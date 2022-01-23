openbase logo
Readme

@hapi/hapi

The Simple, Secure Framework Developers Trust

Build powerful, scalable applications, with minimal overhead and full out-of-the-box functionality - your code, your way.

Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

Useful resources

Technical Steering Committee (TSC) Members

oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

More or less I found hapi to be similar to express only, few differences rest it does everything same as to express, the transition from express is difficult as with express we have middleware and is missing in this one. People have mix opinion over the performance of API, personally, I haven't seen any boost in performance its just like express. Documentation is great, plugin structure is what makes it easy and less chaotic. Overall its good alternative to express but if you are already using express as your framework and thinking of migrating it to hapi, don't do it, it's not worth the effort.

0
Vinay SainiMohali23 Ratings68 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

It is similar to express framework but comes with many build-in features which makes it special. It has many plugin available which can be used based on the project requirements. We can easily implement Authentication, API documentations with swagger any many other things using those plugins. It has a very huge community and documentation is also very good. Latest version of HAPI comes with async/await support, which is very helpful for clean and fast development.

1
souravsingh872
ankush-singh56 Ratings58 Reviews
2 months ago

I got to know about hapi when i got a task to upgrade packages for our project,Documentation really helps me in upgrading the version and the good thing is there are some middlewares needed to expose the data in other libraries but hapi handles them byself internally

0
Deepak KhiwaniChandigarh47 Ratings57 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

This is one of the best package to create APIs when using with Node.It is quite similar to Express.js but still a bit different. With hapi there is no need to use middleware. - Documentation is quite good and well maintained - Backed by Walmart

0
kevcx23 Ratings3 Reviews
June 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use

The Hapi js ecosystem is well documented, well maintained, and battle-tested (came out of Walmart Labs). More opinionated than express, less than a framework like sails or loopback. A great starting point for a web app or api in node.

0

