Hedera™ Hashgraph JavaScript SDK

The JavaScript SDK for interacting with Hedera Hashgraph: the official distributed consensus platform built using the hashgraph consensus algorithm for fast, fair and secure transactions. Hedera enables and empowers developers to build an entirely new class of decentralized applications.

Install

NOTE: v1 of the SDK is deprecated and support will be discontinued after October 2021. Please install the latest version 2.x or migrate from v1 to the latest 2.x version. You can reference the migration documentation.

# with NPM $ npm install # with Yarn $ yarn add @hashgraph/sdk # with PNPM $ pnpm add @hashgraph/sdk

React Native Support

The Hedera JavaScript SDK supports the following:

React Native with Expo on Android devices and Android emulators

The Hedera JavaScript SDK does not currently support the following:

React Native Bare

Usage

See examples.

Contributing to this Project

We welcome participation from all developers! For instructions on how to contribute to this repo, please review the Contributing Guide.

License Information

Licensed under Apache License, Version 2.0 – see LICENSE in this repo or apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.