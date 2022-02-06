Transforms an input field or a textarea into a Tags component, in an easy, customizable way, with great performance and small code footprint, exploded with features.

Installation

Option 1 - import from CDN:

Place these lines before any other code which is (or will be) using Tagify (Example here)

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.polyfills.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

Tagify will then be available globally. To load specific version use @ - for example: unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify@3.1.0

option 2 - import as a Node module:

npm i @yaireo/tagify --save

Usage (in your bundle):

live demo using Parcel as bundler

import Tagify from '@yaireo/tagify' var tagify = new Tagify(...)

Don't forget to include tagify.css file in your project. CSS location: @yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.css SCSS location: @yaireo/tagify/src/tagify.scss See SCSS usecase & example

Features

Can be applied on input & textarea elements

Supports mix content (text and tags together)

Supports single-value mode (like <select> )

) Supports whitelist/blacklist

Supports Templates for: component wrapper, tag items, suggestion list & suggestion items

Shows suggestions list (flexiable settings & styling) at full (component) width or next to the typed texted (caret)

Allows setting suggestions' aliases for easier fuzzy-searching

Auto-suggest input as-you-type with ability to auto-complete

Can paste in multiple values: tag 1, tag 2, tag 3 or even newline-separated tags

or even newline-separated tags Tags can be created by Regex delimiter or by pressing the "Enter" key / focusing of the input

Validate tags by Regex pattern or by function

Tags may be editable (double-click)

ARIA accessibility support (Component too generic for any meaningful ARIA)

(Component too generic for any meaningful ARIA) Supports read-only mode to the whole componenet or per-tag

Each tag can have any properties desired (class, data-whatever, readonly...)

Automatically disallow duplicate tags (vis "settings" object)

Has built-in CSS loader, if needed (Ex. AJAX whitelist pulling)

Tags can be trimmed via hellip by giving max-width to the tag element in your CSS

by giving to the element in your Easily change direction to RTL (via the SCSS file)

Internet Explorer - A polyfill script should be used: tagify.polyfills.min.js (in /dist ) (IE support has been dropped)

Many useful custom events

Original input/textarea element values kept in sync with Tagify

Building the project

Simply run gulp in your terminal, from the project's path (Gulp should be installed first).

Source files are this path: /src/

Output files, which are automatically generated using Gulp, are in: /dist/

The rest of the files are most likely irrelevant.

var tagify = new Tagify(...); tagify.addTags([ "banana" , "orange" , "apple" ]) tagify.addTags([{ value : "banana" , color : "yellow" }, { value : "apple" , color : "red" }, { value : "watermelon" , color : "green" }])

Output value

There are two possible ways to get the value of the tags:

Access the tagify's instance's value prop: tagify.value (Array of tags) Access the original input's value: inputElm.value (Stringified Array of tags)

The most common way is to simply listen to the change event on the original input

var inputElm = document .querySelector, tagify = new Tagify (inputElm); inputElm.addEventListener( 'change' , onChange) function onChange ( e ) { console .log(e.target.value) }

Default format is a JSON string:

'[{"value":"cat"}, {"value":"dog"}]'

I recommend keeping this because some situations might have values such as addresses (tags contain commas):

'[{"value":"Apt. 2A, Jacksonville, FL 39404"}, {"value":"Forrest Ray, 191-103 Integer Rd., Corona New Mexico"}]'

Another example for complex tags state might be disabled tags, or ones with custom identifier class:

(tags can be clicked, so delevopers can choose to use this to disable/enable tags)

'[{"value":"cat", "disabled":true}, {"value":"dog"}, {"value":"bird", "class":"color-green"}]'

To change the format, assuming your tags have no commas and are fairly simple:

var tagify = new Tagify(inputElm, { originalInputValueFormat : valuesArr => valuesArr.map( item => item.value).join( ',' ) })

Output:

"cat,dog"

Ajax whitelist

Dynamically-loaded suggestions list (whitelist) from the server (as the user types) is a frequent need to many.

Tagify comes with its own loading animation, which is a very lightweight CSS-only code, and the loading state is controlled by the method tagify.loading which accepts true or false as arguments.

Below is a basic example using the fetch API. I advise to abort the last request on any input before starting a new request.

