@happykit/flags

by happykit
2.0.2 (see all)

⛳️ Feature Flags for Next.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

875

GitHub Stars

555

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme


 

Add Feature Flags to your Next.js application with a single React Hook. This package integrates your Next.js application with HappyKit Flags. Create a free happykit.dev account to get started.

Key Features

  • written for Next.js
  • integrate using a simple useFlags() hook
  • only 5 kB in size
  • extremely fast flag responses (~50ms)
  • supports user targeting, custom rules and rollouts
  • supports server-side rendering and static site generation
  • supports _middleware (edge functions)

Want to see a demo? HappyKit Flags Demo


Documentation

See the full documentation for setup instructions and usage guides.

Examples

This is roughly what the usage of feature flags looks like once you're up and running.

// pages/index.js
import { useFlags } from "@happykit/flags/client";

export default function IndexPage(props) {
  const flagBag = useFlags();

  return flagBag.flags.dogGreeting ? "Who's a good boye" : "Hello";
}

The self documenting examples at flags.happykit.dev show how to use @happykit/flags for client-side, static and server-side rendering.

Full Tutorial

A full tutorial including setup instructions is published on frontend-digest.com.

