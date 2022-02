⚠️ This repository is deprecated. We've released new and improved HyperFormula engine.

JavaScript implementation of most Microsoft Excel formula functions

This project is forked from sutoiku/formula.js and it's developed for Handsontable needs.

Documentation available at sutoiku/formula.js

LICENSE

formula.js is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license. Copyright (c) 2014 Sutoiku, Inc.