Example: var input = document .querySelector( 'input' ), tagify = new Tagify(input, { whitelist :[]}), controller; tagify.on( 'input' , onInput) function onInput ( e ) { var value = e.detail.value tagify.whitelist = null controller && controller.abort() controller = new AbortController() tagify.loading( true ).dropdown.hide() fetch( 'http://get_suggestions.com?value=' + value, { signal :controller.signal}) .then( RES => RES.json()) .then( function ( newWhitelist ) { tagify.whitelist = newWhitelist tagify.loading( false ).dropdown.show(value) }) }

Persisted data

Sometimes the whitelist might be loaded asynchronously, and so any pre-filled value in the original input field will be removed if the enforceWhitelist is set to true .

Tagify can automatically restore the last used whitelist by setting a unique id to the Tagify instance, by using the localstorage to persist the whitelist & value data:

var input = document .querySelector( 'input' ), tagify = new Tagify(input, { id : 'test1' , enforceWhitelist : true , }),

Tags which aren't read-only can be edited by double-clicking them (by default) or by changing the editTags setting to 1 , making tags editable by single-clicking them.

The value is saved on blur or by pressing enter key. Pressing Escape will revert the change trigger blur . ctrl z will revert the change if an edited tag was marked as not valid (perhaps duplicate or blacklisted)

To prevent all tags from being allowed to be editable, set the editTags setting to false (or null ).

To do the same but for specific tag(s), set those tags' data with editable property set to false :

< input value = '[{"value":"foo", "editable":false}, {"value":"bar"}]' >

Validations

For "regular" tags (not mix-mode or select-mode) the easiest way is to use the pattern setting and use a Regex, or apply the pattern attribute directly on the input which will be "transformed" into a Tagify component (for vanilla code where the input tag is fully accessible to develops).

If the pattern setting does not meet your needs, use the validate setting, which recieves a tag data object as an argument and should return true if validaiton is passing, or false / string of not. A string may be returned as the reason of the validation failure so it would be printed as the title attribute of the invalid tag.

Note - there is a setting to keep invalid tags ( keepInvalidTags ) and if it's set to true , the user can see the reason for the invalidation by hovering the tag and see the browser's native tooltip via the title attribute:

{ empty : "empty" , exceed : "number of tags exceeded" , pattern : "pattern mismatch" , duplicate : "already exists" , notAllowed : "not allowed" }

The texts for those (invalid tags) titles can be customized from the settings:

new Tagify(inputElement, { texts : { duplicate : "Duplicates are not allowed" } })

Or by directly manipulating the Tagify function prototype:

Tagify.prototype.TEXTS = {...Tagify.prototype.TEXTS, { duplicate : "Duplicates are not allowed" }}

Drag & Sort

To be able to sort tags by draging, a 3rd-party script is needed.

I have made a very simple drag & drop (~ 11kb unminified) script which uses HTML5 native API and it is available to download via NPM or Github but any other drag & drop script may possibly work. I could not find in the whole internet a decent lightweight script.

var tagify = new Tagify(inputElement) var dragsort = new DragSort(tagify.DOM.scope, { selector : '.' +tagify.settings.classNames.tag, callbacks : { dragEnd : onDragEnd } }) function onDragEnd ( elm ) { tagify.updateValueByDOMTags() }

DOM Templates

It's possible to control the templates for some of the HTML elements tagify is using by modifying the settings.templates Object with your own custom functions which must return an HTML string.

Available templates are: wrapper , tag , dropdown , dropdownItem and the optional dropdownItemNoMatch which is a special template for rendering a suggestion item (in the dropdown list) only if there were no matches found for the typed input.

View templates

Example of overriding the tag template:

Each template function automaticaly gets binded with this pointing to the current Tagify instance. It is imperative to preserve the class names and also the this.getAttributes(tagData) for proper functionality.

new Tagify(inputElem, { templates : { tag(tagData, tagify){ return `<tag title=" ${(tagData.title || tagData.value)} " contenteditable='false' spellcheck='false' tabIndex=" ${ this .settings.a11y.focusableTags ? 0 : -1 } " class=" ${ this .settings.classNames.tag} ${tagData.class ? tagData.class : "" } " ${ this .getAttributes(tagData)} > <x title='' class=" ${ this .settings.classNames.tagX} " role='button' aria-label='remove tag'></x> <div> <span class=" ${ this .settings.classNames.tagText} "> ${tagData[ this .settings.tagTextProp] || tagData.value} </span> </div> </tag>` } })

Suggestions list

The suggestions list is a whitelist Array of Strings or Objects which was set in the settings Object when the Tagify instance was created, and can be set latet directly on the instance: tagifyInstance.whitelist = ["tag1", "tag2", ...] .

