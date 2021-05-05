openbase logo
@hapipal/confidence

by hapipal
6.0.1 (see all)

Dynamic, declarative configurations

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

737

GitHub Stars

263

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

confidence

Dynamic, declarative configurations

Build Status Coverage Status

Lead Maintainer: Sunny Bhanot

Installation

npm install @hapipal/confidence

Usage

See also the API Reference

Confidence is intended for use with nodejs v12+ (see v4 for lower support).

Confidence is a configuration document format, an API, and a foundation for A/B testing. The configuration format is designed to work with any existing JSON-based configuration, serving values based on object path ('/a/b/c' translates to a.b.c). In addition, Confidence defines special $-prefixed keys used to filter values for a given criteria.

Example

Below is an example configuring a hapi server using a dynamic Confidence configuration.

const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const Confidence = require('@hapipal/confidence');

const store = new Confidence.Store({
    server: {
        host: 'localhost',
        port: {
            $param: 'PORT',
            $coerce: 'number',
            $default: 3000
        },
        debug: {
            $filter: 'NODE_ENV',
            $default: {
                log: ['error'],
                request: ['error']
            },
            production: {
                request: ['implementation']
            }
        }
    }
});

const config = store.get('/', process.env);

const server = Hapi.server(config);

Extras

Confidence originated in the hapijs organization, and was adopted by hapi pal in April 2019.

confidence Logo

