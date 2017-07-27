Beautiful and expressive sparklines component for React

Live demos and docs: borisyankov.github.io/react-sparklines/

Install

npm install react-sparklines --save

Run demo

npm install npm start http://localhost:8080

Use

Import the Sparklines components that you need; for example to generate a simple chart:

import React from 'react'; import { Sparklines } from 'react-sparklines'; ... < Sparklines data = {[5, 10 , 5 , 20 , 8 , 15 ]} limit = {5} width = {100} height = {20} margin = {5} > </ Sparklines >

Sparklines component is a container with the following properties:

data - the data set used to build the sparkline

limit - optional, how many data points to display at once

width, height - dimensions of the generated sparkline in the SVG viewbox. This will be automatically scaled (i.e. responsive) inside the parent container by default.

svgWidth, svgHeight - If you want absolute dimensions instead of a responsive component set these attributes.

preserveAspectRatio - default: 'none', set this to modify how the sparkline should scale

margin - optional, offset the chart

min, max - optional, bound the chart

Basic Sparkline

import React from 'react' ; import { Sparklines, SparklinesLine } from 'react-sparklines' ; ... <Sparklines data={[ 5 , 10 , 5 , 20 ]}> < SparklinesLine color = "blue" /> </ Sparklines >

Bars

import React from 'react' ; import { Sparklines, SparklinesBars } from 'react-sparklines' ; ... <Sparklines data={[ 5 , 10 , 5 , 20 ]}> < SparklinesBars /> </ Sparklines >

Spots

import React from 'react' ; import { Sparklines, SparklinesLine, SparklinesSpots } from 'react-sparklines' ; ... <Sparklines data={sampleData}> < SparklinesLine style = {{ fill: " none " }} /> < SparklinesSpots /> </ Sparklines >

Reference Line

import React from 'react' ; import { Sparklines, SparklinesLine, SparklinesReferenceLine } from 'react-sparklines' ; ... <Sparklines data={sampleData}> < SparklinesLine /> < SparklinesReferenceLine type = "mean" /> </ Sparklines >

Normal Band