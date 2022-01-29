Utility methods for the hapi ecosystem.

hoek is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components (but works great on its own or with other frameworks). If you are using a different web framework and find this module useful, check out hapi – they work even better together.

This module is not intended to solve every problem for everyone, but rather as a central place to store hapi-specific methods. If you're looking for a general purpose utility module, check out lodash.

Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

