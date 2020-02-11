Bat 🦇 - Behavioral API Tester ·

A Gherkin based DSL for testing HTTP APIs via Cucumber.JS.

Write RESTful/HTTP API tests in plain English.

Integrates with Open API specs.

Easily extend with Cucumber.JS.

Given I am anonymous When I send a 'GET' request to '{base}/pets' And I add the query string parameters: | sort | desc | | filter | mammal | Then I should receive a response with the status 200 And I should receive a response within 1000ms And the response body json path at "$.[1].name" should equal "Rover"

See the step definition reference for a complete list of all the available Given , When and Then steps.

Contents

Install

npm i --save-dev @ harver / bat

Get started

1. Install Cucumber.JS:

npm install --save-dev cucumber

2. Create the file features/support/setup.js with the following code:

const { setWorldConstructor, After, AfterAll, Before, BeforeAll, Given, When, Then } = require ( 'cucumber' ); const { registerHooks, World, registerSteps } = require ( '@harver/bat' ); setWorldConstructor(World); registerHooks({ Before, BeforeAll, After, AfterAll }); registerSteps({ Given, Then, When });

3. Write feature files and scenarios

features/some-scenario.feature :

Scenario : Testing Gets When I send a 'GET' request to '{base}/pets' And I add the query string parameters: | sort | desc | | filter | red | Then I should receive a response with the status 200 And I should receive a response within 1000ms And the response body json path at "$.[1].name" should equal "Rover"

See the Steps Reference for documentation on all available steps.

4. Use the Cucumber.JS CLI to run your specs

./node_modules/.bin/cucumber-js

Tips

Use a Postman compatible environment file to define variables:

ENV_FILE=env/uat.json cucumber-js

The env file will look like this:

{ "values" : [ { "key" : "base" , "value" : "http://localhost:3000" } ] }

You may then reference this variables, in your steps, like so:

When I send a 'GET' request to '{base}/pets'

Integrate with an Open API 3 specification:

API_SPEC_FILE=test/openapi.yaml cucumber-js

An Open API spec can be used in conjunction with provided steps, such as extracting example request bodies or validating responses against their schemas.

Step short forms

Steps are written in a readable English form, but this can seem quite verbose. Therefore most steps have alternative short form. For example:

Scenario : Testing short forms When GET '/pets' And qs: | sort | desc | | filter | mammal | Then receive status 200 And within 1000ms And json path at "$.[1].name" should equal "Rover"

Adding a latency buffer

If you are using the I should receive a response within {int}ms step on a network connection you expect to be unusually slow, you can add pad the time of all these steps using the LATENCY_BUFFER environment variable:

LATENCY_BUFFER=1000 cucumber-js

This example allows an extra second for all requests to complete.

Extending

Under the hood, Bat uses SuperAgent for making HTTP requests. You can get a new SuperAgent agent without requiring SuperAgent directly as a dependency by calling this.newAgent() within a custom step definition:

const agent = this .newAgent();

Bat also maintains a cache of agents that persists across Cucumber scenarios. This means that if each scenario uses a Given step to set up some authorization, an HTTP session or Bearer token can be reused without needing to re-login every time.

The code example below (taken from the tests), demonstrates a custom Given step for logging in and maintaining a client session:

const { setWorldConstructor, After, AfterAll, Before, BeforeAll, Given, When, Then } = require ( 'cucumber' ); const { registerHooks, World, registerSteps } = require ( '@harver/bat' ); setWorldConstructor(World); registerHooks({ After, AfterAll, Before, BeforeAll }); registerSteps({ Given, Then, When }); Given( 'I am logged in as a {string}' , async function ( role ) { const roleAgent = this .getAgentByRole(role); if (roleAgent) { this .setAgentByRole(role, roleAgent); return ; } const agent = this .newAgent(); const req = agent.post( this .replaceVars( '{base}/my-login' )); await req.send({ username : this .replaceVars( `{ ${role} _user}` ), }); this .setAgentByRole(role, agent); });

See the Cucumber.JS documentation for more information on writing step definitions.

Reference

Steps reference for support writing feature files.

World API for support writing custom step definitions.