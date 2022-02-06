openbase logo
Readme



Tagify - tags input component

Transforms an input field or a textarea into a Tags component, in an easy, customizable way, with great performance and small code footprint, exploded with features.
VanillaReactVueAngular

👉 See Demos 👈

Table of Contents

Installation

Option 1 - import from CDN:

Place these lines before any other code which is (or will be) using Tagify (Example here)

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.polyfills.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />

Tagify will then be available globally. To load specific version use @ - for example: unpkg.com/@yaireo/tagify@3.1.0

option 2 - import as a Node module:

npm i @yaireo/tagify --save

Usage (in your bundle):

live demo using Parcel as bundler

import Tagify from '@yaireo/tagify'

var tagify = new Tagify(...)

Don't forget to include tagify.css file in your project. CSS location: @yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.css SCSS location: @yaireo/tagify/src/tagify.scss See SCSS usecase & example

Features

  • Can be applied on input & textarea elements
  • Supports mix content (text and tags together)
  • Supports single-value mode (like <select>)
  • Supports whitelist/blacklist
  • Supports Templates for: component wrapper, tag items, suggestion list & suggestion items
  • Shows suggestions list (flexiable settings & styling) at full (component) width or next to the typed texted (caret)
  • Allows setting suggestions' aliases for easier fuzzy-searching
  • Auto-suggest input as-you-type with ability to auto-complete
  • Can paste in multiple values: tag 1, tag 2, tag 3 or even newline-separated tags
  • Tags can be created by Regex delimiter or by pressing the "Enter" key / focusing of the input
  • Validate tags by Regex pattern or by function
  • Tags may be editable (double-click)
  • ARIA accessibility support(Component too generic for any meaningful ARIA)
  • Supports read-only mode to the whole componenet or per-tag
  • Each tag can have any properties desired (class, data-whatever, readonly...)
  • Automatically disallow duplicate tags (vis "settings" object)
  • Has built-in CSS loader, if needed (Ex. AJAX whitelist pulling)
  • Tags can be trimmed via hellip by giving max-width to the tag element in your CSS
  • Easily change direction to RTL (via the SCSS file)
  • Internet Explorer - A polyfill script should be used: tagify.polyfills.min.js (in /dist) (IE support has been dropped)
  • Many useful custom events
  • Original input/textarea element values kept in sync with Tagify

Building the project

Simply run gulp in your terminal, from the project's path (Gulp should be installed first).

Source files are this path: /src/

Output files, which are automatically generated using Gulp, are in: /dist/

The rest of the files are most likely irrelevant.

Adding tags dynamically

var tagify = new Tagify(...);

tagify.addTags(["banana", "orange", "apple"])

// or add tags with pre-defined propeties

tagify.addTags([{value:"banana", color:"yellow"}, {value:"apple", color:"red"}, {value:"watermelon", color:"green"}])

Output value

There are two possible ways to get the value of the tags:

  1. Access the tagify's instance's value prop: tagify.value (Array of tags)
  2. Access the original input's value: inputElm.value (Stringified Array of tags)

The most common way is to simply listen to the change event on the original input

var inputElm = document.querySelector,
    tagify = new Tagify (inputElm);

inputElm.addEventListener('change', onChange)

function onChange(e){
  // outputs a String
  console.log(e.target.value)
}

Modify original input value format

Default format is a JSON string:
'[{"value":"cat"}, {"value":"dog"}]'

I recommend keeping this because some situations might have values such as addresses (tags contain commas):
'[{"value":"Apt. 2A, Jacksonville, FL 39404"}, {"value":"Forrest Ray, 191-103 Integer Rd., Corona New Mexico"}]'

Another example for complex tags state might be disabled tags, or ones with custom identifier class:
(tags can be clicked, so delevopers can choose to use this to disable/enable tags)
'[{"value":"cat", "disabled":true}, {"value":"dog"}, {"value":"bird", "class":"color-green"}]'

To change the format, assuming your tags have no commas and are fairly simple:

var tagify = new Tagify(inputElm, {
  originalInputValueFormat: valuesArr => valuesArr.map(item => item.value).join(',')
})

Output:
"cat,dog"

Ajax whitelist

Dynamically-loaded suggestions list (whitelist) from the server (as the user types) is a frequent need to many.

Tagify comes with its own loading animation, which is a very lightweight CSS-only code, and the loading state is controlled by the method tagify.loading which accepts true or false as arguments.

Below is a basic example using the fetch API. I advise to abort the last request on any input before starting a new request.

Example: 
var input = document.querySelector('input'),
    tagify = new Tagify(input, {whitelist:[]}),
    controller; // for aborting the call

// listen to any keystrokes which modify tagify's input
tagify.on('input', onInput)

function onInput( e ){
  var value = e.detail.value
  tagify.whitelist = null // reset the whitelist

  // https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/AbortController/abort
  controller && controller.abort()
  controller = new AbortController()

  // show loading animation and hide the suggestions dropdown
  tagify.loading(true).dropdown.hide()

  fetch('http://get_suggestions.com?value=' + value, {signal:controller.signal})
    .then(RES => RES.json())
    .then(function(newWhitelist){
      tagify.whitelist = newWhitelist // update whitelist Array in-place
      tagify.loading(false).dropdown.show(value) // render the suggestions dropdown
    })
}

Persisted data

Sometimes the whitelist might be loaded asynchronously, and so any pre-filled value in the original input field will be removed if the enforceWhitelist is set to true.

Tagify can automatically restore the last used whitelist by setting a unique id to the Tagify instance, by using the localstorage to persist the whitelist & value data:

var input = document.querySelector('input'),
    tagify = new Tagify(input, {
      id: 'test1',  // must be unique (per-tagify instance)
      enforceWhitelist: true,
    }),

Edit tags

Tags which aren't read-only can be edited by double-clicking them (by default) or by changing the editTags setting to 1, making tags editable by single-clicking them.

The value is saved on blur or by pressing enter key. Pressing Escape will revert the change trigger blur. ctrlz will revert the change if an edited tag was marked as not valid (perhaps duplicate or blacklisted)

To prevent all tags from being allowed to be editable, set the editTags setting to false (or null).
To do the same but for specific tag(s), set those tags' data with editable property set to false:

<input value='[{"value":"foo", "editable":false}, {"value":"bar"}]'>

Validations

For "regular" tags (not mix-mode or select-mode) the easiest way is to use the pattern setting and use a Regex, or apply the pattern attribute directly on the input which will be "transformed" into a Tagify component (for vanilla code where the input tag is fully accessible to develops).

If the pattern setting does not meet your needs, use the validate setting, which recieves a tag data object as an argument and should return true if validaiton is passing, or false/string of not. A string may be returned as the reason of the validation failure so it would be printed as the title attribute of the invalid tag.

Note - there is a setting to keep invalid tags (keepInvalidTags) and if it's set to true, the user can see the reason for the invalidation by hovering the tag and see the browser's native tooltip via the title attribute:

{
  empty      : "empty",
  exceed     : "number of tags exceeded",
  pattern    : "pattern mismatch",
  duplicate  : "already exists",
  notAllowed : "not allowed"
}

The texts for those (invalid tags) titles can be customized from the settings:

new Tagify(inputElement, {
  texts: {
    duplicate: "Duplicates are not allowed"
  }
})

Or by directly manipulating the Tagify function prototype:

Tagify.prototype.TEXTS = {...Tagify.prototype.TEXTS, {duplicate: "Duplicates are not allowed"}}

Drag & Sort

To be able to sort tags by draging, a 3rd-party script is needed.

I have made a very simple drag & drop (~11kb unminified) script which uses HTML5 native API and it is available to download via NPM or Github but any other drag & drop script may possibly work. I could not find in the whole internet a decent lightweight script.

Integration example:

var tagify = new Tagify(inputElement)

// bind "DragSort" to Tagify's main element and tell
// it that all the items with the below "selector" are "draggable"
var dragsort = new DragSort(tagify.DOM.scope, {
    selector: '.'+tagify.settings.classNames.tag,
    callbacks: {
        dragEnd: onDragEnd
    }
})

// must update Tagify's value according to the re-ordered nodes in the DOM
function onDragEnd(elm){
    tagify.updateValueByDOMTags()
}

DOM Templates

It's possible to control the templates for some of the HTML elements tagify is using by modifying the settings.templates Object with your own custom functions which must return an HTML string.

Available templates are: wrapper, tag, dropdown, dropdownItem and the optional dropdownItemNoMatch which is a special template for rendering a suggestion item (in the dropdown list) only if there were no matches found for the typed input.

View templates

Example of overriding the tag template:

Each template function automaticaly gets binded with this pointing to the current Tagify instance. It is imperative to preserve the class names and also the this.getAttributes(tagData) for proper functionality.

new Tagify(inputElem, {
  templates: {
    tag(tagData, tagify){
      return `<tag title="${(tagData.title || tagData.value)}"
              contenteditable='false'
              spellcheck='false'
              tabIndex="${this.settings.a11y.focusableTags ? 0 : -1}"
              class="${this.settings.classNames.tag} ${tagData.class ? tagData.class : ""}"
              ${this.getAttributes(tagData)}>
      <x title='' class="${this.settings.classNames.tagX}" role='button' aria-label='remove tag'></x>
      <div>
          <span class="${this.settings.classNames.tagText}">${tagData[this.settings.tagTextProp] || tagData.value}</span>
      </div>
    </tag>`
  }
})

Suggestions list

suggestions list dropdown

The suggestions list is a whitelist Array of Strings or Objects which was set in the settings Object when the Tagify instance was created, and can be set latet directly on the instance: tagifyInstance.whitelist = ["tag1", "tag2", ...].

The suggestions dropdown will be appended to the document's <body> element and will be rendered by default in a position below (bottom of) the Tagify element. Using the keyboard arrows up/down will highlight an option from the list, and hitting the Enter key to select.

It is possible to tweak the list dropdown via 2 settings:

  • enabled - this is a numeral value which tells Tagify when to show the suggestions dropdown, when a minimum of N characters were typed.
  • maxItems - Limits the number of items the suggestions list will render
var input = document.querySelector('input'),
    tagify = new Tagify(input, {
        whitelist : ['aaa', 'aaab', 'aaabb', 'aaabc', 'aaabd', 'aaabe', 'aaac', 'aaacc'],
        dropdown : {
            classname     : "color-blue",
            enabled       : 0,              // show the dropdown immediately on focus
            maxItems      : 5,
            position      : "text",         // place the dropdown near the typed text
            closeOnSelect : false,          // keep the dropdown open after selecting a suggestion
            highlightFirst: true
        }
    });

Will render

<div class="tagify__dropdown tagify__dropdown--text" style="left:993.5px; top:106.375px; width:616px;">
    <div class="tagify__dropdown__wrapper">
      <div class="tagify__dropdown__item tagify__dropdown__item--active" value="aaab">aaab</div>
      <div class="tagify__dropdown__item" value="aaabb">aaabb</div>
      <div class="tagify__dropdown__item" value="aaabc">aaabc</div>
      <div class="tagify__dropdown__item" value="aaabd">aaabd</div>
      <div class="tagify__dropdown__item" value="aaabe">aaabe</div>
    </div>
</div>

By default searching the suggestions is using fuzzy-search (see settings).

If you wish to assign alias to items (in your suggestion list), add the searchBy property to whitelist items you wish to have an alias for.

In the below example, typing a part of a string which is included in the searchBy property, for example land midd" - the suggested item which match the value "Israel" will be rendered in the suggestions (dropdown) list.

Example for a suggestion item alias

whitelist = [
    ...
    { value:'Israel', code:'IL', searchBy:'holy land, desert, middle east' },
    ...
]

Another handy setting is dropdown.searchKeys which, like the above dropdown.searchBy setting, allows expanding the search of any typed terms to more than the value property of the whitelist items (if items are a Collection).

Example whitelist:

[
  {
    value    : 123456,
    nickname : "foo",
    email    : "foo@mail.com"
  },
  {
    value    : 987654,
    nickname : "bar",
    email    : "bar@mail.com"
  },
  ...more..
]

// setting to search in other keys:

{
  dropdown: {
    searchKeys: ["nickname", "email"] //  fuzzy-search matching for those whitelist items' properties
  }
}

Mixed-Content

See demo here

This feature must be toggled using these settings:

{
  //  mixTagsInterpolator: ["{{", "}}"],  // optional: interpolation before & after string
  mode: 'mix',    // <--  Enable mixed-content
  pattern: /@|#/  // <--  Text starting with @ or # (if single, String can be used here instead of Regex)
}

When mixing text with tags, the original textarea (or input) element will have a value as follows:

[[cartman]]⁠ and [[kyle]]⁠ do not know [[Homer simpson]]⁠

If the inital value of the textarea or input is formatted as the above example, tagify will try to automatically convert everything between [[ & ]] to a tag, if tag exists in the whitelist, so make sure when the Tagify instance is initialized, that it has tags with the correct value property that match the same values that appear between [[ & ]].

Applying the setting dropdown.position:"text" is encouraged for mixed-content tags, because the suggestions list weird when there is already a lot of content at multiple lines.

If a tag does not exists in the whitelist, it may be created by the user and all you should do is listen to the add event and update your local/remote state.

Single-Value

Similar to native <Select> element, but allows typing text as value.

React

See live demo for React integration examples. ⚠️ Tagify is not a controlled component.

A Tagify React component is exported from react.tagify.js:

Update regarding onChange prop:

I have changed how the onChange works internally within the Wrapper of Tagify so as of March 30, 2021 the e argument will include a detail parameter with the value as string. There is no more e.target, and to access the original DOM input element, do this: e.detail.tagify.DOM.originalInput.

Note: You will need to import Tagify's CSS also, either by JavaScript or by SCSS @import (which is preferable) Also note that you will need to use dart-sass and not node-sass in order to compile the file.

import Tags from "@yaireo/tagify/dist/react.tagify" // React-wrapper file
import "@yaireo/tagify/dist/tagify.css" // Tagify CSS

// on tag add/edit/remove
const onChange = useCallback((e) => {
  console.log("CHANGED:"
    , e.detail.tagify.value // Array where each tag includes tagify's (needed) extra properties
    , e.detail.tagify.getCleanValue()) // Same as above, without the extra properties
    , e.detail.value // a string representing the tags
  )
}, [])

const App = () => {
  return (
    <Tags
      tagifyRef={tagifyRef} // optional Ref object for the Tagify instance itself, to get access to  inner-methods
      settings={settings}  // tagify settings object
      defaultValue="a,b,c"
      {...tagifyProps}   // dynamic props such as "loading", "showDropdown:'abc'", "value"
      onChange={onChange}
    />
  )
})

To gain full access to Tagify's (instance) inner methods, A custom ref can be used:

...
const tagifyRef = useRef()
...
<Tags tagifyRef={tagifyRef} ... />

// or mix-mode
<MixedTags
  settings={...}
  onChange={...}
  defaultValue={`This is a textarea which mixes text with [[{"value":"tags"}]].`}
/>

<MixedTags> component is a shorthand for <Tags InputMode="textarea">

Updating the component's state

The settings prop is only used once in the initialization process, please do not update it afterwards.

📖 List of (React) props for the <Tags/> component
PropTypeUpdatableInfo
settingsObjectSee settings section
nameString<input>'s element name attribute
valueString/ArrayInitial value.
defaultValueString/ArraySame as `value prop
placeholderStringplaceholder text for the component
readOnlyBooleanToggles readonly state. With capital O.
tagifyRefObjectuseRef hook refference for the component inner instance of vailla Tagify (for methods access)
showFilteredDropdownBoolean/Stringif true shows the suggestions dropdown. if assigned a String, show the dropdown pre-filtered.
loadingBooleanToggles loading state for the whole component
whitelistArraySets the whitelist which is the basis for the suggestions dropdown & autocomplete
classNameStringComponent's optional class name to be added
InputModeString"textarea" will create a <textarea> (hidden) element instead of the default <input> and automatically make Tagify act as "mix mode"
autoFocusBooleanShould the component have focus on mount. Must be unique, per-page.
childrenString/Arrayvalue/defaultValue props are prefered
onChangeFunctionSee events section
onInputFunctionSee events section
onAddFunctionSee events section
onRemoveFunctionSee events section
onInvalidFunctionSee events section
onClickFunctionSee events section
onKeydownFunctionSee events section
onFocusFunctionSee events section
onBlurFunctionSee events section
onEditInputFunctionSee events section
onEditBeforeUpdateFunctionSee events section
onEditUpdatedFunctionSee events section
onEditStartFunctionSee events section
onEditKeydownFunctionSee events section
onDropdownShowFunctionSee events section
onDropdownHideFunctionSee events section
onDropdownSelectFunctionSee events section
onDropdownScrollFunctionSee events section
onDropdownNoMatchFunctionSee events section
onDropdownUpdatedFunctionSee events section

jQuery version

jQuery.tagify.js

A jQuery wrapper verison is also available, but I advise not using it because it's basically the exact same as the "normal" script (non-jqueryfied) and all the jQuery's wrapper does is allowing to chain the event listeners for ('add', 'remove', 'invalid')

$('[name=tags]')
    .tagify()
    .on('add', function(e, tagData){
        console.log('added', ...tagData)  // data, index, and DOM node
    });

Accessing methods can be done via the .data('tagify'):

$('[name=tags]').tagify();
// get tags from the server (ajax) and add them:
$('[name=tags]').data('tagify').addTags('aaa, bbb, ccc')

HTML input & textarea attributes

The below list of attributes affect Tagify.
These can also be set by Tagify settings Object manually, and not declerativly (via attributes).

