped me build a demo project recently. It was easy to setup and run.

0
Abraham Yusuf

5 months ago
CO-Founder @Santri-Salafi-Academy Writer and Blockchain Enthusiast at @Blockchains-Studio
5 months ago

