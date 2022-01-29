openbase logo
@hapi/hoek

by hapijs
9.2.1 (see all)

Node utilities shared among the extended hapi universe

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.9M

GitHub Stars

472

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@hapi/hoek

Utility methods for the hapi ecosystem.

hoek is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components (but works great on its own or with other frameworks). If you are using a different web framework and find this module useful, check out hapi – they work even better together.

This module is not intended to solve every problem for everyone, but rather as a central place to store hapi-specific methods. If you're looking for a general purpose utility module, check out lodash.

Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

Useful resources

praveen-AIT12 Ratings13 Reviews
3 months ago

Very useful plugins which break applications into smaller pieces thus helping with scaling. So in case you are working on a large-scale project, this is the go-to package. But a downside of this which I observed is it restricts developers by using Hapi-specific plugins and modules which are not compatible with other frameworks.

Yogi-Kmr

