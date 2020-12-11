Documentation of the protocol, and the JS API, is in https://github.com/mozilla/hawk/blob/main/API.md.
This was once
hueniverse/hawk and relased as
hawk.
Then, after the 7.0.10 release, it was moved to the
hapijs/hawk repository and released as
@hapi/hawk.
Hapi later de-supported the library, after releasing version 8.0.0.
It has since been moved to
mozilla/hawk and is again released as
hawk.
All of the intermediate versions are also relased as
hawk.
Changes are represented in GitHub releases on this repository.
Mozilla maintains several Hawk implementations in different langauages, so it is likely to stay at Mozilla for some time.
This library is in "maintenance mode" -- no features will be added, and only security-related bugfixes will be applied.