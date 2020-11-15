openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@hapi/good-squeeze

by hapijs
6.0.0 (see all)

Simple transform stream for event filtering with good.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@hapi/good-squeeze

Simple transform stream for event filtering with good.

good-squeeze is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components (but works great on its own or with other frameworks). If you are using a different web framework and find this module useful, check out hapi – they work even better together.

Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

Useful resources

Note: this module is being deprecated on December 31st, 2020 due to lack to available support resources. Please consider using another logging plugin.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial