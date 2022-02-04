OpenLayers TypeScript Definition

Definitions from this project will be syncronized with official @types/ol package.

As of v6.6.0, OpenLayers has officially provided its own TypeScript definitions. Installation of third party package like @hanreev/types-ol or @types/ol may no longer be needed.

This project contains TypeScript definition for OpenLayers v6.x.x that includes all documented API and protected class members and methods. Check v5.3.x branch for OpenLayers v5.3.x definitions.

Installation

npm i -D @hanreev/types-ol yarn add -D @hanreev/types-ol

Development version

npm i -D @hanreev/types-ol@dev yarn add -D @hanreev/types-ol@dev

Usage

Add ol and ol/* to compilerOptions.paths in tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions" : { ... "baseUrl" : "./" , "paths" : { "ol" : [ "node_modules/@hanreev/types-ol/ol" ], "ol/*" : [ "node_modules/@hanreev/types-ol/ol/*" ] }, ... } }

Configuring and Building TypeScript definition files

Configuration is located at jsdoc/conf.json

{ "source" : { ... "include" : [ "openlayers/src/ol" ] }, ... "typescript" : { "moduleRoot" : "openlayers/src" , "definition" : { "strictReturnTypes" : false } }, ... }

Install all dependencies npm i yarn install

Run build npm run build-format && npm run lint yarn build-format && yarn lint

Run test npm run lint-test && npm run test yarn lint-test && yarn test

Note:

Some definitions were patched manually. If you found any error please create a new issue.

Changelog

CHANGELOG.md

License

Copyright © 2019 Rifa'i M. Hanif

Licensed under MIT License