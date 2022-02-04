Add Feature Flags to your Next.js application with a single React Hook. This package integrates your Next.js application with HappyKit Flags. Create a free happykit.dev account to get started.
useFlags() hook
See the full documentation for setup instructions and usage guides.
This is roughly what the usage of feature flags looks like once you're up and running.
// pages/index.js
import { useFlags } from "@happykit/flags/client";
export default function IndexPage(props) {
const flagBag = useFlags();
return flagBag.flags.dogGreeting ? "Who's a good boye" : "Hello";
}
The self documenting examples at flags.happykit.dev show how to use
@happykit/flags for client-side, static and server-side rendering.
A full tutorial including setup instructions is published on frontend-digest.com.