The suggestions dropdown will be appended to the document's <body> element and will be rendered by default in a position below (bottom of) the Tagify element. Using the keyboard arrows up/down will highlight an option from the list, and hitting the Enter key to select.

It is possible to tweak the list dropdown via 2 settings:

enabled - this is a numeral value which tells Tagify when to show the suggestions dropdown, when a minimum of N characters were typed.

- this is a numeral value which tells Tagify when to show the suggestions dropdown, when a minimum of N characters were typed. maxItems - Limits the number of items the suggestions list will render

var input = document .querySelector( 'input' ), tagify = new Tagify(input, { whitelist : [ 'aaa' , 'aaab' , 'aaabb' , 'aaabc' , 'aaabd' , 'aaabe' , 'aaac' , 'aaacc' ], dropdown : { classname : "color-blue" , enabled : 0 , maxItems : 5 , position : "text" , closeOnSelect : false , highlightFirst : true } });

Will render

< div class = "tagify__dropdown tagify__dropdown--text" style = "left:993.5px; top:106.375px; width:616px;" > < div class = "tagify__dropdown__wrapper" > < div class = "tagify__dropdown__item tagify__dropdown__item--active" value = "aaab" > aaab </ div > < div class = "tagify__dropdown__item" value = "aaabb" > aaabb </ div > < div class = "tagify__dropdown__item" value = "aaabc" > aaabc </ div > < div class = "tagify__dropdown__item" value = "aaabd" > aaabd </ div > < div class = "tagify__dropdown__item" value = "aaabe" > aaabe </ div > </ div > </ div >

By default searching the suggestions is using fuzzy-search (see settings).

If you wish to assign alias to items (in your suggestion list), add the searchBy property to whitelist items you wish to have an alias for.

In the below example, typing a part of a string which is included in the searchBy property, for example land midd" - the suggested item which match the value "Israel" will be rendered in the suggestions (dropdown) list.

Example for a suggestion item alias

whitelist = [ ... { value : 'Israel' , code : 'IL' , searchBy : 'holy land, desert, middle east' }, ... ]

Another handy setting is dropdown.searchKeys which, like the above dropdown.searchBy setting, allows expanding the search of any typed terms to more than the value property of the whitelist items (if items are a Collection).

Example whitelist:

[ { value : 123456 , nickname : "foo" , email : "foo@mail.com" }, { value : 987654 , nickname : "bar" , email : "bar@mail.com" }, ...more.. ]

// setting to search in other keys:

{ dropdown : { searchKeys : [ "nickname" , "email" ] } }

See demo here

This feature must be toggled using these settings:

{ mode : 'mix' , pattern : /@|#/ }

When mixing text with tags, the original textarea (or input) element will have a value as follows:

[[cartman] ]⁠ and [[kyle] ]⁠ do not know [[Homer simpson] ]⁠

If the inital value of the textarea or input is formatted as the above example, tagify will try to automatically convert everything between [[ & ]] to a tag, if tag exists in the whitelist, so make sure when the Tagify instance is initialized, that it has tags with the correct value property that match the same values that appear between [[ & ]] .

Applying the setting dropdown.position:"text" is encouraged for mixed-content tags, because the suggestions list weird when there is already a lot of content at multiple lines.

If a tag does not exists in the whitelist, it may be created by the user and all you should do is listen to the add event and update your local/remote state.

Similar to native <Select> element, but allows typing text as value.

React

See live demo for React integration examples. ⚠️ Tagify is not a controlled component.

A Tagify React component is exported from react.tagify.js :

I have changed how the onChange works internally within the Wrapper of Tagify so as of March 30, 2021 the e argument will include a detail parameter with the value as string. There is no more e.target , and to access the original DOM input element, do this: e.detail.tagify.DOM.originalInput .

