@happy-dom/server-rendering

by David Ortner
2.39.1 (see all)

A jsdom alternative with support for server side rendering of web components.

Readme

Happy DOM Logo

About

A JSDOM alternative with focus on performance.

Happy DOM aim to support the most common functionality of a web browser.

Read more about how to use Happy DOM

DOM Features

  • Custom Elements (Web Components)

  • Shadow Root (Shadow DOM)

  • Mutation Observer

  • Tree Walker

  • Fetch

And much more..

Works With

Packages

This repository is a Monorepo. Each package lives under packages/<package>.

Published on npm happy-dom

This package contains the core functionality of Happy DOM.

Published on npm jest-environment

This package makes it possible to use Happy DOM with Jest.

Published on npm server-rendering

This package makes it easier to setup servering side rendering of web components by handling the setup of the Node VM Context for you.

Published on npm global-registrator

A utility that registers Happy DOM globally, which makes it possible to use Happy DOM for testing in a Node environment.

Performance

OperationJSDOMHappy DOM
Import / Require333 ms45 ms
Parse HTML256 ms26 ms
Serialize HTML65 ms8 ms
Render custom element214 ms19 ms
querySelectorAll('tagname')4.9 ms0.7 ms
querySelectorAll('.class')6.4 ms3.7 ms
querySelectorAll('[attribute]')4.0 ms1.7 ms
querySelectorAll('[class~="name"]')5.5 ms2.9 ms
querySelectorAll(':nth-child(2n+1)')10.4 ms3.8 ms

See how the test was done here

Whats New in v2.0.0?

  • The methods window.whenAsyncComplete() and window.cancelAsync() has been moved to window.happyDOM.whenAsyncComplete() and window.happyDOM.cancelAsync()

Whats New in v1.0.0?

  • Lerna is used for managing all packages within a single repository

  • Support for React, Angular, Vue

  • Full support for querySelector() and querySelectorAll()

  • Server side rendering has been split out to its own package

  • All functionality is now covered by unit tests

  • Automated release process by publishing to NPM automatically when a pull request is merged

  • Release notes are generated automatically by using Github Releases

  • A lot of minor bug fixes

Contributing

Read more about how to develop and contribute

