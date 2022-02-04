Add Feature Flags to your Next.js application with a single React Hook. This package integrates your Next.js application with HappyKit Flags. Create a free happykit.dev account to get started.

Key Features

written for Next.js

integrate using a simple useFlags() hook

hook only 5 kB in size

extremely fast flag responses (~50ms)

supports user targeting, custom rules and rollouts

supports server-side rendering and static site generation

supports _middleware (edge functions)

Want to see a demo?





Documentation

See the full documentation for setup instructions and usage guides.

Examples

This is roughly what the usage of feature flags looks like once you're up and running.

import { useFlags } from "@happykit/flags/client" ; export default function IndexPage ( props ) { const flagBag = useFlags(); return flagBag.flags.dogGreeting ? "Who's a good boye" : "Hello" ; }

The self documenting examples at flags.happykit.dev show how to use @happykit/flags for client-side, static and server-side rendering.

Full Tutorial

A full tutorial including setup instructions is published on frontend-digest.com.