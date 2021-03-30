openbase logo
@hapi/joi-date

by hapijs
2.0.1 (see all)

Joi extensions for dates

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

36.8K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Validation

Readme

@joi/date

Extensions for advance date rules.

Visit the joi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

Useful resources

Alternatives

class-validatorDecorator-based property validation for classes.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
validatorString validation
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
25
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
3Performant
yup
yupDead simple Object schema validation
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
46
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
14Performant
12Great Documentation
joiThe most powerful data validation library for JS
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
12Performant
sup
superstructA simple and composable way to validate data in JavaScript (and TypeScript).
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
391K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tv
tcomb-validationValidation library based on type combinators
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
714K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 21 Alternatives

