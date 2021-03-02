Easy as React hooks that integrate with the pusher-js library.

Install

yarn add @harelpls/use-pusher

Hooks

Usage

You must wrap your app with a PusherProvider and pass it config props for pusher-js initialisation.

import React from "react" ; import { PusherProvider } from "@harelpls/use-pusher" ; const config = { clientKey: "client-key" , cluster: "ap4" , triggerEndpoint: "/pusher/trigger" , authEndpoint: "/pusher/auth" , auth: { headers: { Authorization: "Bearer token" }, }, }; const App = () => { <PusherProvider {...config}> <Example /> < /PusherProvider>; };

useChannel

Use this hook to subscribe to a channel.

const channel = useChannel( "channel-name" );

usePresenceChannel

Augments a regular channel with member functionality.

const Example = () => { const { members, myID } = usePresenceChannel( 'presence-awesome' ); return ( <ul> { Object .entries(members) .filter( ( [id] ) => id !== myID) .map( ( [id, info] ) => ( <li key={id}>{info.name}< /li> )) } </u l> ) }

useEvent

Bind to events on a channel with a callback.

const Example = () => { const [message, setMessages] = useState(); const channel = useChannel( "channel-name" ); useEvent(channel, "message" , ( { data } ) => setMessages( ( messages ) => [...messages, data]) ); };

Note: This will bind and unbind to the event on each render. You may want to memoise your callback with useCallback before passing it in if you notice performance issues.

useTrigger

A helper function to create a server triggered event. BYO server (See Trigger Server below). Pass in triggerEndpoint prop to <PusherProvider /> . Any auth headers from config.auth.headers automatically get passed to the fetch call.

import { useTrigger } from '@harelpls/use-pusher' ; const Example = () => {. const trigger = useTrigger( "channel-name" ); const handleClick = () => trigger( "event-name" , "hello" ); return ( <button onClick={handleClick}>Say Hello< /button> ) }

usePusher

Get access to the Pusher instance to do other things.

import { usePusher } from "@harelpls/use-pusher" ; const Example = () => { const { client } = usePusher(); client.log( "Look ma, logs!" ); return null ; };

Trigger Server

In order to trigger an event, you'll have to create a simple lambda (or an express server if that's your thing). Below is a short lambda that can handle triggered events from useTrigger .

import Pusher from "pusher" ; const pusher = new Pusher({ appId: "app-id" , key: "client-key" , secret: "mad-secret" , cluster: "ap4" , }); export async function handler ( event ) { const { channelName, eventName, data } = JSON .parse(event.body); pusher.trigger(channelName, eventName, data); return { statusCode: 200 }; }

useClientTrigger

I don't want a server though

I hear ya. If you're feeling audacious, you can use client events to push directly from the client:

import { useChannel, useClientTrigger } from "@harelpls/use-pusher" ; const Example = () => { const channel = useChannel( "presence-ca" ); const trigger = useClientTrigger(channel); const handleClientEvent = () => { trigger( "Pew pew" ); }; return <button onClick={handleClientEvent}>Fire< /button>; };

Typescript

This project was built using typescript, so types are built-in. Yeeeew!

Testing

I've teamed up with @nikolalsvk on pusher-js-mock to bring y'all a great pusher mock.

Testing emitted events with jest can be achieved using jest.mock and @testing-library/react (or enzyme , though your tests should reflect what the user should see NOT how the component handles events internally):

import React from "react" ; import { useChannel, useEvent } from "@harelpls/use-pusher" ; const Example = () => { const [title, setTitle] = useState(); const channel = useChannel( "my-channel" ); useEvent(channel, "title" , ( { data } ) => setTitle(data)); return <span>{title}< /span>; }; / / Example.test.tsx import { render, act } from "@testing-library/ react "; import { PusherMock, PusherChannelMock } from " pusher-js-mock "; // mock out the result of the useChannel hook const mockChannel = new PusherChannelMock(); jest.mock(" /use-pusher ", () => ({ ...require.requireActual(" /use-pusher "), useChannel: () => mockChannel, })); test(" should show a title when it receives a title event ", async () => { // mock the client const client = new PusherMock(" client-key ", { cluster: " ap4 " }); // render component and provider with a mocked context value const { findByText } = render( <PusherProvider clientKey=" client-key " cluster=" ap4 " value={{ client }}> <Example /> </PusherProvider> ); // emit an event on the mocked channel act(() => mockChannel.emit(" title ", { data: " Hello world " })); // assert expectations expect(await findByText(" Hello world ")).toBeInTheDocument(); });

Check out the example tests for testing presence channels.

React Native

This package comes with React Native support. Import your PusherProvider from @harelpls/use-pusher/react-native instead of the default @harelpls/use-pusher . All exports are re-exported from there.

Ensure you add the netinfo package to your project too: @react-native-community/netinfo .

import { PusherProvider, useChannel } from "@harelpls/use-pusher/react-native" ;

Contributing

Clone the repository and run yarn && yarn test:watch Get coding!

Please write tests (100% jest coverage) and types.

License

MIT © @mayteio