AttributeExampleInfo
pattern
<input pattern='^[A-Za-z_✲ ]{1,15}$'>
Tag Regex pattern which tag input is validated by.
placeholder
<input placeholder='please type your tags'>
This attribute's value will be used as a constant placeholder, which is visible unless something is being typed.
readOnly
<input readOnly>
No user-interaction (add/remove/edit) allowed.
autofocus
<input autofocus>
Automatically focus the the Tagify component when the component is loaded
required
<input required>
Adds a required attribute to the Tagify wrapper element. Does nothing more.

FAQ

List of questions & scenarios which might come up during development with Tagify:

Dynamic whitelist The whitelist initial value is set like so: 
const tagify = new Tagify(tagNode, {
  whitelist: ["a", "b", "c"]
})

If changes to the whitelist are needed, they should be done like so:

Incorrect:

tagify.settings.whitelist = ["foo", "bar"]

Correct:

// set the whitelist directly on the instance and not on the "settings" property
tagify.whitelist = ["foo", "bar"]
tags/whitelist data structure

Tagify does not accept just any kind of data structure.
If a tag data is represented as an Object, it must contain a unique property value which Tagify uses to check if a tag already exists, among other things, so make sure it is present.

Incorrect:

[{ "id":1, "name":"foo bar" }]

Correct:

[{ "id":1, "value": 1, "name":"foo bar" }]

[{ "value":1, "name":"foo bar" }]

[{ "value":"foo bar" }]

// ad a simple array of Strings
["foo bar"]
Save changes (Ex. to a server)

In framework-less projects, the developer should save the state of the Tagify component (somewhere), and the question is:
when should the state be saved? On every change made to Tagify's internal state (tagify.value via the update() method).

var tagify = new Tagify(...)

// listen to "change" events on the "original" input/textarea element
tagify.DOM.originalInput.addEventListener('change', onTagsChange)

// This example uses async/await but you can use Promises, of course, if you prefer.
async function onTagsChange(e){
  const {name, value} = e.target
  // "imaginary" async function "saveToServer" should get the field's name & value
  await saveToServer(name, value)
}

If you are using React/Vue/Angular or any "modern" framework, then you already know how to attach "onChange" event listeners to your <input>/<textarea> elements, so the above is irrelevant.

Render tags in one single line

Stopping tags from wrapping to new lines, add this to your .tagify selector CSS Rule:

flex-wrap: nowrap;
Submit on `Enter` key

Tagify internally has state property, per Tagify instance and this may be useful for a variety of things when implementing a specific scenario.

var tagify = new Tagify(...)
var formElm = document.forms[0]; // just an example

tagify.on('keydown', onTagifyKeyDown)

function onTagifyKeyDown(e){
  if( e.key == 'Enter' &&         // "enter" key pressed
      !tagify.state.inputText &&  // assuming user is not in the middle oy adding a tag
      !tagify.state.editing       // user not editing a tag
    ){
    setTimeout(() => formElm.submit())  // put some buffer to make sure tagify has done with whatever, to be on the safe-side
  }

}

CSS Variables

Learn more about CSS Variables) (custom properties)

Tagify's utilizes CSS variables which allow easy customization without the need to manually write CSS. If you do wish to heavily style your Tagify components, then you can (and should) use the below variables within your modified styles as much as you can.

For a live example, see the demos page.

NameInfo
--tags-disabled-bgTag background color when disabled
--tags-border-colorThe outer border color which surrounds tagify
--tags-hover-border-colorhover state
--tags-focus-border-colorfocus state
--tag-bgTag background color
--tag-hoverTag background color on hover (mouse)
--tag-text-colorTag text color
--tag-text-color--editTag text color when a Tag is being edited
--tag-padTag padding, from all sides. Ex. .3em .5em
--tag--min-widthMinimum Tag width
--tag--max-widthMaximum tag width, which gets trimmed with hellip after
--tag-inset-shadow-sizeThis is the inner shadow size, which dictates the color of the Tags.
It's important the size fits exactly to the tag.
Change this if you change the --tag-pad or fontsize.
--tag-invalid-colorFor border color of edited tags with invalid value being typed into them
--tag-invalid-bgBackground color for invalid Tags.
--tag-remove-bgTag background color when hovering the × button.
--tag-remove-btn-colorRemove (×) button text color
--tag-remove-btn-bgRemove (×) button background color
--tag-remove-btn-bg--hoverRemove (×) button hover background color
--input-colorInput text color
--tag-hide-transitionControls the transition property when a tag is removed. default is '.3s'
--placeholder-colorPlaceholder text color
--placeholder-color-focusPlaceholder text color when Tagify has focus and no input was typed
--loader-sizeLoading animation size. 1em is pretty big, default is a bit less.
--readonly-stripedEither a value 1 or 0 can be used to toggle the striped diagonal background in readonly

