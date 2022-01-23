oldCoder29 ● 78 Rating s ● 81 Review s ● January 12, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use More or less I found hapi to be similar to express only, few differences rest it does everything same as to express, the transition from express is difficult as with express we have middleware and is missing in this one. People have mix opinion over the performance of API, personally, I haven't seen any boost in performance its just like express. Documentation is great, plugin structure is what makes it easy and less chaotic. Overall its good alternative to express but if you are already using express as your framework and thinking of migrating it to hapi, don't do it, it's not worth the effort. 0

Vinay Saini ● Mohali ● 23 Rating s ● 68 Review s ● 10 months ago Easy to Use Highly Customizable Great Documentation Performant Responsive Maintainers It is similar to express framework but comes with many build-in features which makes it special. It has many plugin available which can be used based on the project requirements. We can easily implement Authentication, API documentations with swagger any many other things using those plugins. It has a very huge community and documentation is also very good. Latest version of HAPI comes with async/await support, which is very helpful for clean and fast development. 1

ankush-singh ● 56 Rating s ● 58 Review s ● 2 months ago I got to know about hapi when i got a task to upgrade packages for our project,Documentation really helps me in upgrading the version and the good thing is there are some middlewares needed to expose the data in other libraries but hapi handles them byself internally 0

Deepak Khiwani ● Chandigarh ● 47 Rating s ● 57 Review s ● January 19, 2021 Performant Great Documentation Easy to Use This is one of the best package to create APIs when using with Node.It is quite similar to Express.js but still a bit different. With hapi there is no need to use middleware. - Documentation is quite good and well maintained - Backed by Walmart 0