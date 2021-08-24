An EventEmitter useful for collecting hapi server ops information.

oppsy is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components (but works great on its own or with other frameworks). If you are using a different web framework and find this module useful, check out hapi – they work even better together.

Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

Useful resources

Note: this module is being deprecated on December 31st, 2020 due to lack to available support resources. Please consider using another logging plugin.