Note: You will need to import Tagify's CSS also, either by JavaScript or by SCSS @import (which is preferable) Also note that you will need to use dart-sass and not node-sass in order to compile the file.

import Tags from "@yaireo/tagify/dist/react.tagify" import "@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.css" const onChange = useCallback( ( e ) => { console .log( "CHANGED:" , e.detail.tagify.value , e.detail.tagify.getCleanValue()) , e.detail.value ) }, []) const App = () => { return ( < Tags tagifyRef = {tagifyRef} // optional Ref object for the Tagify instance itself , to get access to inner-methods settings = {settings} // tagify settings object defaultValue = "a,b,c" { ...tagifyProps } // dynamic props such as " loading ", " showDropdown: ' abc '", " value " onChange = {onChange} /> ) })

To gain full access to Tagify's (instance) inner methods, A custom ref can be used:

... const tagifyRef = useRef() ... <Tags tagifyRef={tagifyRef} ... /> < MixedTags settings = {...} onChange = {...} defaultValue = { ` This is a textarea which mixes text with [[{" value " : " tags "}]] . `} />

<MixedTags> component is a shorthand for <Tags InputMode="textarea">

Updating the component's state

The settings prop is only used once in the initialization process, please do not update it afterwards.

jQuery version

jQuery.tagify.js

A jQuery wrapper verison is also available, but I advise not using it because it's basically the exact same as the "normal" script (non-jqueryfied) and all the jQuery's wrapper does is allowing to chain the event listeners for ('add', 'remove', 'invalid')

$( '[name=tags]' ) .tagify() .on( 'add' , function ( e, tagData ) { console .log( 'added' , ...tagData) });

Accessing methods can be done via the .data('tagify') :

$( '[name=tags]' ).tagify(); $( '[name=tags]' ).data( 'tagify' ).addTags( 'aaa, bbb, ccc' )

HTML input & textarea attributes

The below list of attributes affect Tagify.

These can also be set by Tagify settings Object manually, and not declerativly (via attributes).

Attribute Example Info pattern < input pattern = '^[A-Za-z_✲ ]{1,15}$' > Tag Regex pattern which tag input is validated by. placeholder < input placeholder = 'please type your tags' > This attribute's value will be used as a constant placeholder, which is visible unless something is being typed. readOnly < input readOnly > No user-interaction (add/remove/edit) allowed. autofocus < input autofocus > Automatically focus the the Tagify component when the component is loaded required < input required > Adds a required attribute to the Tagify wrapper element. Does nothing more.

FAQ

List of questions & scenarios which might come up during development with Tagify:

Dynamic whitelist The whitelist initial value is set like so: const tagify = new Tagify(tagNode, { whitelist : [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] }) If changes to the whitelist are needed, they should be done like so: Incorrect: tagify.settings.whitelist = [ "foo" , "bar" ] Correct: tagify.whitelist = [ "foo" , "bar" ]

tags/whitelist data structure Tagify does not accept just any kind of data structure.

If a tag data is represented as an Object , it must contain a unique property value which Tagify uses to check if a tag already exists, among other things, so make sure it is present. Incorrect: [{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "foo bar" }] Correct: [{ "id" : 1 , "value" : 1 , "name" : "foo bar" }] [{ "value" : 1 , "name" : "foo bar" }] [{ "value" : "foo bar" }] [ "foo bar" ]

Save changes (Ex. to a server) In framework-less projects, the developer should save the state of the Tagify component (somewhere), and the question is:

when should the state be saved? On every change made to Tagify's internal state ( tagify.value via the update() method).

var tagify = new Tagify(...) tagify.DOM.originalInput.addEventListener( 'change' , onTagsChange) async function onTagsChange ( e ) { const {name, value} = e.target await saveToServer(name, value) } If you are using React/Vue/Angular or any "modern" framework, then you already know how to attach "onChange" event listeners to your <input> / <textarea> elements, so the above is irrelevant.