Full list of Tagify's SCSS variables

Methods

Tagify is prototype based and There are many methods, but I've chosen to list the most relevant ones:

NameParametersInfo
destroyReverts the input element back as it was before Tagify was applied
removeAllTagsRemoves all tags and resets the original input tag's value property
addTags
  1. Array/String/Object tag(s) to add
  2. Boolean clear input after adding
  3. Boolean - skip adding invalids
    		Accepts a String (word, single or multiple with a delimiter), an Array of Objects (see above) or Strings.
    addMixTagsArray/StringBypasses the normalization process in addTags, forcefully adding tags at the last caret location or at the end, if there's no last caret location saved (at tagify.state.selection)
    removeTags
    1. Array/HTMLElement/String tag(s) to remove
    2. silent does not update the component's value
    3. tranDuration Transition duration (in ms)
    		(#502) Remove single/multiple Tags. When nothing passed, removes last tag.
    • silent - A flag, which when turned on, does not remove any value and does not update the original input value but simply removes the tag from tagify
    • tranDuration - delay for animation, after which the tag will be removed from the DOM
    addEmptyTagObject (tagData)Create an empty tag (optionally with pre-defined data) and enters "edit" mode directly. See demo
    loadOriginalValuesString/ArrayConverts the input's value into tags. This method gets called automatically when instansiating Tagify. Also works for mixed-tags
    getWhitelistItemsByValueObject{value} - return an Array of found matching items (case-insensitive)
    getTagIndexByValueStringReturns the index of a specific tag, by value
    getTagElmByValueStringReturns the first matched tag node, if found
    isTagDuplicateStringReturns how many tags already exists with that value
    parseMixTagsStringConverts a String argument ([[foo]]⁠ and [[bar]]⁠ are..) into HTML with mixed tags & texts
    getTagElmsReturns a DOM nodes list of all the tags
    getTagElmByValueStringReturns a specific tag DOM node by value
    tagDataHTMLElement, Objectset/get tag data on a tag element (has.tagify__tag class by default)
    editTagHTMLElementGoes to edit-mode in a specific tag
    replaceTagtagElm, Object (tagData)Exit a tag's edit-mode. if "tagData" exists, replace the tag element with new data and update Tagify value
    loadingBooleantoggle loading state on/off (Ex. AJAX whitelist pulling)
    tagLoadingHTMLElement, Booleansame as above but for a specific tag element
    createTagElemObject (tagData)Returns a tag element from the supplied tag data
    injectAtCaretHTMLElement (injectedNode), Object (range)Injects text or HTML node at last caret position. range parameter is optional
    placeCaretAfterNodeHTMLElementPlaces the caret after a given node
    insertAfterTagHTMLElement (tag element), HTMLElement/String (whatever to insert after)
    toggleClassBooleanToggles class on the main tagify container (scope)
    dropdown.selectAllAdd all whitelist items as tags and close the suggestion dropdown
    dropdown.showStringShows the sugegstions list dropdown. A string paramater allows filtering the results
    dropdown.hideBooleanHides the suggestions list dropdown (if it's not managed manually by the developer)
    dropdown.toggleBooleanToggles dropdown show/hide. the boolean parameter will force-show
    updateValueByDOMTagsIterate tag DOM nodes and re-build the tagify.value array (call this if tags get sorted manually)
    parseTemplateString/Function (template name or function), Array (data)converts a template string (by selecting one from the settings.templates by name or supplying a template function which returns a String) into a DOM node
    setReadonlyBooleanToggles "readonly" mode on/off
    setDisabledBooleanToggles "disabled" mode on/off
    getPersistedDataStringGet data for the specific instance by parameter
    setPersistedData*, StringSet data for the specific instance. Must supply a second parameter which will be the key to save the data in the localstorage (under the tagify namespace)
    clearPersistedDataStringClears data for the specific instance, by parameter. If the parameter is ommited, clears all persisted data related to this instance (by its id which was set in the instance's settings)

    Events

    All triggered events return the instance's scope (tagify).
    See e.detail for custom event additional data.

    Example 1 
    var tagify = new Tagify(...)

