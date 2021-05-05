confidence

Dynamic, declarative configurations

Lead Maintainer: Sunny Bhanot

Installation

npm install @hapipal/confidence

Usage

See also the API Reference Confidence is intended for use with nodejs v12+ (see v4 for lower support).

Confidence is a configuration document format, an API, and a foundation for A/B testing. The configuration format is designed to work with any existing JSON-based configuration, serving values based on object path ( '/a/b/c' translates to a.b.c ). In addition, Confidence defines special $-prefixed keys used to filter values for a given criteria.

Example

Below is an example configuring a hapi server using a dynamic Confidence configuration.

const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const Confidence = require ( '@hapipal/confidence' ); const store = new Confidence.Store({ server : { host : 'localhost' , port : { $param : 'PORT' , $coerce : 'number' , $default : 3000 }, debug : { $filter : 'NODE_ENV' , $default : { log : [ 'error' ], request : [ 'error' ] }, production : { request : [ 'implementation' ] } } } }); const config = store.get( '/' , process.env); const server = Hapi.server(config);

Extras

Confidence originated in the hapijs organization, and was adopted by hapi pal in April 2019.

