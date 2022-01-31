About

A JSDOM alternative with focus on performance.

Happy DOM aim to support the most common functionality of a web browser.

DOM Features

Custom Elements (Web Components)

Shadow Root (Shadow DOM)

Mutation Observer

Tree Walker

Fetch

And much more..

Works With

Packages

This repository is a Monorepo. Each package lives under packages/<package> .

This package contains the core functionality of Happy DOM.

This package makes it possible to use Happy DOM with Jest.

This package makes it easier to setup servering side rendering of web components by handling the setup of the Node VM Context for you.

A utility that registers Happy DOM globally, which makes it possible to use Happy DOM for testing in a Node environment.

Performance

Operation JSDOM Happy DOM Import / Require 333 ms 45 ms Parse HTML 256 ms 26 ms Serialize HTML 65 ms 8 ms Render custom element 214 ms 19 ms querySelectorAll('tagname') 4.9 ms 0.7 ms querySelectorAll('.class') 6.4 ms 3.7 ms querySelectorAll('[attribute]') 4.0 ms 1.7 ms querySelectorAll('[class~="name"]') 5.5 ms 2.9 ms querySelectorAll(':nth-child(2n+1)') 10.4 ms 3.8 ms

Whats New in v2.0.0?

The methods window.whenAsyncComplete() and window.cancelAsync() has been moved to window.happyDOM.whenAsyncComplete() and window.happyDOM.cancelAsync()

Whats New in v1.0.0?

Lerna is used for managing all packages within a single repository

Support for React, Angular, Vue

Full support for querySelector() and querySelectorAll()

Server side rendering has been split out to its own package

All functionality is now covered by unit tests

Automated release process by publishing to NPM automatically when a pull request is merged

Release notes are generated automatically by using Github Releases

A lot of minor bug fixes

Contributing