// events can be chainable, and multiple events may be binded for the same callback
tagify
  .on('input', e => console.log(e.detail))
  .on('edit:input edit:updated edit:start edit:keydown', e => console.log(e.type, e.detail))
    Example 2 
    var tagify = new Tagify(inputNode, {
  callbacks: {
    "change": (e) => console.log(e.detail),
    "dropdown:show": (e) => console.log(e.detail)
  }
})
    NameInfo
    changeAny change to the value has occured. e.details.value callback listener argument is a String
    addA tag has been added
    removeA tag has been removed (use removeTag instead with jQuery)
    invalidA tag has been added but did not pass vaildation. See event detail
    inputInput event, when a tag is being typed/edited. e.detail exposes value, inputElm & isValid
    clickClicking a tag. Exposes the tag element, its index & data
    dblclickDouble-clicking a tag
    keydownWhen tagify input has focus and a key was pressed
    focusThe component currently has focus
    blurThe component lost focus
    edit:inputTyping inside an edited tag
    edit:beforeUpdateJust before a tag has been updated, while still in "edit" mode
    edit:updatedA tag as been updated (changed view editing or by directly calling the replaceTag() method)
    edit:startA tag is now in "edit mode"
    edit:keydownkeydown event while an edited tag is in focus
    dropdown:showSuggestions dropdown is to be rendered. The dropdown DOM node is passed in the callback, see demo.
    dropdown:hideSuggestions dropdown has been removed from the DOM
    dropdown:selectSuggestions dropdown item selected (by mouse/keyboard/touch)
    dropdown:scrollTells the percentage scrolled. (event.detail.percentage)
    dropdown:noMatchNo whitelist suggestion item matched for the the typed input. At this point it is possible to manually set tagify.suggestedListItems to any possible custom value, for example: [{ value:"default" }]
    dropdown:updatedFired when the dropdown list is re-filtered while suggestions list is visible and a tag was removed so it was re-added as a suggestion

    Hooks

    Promise-based hooks for async program flow scenarios.

    Allows to "hook" (intervene) at certain points of the program, which were selected as a suitable place to pause the program flow and wait for further instructions on how/if to procceed.

    For example, if a developer wishes to add a (native) confirmation popup before a tag is removed (by a user action): 
    var input = document.querySelector('input')
var tagify = new Tagify(input,{
    hooks: {
        /**
         * Removes a tag
         * @param  {Array}  tags [Array of Objects [{node:..., data:...}, {...}, ...]]
         */
        beforeRemoveTag : function( tags ){
            return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
                confirm("Remove " + tags[0].data.value + "?")
                    ? resolve()
                    : reject()
            })
        }
    }
})
    NameParametersInfo
    beforeRemoveTagArray (of Objects)Example
    suggestionClickObject (click event data)Example
    beforePastetagify, pastedText, clipboardDataBefore pasted text was added to Tagify. Resolve with new paste value if needed