Render tags in one single line Stopping tags from wrapping to new lines, add this to your .tagify selector CSS Rule: flex-wrap : nowrap ;

Submit on `Enter` key Tagify internally has state property, per Tagify instance and this may be useful for a variety of things when implementing a specific scenario. var tagify = new Tagify(...) var formElm = document .forms[ 0 ]; tagify.on( 'keydown' , onTagifyKeyDown) function onTagifyKeyDown ( e ) { if ( e.key == 'Enter' && !tagify.state.inputText && !tagify.state.editing ){ setTimeout( () => formElm.submit()) } }

CSS Variables

Learn more about CSS Variables) (custom properties)

Tagify's utilizes CSS variables which allow easy customization without the need to manually write CSS. If you do wish to heavily style your Tagify components, then you can (and should) use the below variables within your modified styles as much as you can.

For a live example, see the demos page.

Name Info --tags-disabled-bg Tag background color when disabled --tags-border-color The outer border color which surrounds tagify --tags-hover-border-color hover state --tags-focus-border-color focus state --tag-bg Tag background color --tag-hover Tag background color on hover (mouse) --tag-text-color Tag text color --tag-text-color--edit Tag text color when a Tag is being edited --tag-pad Tag padding, from all sides. Ex. .3em .5em --tag--min-width Minimum Tag width --tag--max-width Maximum tag width, which gets trimmed with hellip after --tag-inset-shadow-size This is the inner shadow size, which dictates the color of the Tags.

It's important the size fits exactly to the tag.

Change this if you change the --tag-pad or fontsize. --tag-invalid-color For border color of edited tags with invalid value being typed into them --tag-invalid-bg Background color for invalid Tags. --tag-remove-bg Tag background color when hovering the × button. --tag-remove-btn-color Remove ( × ) button text color --tag-remove-btn-bg Remove ( × ) button background color --tag-remove-btn-bg--hover Remove ( × ) button hover background color --input-color Input text color --tag-hide-transition Controls the transition property when a tag is removed. default is '.3s' --placeholder-color Placeholder text color --placeholder-color-focus Placeholder text color when Tagify has focus and no input was typed --loader-size Loading animation size. 1em is pretty big, default is a bit less. --readonly-striped Either a value 1 or 0 can be used to toggle the striped diagonal background in readonly

Full list of Tagify's SCSS variables

Methods

Tagify is prototype based and There are many methods, but I've chosen to list the most relevant ones:

Name Parameters Info destroy Reverts the input element back as it was before Tagify was applied removeAllTags Removes all tags and resets the original input tag's value property addTags Array / String / Object tag(s) to add Boolean clear input after adding Boolean - skip adding invalids Accepts a String (word, single or multiple with a delimiter), an Array of Objects (see above) or Strings. addMixTags Array / String Bypasses the normalization process in addTags , forcefully adding tags at the last caret location or at the end, if there's no last caret location saved (at tagify.state.selection ) removeTags Array / HTMLElement / String tag(s) to remove silent does not update the component's value tranDuration Transition duration (in ms ) (#502) Remove single/multiple Tags. When nothing passed, removes last tag. silent - A flag, which when turned on, does not remove any value and does not update the original input value but simply removes the tag from tagify

