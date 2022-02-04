openbase logo
@hanreev/types-ol

by Rifa'i M. Hanif
3.9.1 (see all)

OpenLayers 5+ TypeScript declaration

Popularity

Downloads/wk

449

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version

OpenLayers TypeScript Definition

Definitions from this project will be syncronized with official @types/ol package.

As of v6.6.0, OpenLayers has officially provided its own TypeScript definitions. Installation of third party package like @hanreev/types-ol or @types/ol may no longer be needed.

This project contains TypeScript definition for OpenLayers v6.x.x that includes all documented API and protected class members and methods. Check v5.3.x branch for OpenLayers v5.3.x definitions.

Installation

# NPM
npm i -D @hanreev/types-ol

# Yarn
yarn add -D @hanreev/types-ol

Development version

# NPM
npm i -D @hanreev/types-ol@dev

# Yarn
yarn add -D @hanreev/types-ol@dev

Usage

  • Add ol and ol/* to compilerOptions.paths in tsconfig.json

    // file: tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    ...
    "baseUrl": "./",
    "paths": {
      "ol": ["node_modules/@hanreev/types-ol/ol"],
      "ol/*": ["node_modules/@hanreev/types-ol/ol/*"]
    },
    ...
  }
}

Configuring and Building TypeScript definition files

Configuration is located at jsdoc/conf.json

// file: jsdoc/conf.json

{
  "source": {
    ...
    "include": [
      "openlayers/src/ol" // openlayers source
    ]
  },
  ...
  "typescript": {
    "moduleRoot": "openlayers/src", // openlayers source
    "definition": {
      "strictReturnTypes": false // set to true to include undefined and null return.
    }
  },
  ...
}

  • Install all dependencies

    # NPM
npm i

# Yarn
yarn install

  • Run build

    # NPM
npm run build-format && npm run lint

# Yarn
yarn build-format && yarn lint

  • Run test

    # NPM
npm run lint-test && npm run test

# Yarn
yarn lint-test && yarn test

Note:
Some definitions were patched manually. If you found any error please create a new issue.

Changelog

CHANGELOG.md

License

Copyright © 2019 Rifa'i M. Hanif
Licensed under MIT License