    Settings

    NameTypeDefaultInfo
    tagTextPropString"value"Tag data Object property which will be displayed as the tag's text. Remember to keep "value" property unique. See Also: dropdown.mapValueTo, dropdown.searchKeys
    placeholderStringPlaceholder text. If this attribute is set on an input/textarea element it will override this setting
    delimitersString","[RegEx string] split tags by any of these delimiters. Example delimeters: ",|.| " (comma, dot or whitespace)
    patternString/RegExnullValidate input by RegEx pattern (can also be applied on the input itself as an attribute) Ex: /[1-9]/
    modeStringnullUse select for single-value dropdown-like select box. See mix as value to allow mixed-content. The 'pattern' setting must be set to some character.
    mixTagsInterpolatorArray['[[', ']]']Interpolation for mix mode. Everything between these will become a tag
    mixTagsAllowedAfterRegEx/,\|\.\|\:\|\s/Define conditions in which typed mix-tags content is allowing a tag to be created after.
    duplicatesBooleanfalseShould duplicate tags be allowed or not
    trimBooleantrueIf true trim the tag's value (remove before/after whitespaces)
    enforceWhitelistBooleanfalseShould ONLY use tags allowed in whitelist.
    In mix-mode, setting it to false will not allow creating new tags.
    userInputBooleantrueDisable manually typing/pasting/editing tags (tags may only be added from the whitelist). Can also use the disabled attribute on the original input element.
    autoComplete.enabledBooleantrueTries to suggest the input's value while typing (match from whitelist) by adding the rest of term as grayed-out text
    autoComplete.rightKeyBooleanfalseIf true, when is pressed, use the suggested value to create a tag, else just auto-completes the input. In mixed-mode this is ignored and treated as "true"
    whitelistArray[]An array of allowed tags (Strings or Objects). When using Objects in the whitelist array a value property is a must & should be unique.
    Also, the *whitelist used for auto-completion when autoCompletion.enabled is true
    blacklistArray[]An array of tags which aren't allowed
    addTagOnBlurBooleantrueAutomatically adds the text which was inputed as a tag when blur event happens
    pasteAsTagsBooleantrueAutomatically converts pasted text into tags
    callbacksObject{}Exposed callbacks object to be triggered on events: 'add' / 'remove' tags
    maxTagsNumberInfinityMaximum number of allowed tags. when reached, adds a class "tagify--hasMaxTags" to <Tags>
    editTagsObject/Number{}false or null will disallow editing
    editTags.clicksNumber2Number of clicks to enter "edit-mode": 1 for single click. Any other value is considered as double-click
    editTags.keepInvalidBooleantruekeeps invalid edits as-is until esc is pressed while in focus
    templatesObjectwrapper, tag, dropdownItemObject consisting of functions which return template strings
    validateFunctionIf the pattern setting does not meet your needs, use this function, which recieves tag data object as an argument and should return true if validaiton passed or false/string of not. A string may be returned as the reason of the validation failure.
    transformTagFunctionTakes a tag data as argument and allows mutating it before a tag is created or edited and also before validation.
    Should not return anything, only mutate the argument.
    keepInvalidTagsBooleanfalseIf true, do not remove tags which did not pass validation
    skipInvalidBooleanfalseIf true, do not add invalid, temporary, tags before automatically removing them
    backspace*trueOn pressing backspace key:
    true - remove last tag
    edit - edit last tag
    false - do nothing (useful for outside style)
    originalInputValueFormatFunctionIf you wish your original input/textarea value property format to other than the default (which I recommend keeping) you may use this and make sure it returns a string.
    mixMode.insertAfterTagNode/String\u00A0node or string to add after a tag added
    a11y.focusableTagsBooleanfalseallows tags to get focus, and also to be deleted via Backspace
    dropdown.enabledNumber2Minimum characters input for showing a suggestions list. false will not render a suggestions list.
    dropdown.caseSensitiveBooleanfalseif true, match exact item when a suggestion is selected (from the dropdown) and also more strict matching for dulpicate items. Ensure fuzzySearch is false for this to work.
    dropdown.maxItemsNumber10Maximum items to show in the suggestions list
    dropdown.classnameString""Custom classname for the dropdown suggestions list
    dropdown.fuzzySearchBooleantrueEnables filtering dropdown items values' by string containing and not only beginning
    dropdown.sortbyString/FunctionIf set as startsWith string, the suggestions list will be sorted with matched items which starts with the query shown first, and exact matches shown before all.

    If this setting is defined as a function, it recieves two arguments: the array of filtered items and the query and it must return an Array.

    (default sorting order is same as the whitelist's)
    dropdown.accentedSearchBooleantrueEnable searching for accented items in the whitelist without typing exact match (#491)
    dropdown.positionString"all"
    • manual - will not render the dropdown, and you would need to do it yourself. See demo
    • text - places the dropdown next to the caret
    • input - places the dropdown next to the input (useful in rare situations)
    • all - normal, full-width design
    dropdown.highlightFirstBooleanfalseWhen a suggestions list is shown, highlight the first item, and also suggest it in the input (The suggestion can be accepted with key)
    dropdown.closeOnSelectBooleantrueclose the dropdown after selecting an item, if enabled:0 is set (which means always show dropdown on focus)
    dropdown.clearOnSelectBooleantrueKeep typed text after selecting a suggestion
    dropdown.mapValueToFunction/StringIf whitelist is an Array of Objects:
    Ex. [{value:'foo', email:'foo@a.com'},...])
    this setting controlls which data key will be printed in the dropdown.
    Ex.1: mapValueTo: data => "To:" + data.email
    Ex.2: mapValueTo: "email"
    dropdown.searchKeysArray["value", "searchBy"]When a user types something and trying to match the whitelist items for suggestions, this setting allows matching other keys of a whitelist objects
    dropdown.appendTargetHTMLNodedocument.bodyTarget-Node which the suggestions dropdown is appended to (only when rendered)
    dropdown.placeAboveBooleanIf defined, will force the placement of the dropdown in respect to the Boolean value: true will always show the suggestions dropdown above the input field and false will always show it below. By default this setting it not defined and the placement of the dropdown is automatically decided according to the space availble, where opening it below the input is preferred.