- A flag, which when turned on, does not remove any value and does not update the original input value but simply removes the tag from tagify tranDuration - delay for animation, after which the tag will be removed from the DOM addEmptyTag Object ( tagData ) Create an empty tag (optionally with pre-defined data) and enters "edit" mode directly. See demo loadOriginalValues String / Array Converts the input's value into tags. This method gets called automatically when instansiating Tagify. Also works for mixed-tags getWhitelistItemsByValue Object {value} - return an Array of found matching items (case-insensitive) getTagIndexByValue String Returns the index of a specific tag, by value getTagElmByValue String Returns the first matched tag node, if found isTagDuplicate String Returns how many tags already exists with that value parseMixTags String Converts a String argument ( [[foo]]⁠ and [[bar]]⁠ are.. ) into HTML with mixed tags & texts getTagElms Returns a DOM nodes list of all the tags getTagElmByValue String Returns a specific tag DOM node by value tagData HTMLElement , Object set/get tag data on a tag element (has .tagify__tag class by default) editTag HTMLElement Goes to edit-mode in a specific tag replaceTag tagElm , Object ( tagData ) Exit a tag's edit-mode. if "tagData" exists, replace the tag element with new data and update Tagify value loading Boolean toggle loading state on/off (Ex. AJAX whitelist pulling) tagLoading HTMLElement , Boolean same as above but for a specific tag element createTagElem Object ( tagData ) Returns a tag element from the supplied tag data injectAtCaret HTMLElement ( injectedNode ) , Object ( range ) Injects text or HTML node at last caret position. range parameter is optional placeCaretAfterNode HTMLElement Places the caret after a given node insertAfterTag HTMLElement (tag element) , HTMLElement / String (whatever to insert after) toggleClass Boolean Toggles class on the main tagify container ( scope ) dropdown.selectAll Add all whitelist items as tags and close the suggestion dropdown dropdown.show String Shows the sugegstions list dropdown. A string paramater allows filtering the results dropdown.hide Boolean Hides the suggestions list dropdown (if it's not managed manually by the developer) dropdown.toggle Boolean Toggles dropdown show/hide. the boolean parameter will force-show updateValueByDOMTags Iterate tag DOM nodes and re-build the tagify.value array (call this if tags get sorted manually) parseTemplate String / Function (template name or function) , Array (data) converts a template string (by selecting one from the settings.templates by name or supplying a template function which returns a String) into a DOM node setReadonly Boolean Toggles "readonly" mode on/off setDisabled Boolean Toggles "disabled" mode on/off getPersistedData String Get data for the specific instance by parameter setPersistedData * , String Set data for the specific instance. Must supply a second parameter which will be the key to save the data in the localstorage (under the tagify namespace) clearPersistedData String Clears data for the specific instance, by parameter. If the parameter is ommited, clears all persisted data related to this instance (by its id which was set in the instance's settings)

Events

All triggered events return the instance's scope (tagify).

See e.detail for custom event additional data.

Example 1 var tagify = new Tagify(...) tagify .on( 'input' , e => console .log(e.detail)) .on( 'edit:input edit:updated edit:start edit:keydown' , e => console .log(e.type, e.detail))

Example 2 var tagify = new Tagify(inputNode, { callbacks : { "change" : ( e ) => console .log(e.detail), "dropdown:show" : ( e ) => console .log(e.detail) } })

Name Info change Any change to the value has occured. e.details.value callback listener argument is a String add A tag has been added remove A tag has been removed (use removeTag instead with jQuery) invalid A tag has been added but did not pass vaildation. See event detail input Input event, when a tag is being typed/edited. e.detail exposes value , inputElm & isValid click Clicking a tag. Exposes the tag element, its index & data dblclick Double-clicking a tag keydown When tagify input has focus and a key was pressed focus The component currently has focus blur The component lost focus edit:input Typing inside an edited tag edit:beforeUpdate Just before a tag has been updated, while still in "edit" mode edit:updated A tag as been updated (changed view editing or by directly calling the replaceTag() method) edit:start A tag is now in "edit mode" edit:keydown keydown event while an edited tag is in focus dropdown:show Suggestions dropdown is to be rendered. The dropdown DOM node is passed in the callback, see demo. dropdown:hide Suggestions dropdown has been removed from the DOM dropdown:select Suggestions dropdown item selected (by mouse/keyboard/touch) dropdown:scroll Tells the percentage scrolled. ( event.detail.percentage ) dropdown:noMatch No whitelist suggestion item matched for the the typed input. At this point it is possible to manually set tagify.suggestedListItems to any possible custom value, for example: [{ value:"default" }] dropdown:updated Fired when the dropdown list is re-filtered while suggestions list is visible and a tag was removed so it was re-added as a suggestion

Hooks

Promise-based hooks for async program flow scenarios.

Allows to "hook" (intervene) at certain points of the program, which were selected as a suitable place to pause the program flow and wait for further instructions on how/if to procceed.

For example, if a developer wishes to add a (native) confirmation popup before a tag is removed (by a user action): var input = document .querySelector( 'input' ) var tagify = new Tagify(input,{ hooks : { beforeRemoveTag : function ( tags ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { confirm( "Remove " + tags[ 0 ].data.value + "?" ) ? resolve() : reject() }) } } })

Name Parameters Info beforeRemoveTag Array (of Objects) Example suggestionClick Object (click event data) Example beforePaste tagify , pastedText , clipboardData Before pasted text was added to Tagify. Resolve with new paste value if needed