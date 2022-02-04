Definitions from this project will be syncronized with official @types/ol package.
As of v6.6.0, OpenLayers has officially provided its own TypeScript definitions. Installation of third party package like @hanreev/types-ol or @types/ol may no longer be needed.
This project contains TypeScript definition for OpenLayers
v6.x.x that includes all documented API and protected class members and methods.
Check v5.3.x branch for OpenLayers
v5.3.x definitions.
# NPM
npm i -D @hanreev/types-ol
# Yarn
yarn add -D @hanreev/types-ol
# NPM
npm i -D @hanreev/types-ol@dev
# Yarn
yarn add -D @hanreev/types-ol@dev
Add
ol and
ol/* to
compilerOptions.paths in
tsconfig.json
// file: tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
...
"baseUrl": "./",
"paths": {
"ol": ["node_modules/@hanreev/types-ol/ol"],
"ol/*": ["node_modules/@hanreev/types-ol/ol/*"]
},
...
}
}
Configuration is located at
jsdoc/conf.json
// file: jsdoc/conf.json
{
"source": {
...
"include": [
"openlayers/src/ol" // openlayers source
]
},
...
"typescript": {
"moduleRoot": "openlayers/src", // openlayers source
"definition": {
"strictReturnTypes": false // set to true to include undefined and null return.
}
},
...
}
Install all dependencies
# NPM
npm i
# Yarn
yarn install
Run build
# NPM
npm run build-format && npm run lint
# Yarn
yarn build-format && yarn lint
Run test
# NPM
npm run lint-test && npm run test
# Yarn
yarn lint-test && yarn test
Note:
Some definitions were patched manually. If you found any error please create a new issue.
