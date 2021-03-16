openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@handsontable-pro/angular

by handsontable
3.0.1 (see all)

Angular Data Grid with Spreadsheet Look & Feel. Official Angular wrapper for Handsontable.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

185

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Handsontable Pro for Angular is now available as @handsontable/angular.

Readme

Important information

We permanently moved this project to the main Handsontable repository at https://github.com/handsontable/handsontable/tree/master/wrappers/angular

It is still available under the same name in npm: @handsontable/angular, so you don't have to update your dependency configuration.




![Handsontable for Angular](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/handsontable/static-files/master/Images/Logo/Handsontable/handsontable-angular.png)

This is the official wrapper of Handsontable data grid for Angular.
It provides data binding, data validation, filtering, sorting and more.

npm npm Build status



Installation

Use npm to install this wrapper together with Handsontable.

npm install handsontable @handsontable/angular

You can load it directly from jsDelivr as well.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/handsontable/dist/handsontable.full.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@handsontable/angular/bundles/handsontable-angular.umd.min.js"></script>

<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/handsontable/dist/handsontable.full.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

The component will be available as Handsontable.angular.HotTable.

Usage

Use this data grid as you would any other component in your application. Options can be set as HotTable props.

Styles

@import '~handsontable/dist/handsontable.full.css';

Angular Module

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { HotTableModule } from '@handsontable/angular';
 
@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    HotTableModule.forRoot()
  ],
  declarations: [ AppComponent ],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
})
export class AppModule { }

Angular Component

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-app',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ],
})
export class AppComponent  {
  data: any[] = [
    ['', 'Tesla', 'Mercedes', 'Toyota', 'Volvo'],
    ['2019', 10, 11, 12, 13],
    ['2020', 20, 11, 14, 13],
    ['2021', 30, 15, 12, 13]
  ],
}

Template

<hot-table [data]="data" [colHeaders]="true" [rowHeaders]="true" [width]="600" [height]="300"></hot-table>
See the live demo

Features

A list of some of the most popular features:

  • Multiple column sorting
  • Non-contiguous selection
  • Filtering data
  • Export to file
  • Validating data
  • Conditional formatting
  • Merging cells
  • Custom cell types
  • Freezing rows/columns
  • Moving rows/columns
  • Resizing rows/columns
  • Hiding rows/columns
  • Context menu
  • Comments
  • Auto-fill option

Documentation

Support and contribution

We provide support for all users through GitHub issues. If you have a commercial license then you can add a new ticket through the contact form.

If you would like to contribute to this project, make sure you first read the guide for contributors.

Browser compatibility

Handsontable is compatible with modern browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge. It also supports Internet Explorer 9 to 11 but with limited performance.

License

This wrapper is released under the MIT license but under the hood it uses Handsontable, which is dual-licensed. You can either use it for free in all your non-commercial projects or purchase a commercial license.

Free license Paid license
For non-commercial purposes such as teaching, academic research, personal experimentation, and evaluating on development and testing servers. For all commercial purposes
All features are available All features are available
Community support Dedicated support
Read the license See plans

License key

The license key is obligatory since Handsontable 7.0.0 (released in March 2019).

If you use Handsontable for purposes not intended toward monetary compensation such as, but not limited to, teaching, academic research, evaluation, testing and experimentation, pass the phrase 'non-commercial-and-evaluation', as presented below.

You can pass it in the settings object: 

settings: {
  data: data,
  rowHeaders: true,
  colHeaders: true,
  licenseKey: 'non-commercial-and-evaluation'
}

Alternatively, you can pass it to a licenseKey prop:

<hot-table [settings]="settings" [licenseKey]="00000-00000-00000-00000-00000"></hot-table>

If, on the other hand, you use Handsontable in a project that supports your commercial activity, then you must purchase the license key at handsontable.com.

The license key is validated in an offline mode. No connection is made to any server. Learn more about how it works.



Created by Handsoncode with ❤ and ☕ in Tricity.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial