The JavaScript SDK for interacting with Hedera Hashgraph: the official distributed consensus platform built using the hashgraph consensus algorithm for fast, fair and secure transactions. Hedera enables and empowers developers to build an entirely new class of decentralized applications.
NOTE: v1 of the SDK is deprecated and support will be discontinued after October 2021. Please install the latest version 2.x or migrate from v1 to the latest 2.x version. You can reference the migration documentation.
# with NPM
$ npm install --save @hashgraph/sdk
# with Yarn
$ yarn add @hashgraph/sdk
# with PNPM
$ pnpm add @hashgraph/sdk
The Hedera JavaScript SDK supports the following:
The Hedera JavaScript SDK does not currently support the following:
See examples.
