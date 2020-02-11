A Gherkin based DSL for testing HTTP APIs via Cucumber.JS.
Given I am anonymous
When I send a 'GET' request to '{base}/pets'
And I add the query string parameters:
| sort | desc |
| filter | mammal |
Then I should receive a response with the status 200
And I should receive a response within 1000ms
And the response body json path at "$.[1].name" should equal "Rover"
See the step definition reference for a complete
list of all the available
Given,
When and
Then steps.
npm i --save-dev @harver/bat
npm install --save-dev cucumber
features/support/setup.js with the following code:
const {
setWorldConstructor,
After, AfterAll, Before, BeforeAll,
Given, When, Then
} = require('cucumber');
const { registerHooks, World, registerSteps } = require('@harver/bat');
setWorldConstructor(World);
// Allow Bat to hook into your Cucumber dependencty:
registerHooks({ Before, BeforeAll, After, AfterAll });
registerSteps({ Given, Then, When });
features/some-scenario.feature:
Scenario: Testing Gets
When I send a 'GET' request to '{base}/pets'
And I add the query string parameters:
| sort | desc |
| filter | red |
Then I should receive a response with the status 200
And I should receive a response within 1000ms
And the response body json path at "$.[1].name" should equal "Rover"
See the Steps Reference for documentation on all available steps.
./node_modules/.bin/cucumber-js
ENV_FILE=env/uat.json cucumber-js
The env file will look like this:
{
"values": [
{
"key": "base",
"value": "http://localhost:3000"
}
]
}
You may then reference this variables, in your steps, like so:
When I send a 'GET' request to '{base}/pets'
API_SPEC_FILE=test/openapi.yaml cucumber-js
An Open API spec can be used in conjunction with provided steps, such as extracting example request bodies or validating responses against their schemas.
Steps are written in a readable English form, but this can seem quite verbose. Therefore most steps have alternative short form. For example:
Scenario: Testing short forms
When GET '/pets'
And qs:
| sort | desc |
| filter | mammal |
Then receive status 200
And within 1000ms
And json path at "$.[1].name" should equal "Rover"
If you are using the
I should receive a response within {int}ms step on a network connection you expect to be unusually slow,
you can add pad the time of all these steps using the
LATENCY_BUFFER environment variable:
LATENCY_BUFFER=1000 cucumber-js
This example allows an extra second for all requests to complete.
Under the hood, Bat uses SuperAgent for making HTTP requests. You can get a new SuperAgent agent without requiring SuperAgent directly as a dependency by calling
this.newAgent() within a custom
step definition:
const agent = this.newAgent();
Bat also maintains a cache of agents that persists across Cucumber scenarios. This
means that if each scenario uses a
Given step to set up some authorization, an HTTP session or Bearer token can be reused without needing to re-login every time.
The code example below (taken from the tests), demonstrates a custom
Given step
for logging in and maintaining a client session:
const { setWorldConstructor, After, AfterAll, Before, BeforeAll, Given, When, Then } = require('cucumber');
const { registerHooks, World, registerSteps } = require('@harver/bat');
setWorldConstructor(World);
registerHooks({ After, AfterAll, Before, BeforeAll });
registerSteps({ Given, Then, When });
// a custom login step
Given('I am logged in as a {string}', async function(role) {
// does an agent for this role already exist?
const roleAgent = this.getAgentByRole(role);
if (roleAgent) {
this.setAgentByRole(role, roleAgent);
return;
}
// construct and send a login request
const agent = this.newAgent();
const req = agent.post(this.replaceVars('{base}/my-login'));
await req.send({
// this gets predefined credentials for this role from the `env/dev.json` file
username: this.replaceVars(`{${role}_user}`),
});
// this also sets `this.currentAgent` so this agent will be used
// for creating the next request.
this.setAgentByRole(role, agent);
});
See the Cucumber.JS documentation for more information on writing step definitions.
Steps reference for support writing feature files.
World API for support writing custom step definitions.