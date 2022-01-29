hoek is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components (but works great on its own or with other frameworks). If you are using a different web framework and find this module useful, check out hapi – they work even better together.
This module is not intended to solve every problem for everyone, but rather as a central place to store hapi-specific methods. If you're looking for a general purpose utility module, check out lodash.
Very useful plugins which break applications into smaller pieces thus helping with scaling. So in case you are working on a large-scale project, this is the go-to package. But a downside of this which I observed is it restricts developers by using Hapi-specific plugins and modules which are not compatible with other frameworks.