Generate hashes from objects and values in node and the browser. Uses node.js crypto module for hashing. Supports SHA1 and many others (depending on the platform) as well as custom streams (e.g. CRC32).

Hash values of any type.

Supports a keys only option for grouping similar objects with different values.

var hash = require ( 'object-hash' ); hash({ foo : 'bar' }) hash([ 1 , 2 , 2.718 , 3.14159 ])

Versioning Disclaimer

Starting with version 1.1.8 (released April 2017), new versions will consider the exact returned hash part of the API contract, i.e. changes that will affect hash values will be considered semver-major . Previous versions may violate that expectation.

For more information, see this discussion.

Generate a hash from any object or type. Defaults to sha1 with hex encoding.

algorithm hash algo to be used: 'sha1', 'md5', 'passthrough'. default: sha1

hash algo to be used: 'sha1', 'md5', 'passthrough'. default: sha1 This supports the algorithms returned by crypto.getHashes() . Note that the default of SHA-1 is not considered secure, and a stronger algorithm should be used if a cryptographical hash is desired.

. Note that the default of SHA-1 is not considered secure, and a stronger algorithm should be used if a cryptographical hash is desired. This also supports the passthrough algorith, which will return the information that would otherwise have been hashed.

algorith, which will return the information that would otherwise have been hashed. excludeValues {true|false} hash object keys, values ignored. default: false

{true|false} hash object keys, values ignored. default: false encoding hash encoding, supports 'buffer', 'hex', 'binary', 'base64'. default: hex

hash encoding, supports 'buffer', 'hex', 'binary', 'base64'. default: hex ignoreUnknown {true|*false} ignore unknown object types. default: false

{true|*false} ignore unknown object types. default: false replacer optional function that replaces values before hashing. default: accept all values

optional function that replaces values before hashing. default: accept all values respectFunctionProperties {true|false} Whether properties on functions are considered when hashing. default: true

{true|false} Whether properties on functions are considered when hashing. default: true respectFunctionNames {true|false} consider name property of functions for hashing. default: true

{true|false} consider property of functions for hashing. default: true respectType {true|false} Whether special type attributes ( .prototype , .__proto__ , .constructor ) are hashed. default: true

{true|false} Whether special type attributes ( , , ) are hashed. default: true unorderedArrays {true|false} Sort all arrays using before hashing. Note that this affects all collections, i.e. including typed arrays, Sets, Maps, etc. default: false

{true|false} Sort all arrays using before hashing. Note that this affects all collections, i.e. including typed arrays, Sets, Maps, etc. default: false unorderedSets {true|false} Sort Set and Map instances before hashing, i.e. make hash(new Set([1, 2])) == hash(new Set([2, 1])) return true . default: true

{true|false} Sort and instances before hashing, i.e. make return . default: true unorderedObjects {true|false} Sort objects before hashing, i.e. make hash({ x: 1, y: 2 }) === hash({ y: 2, x: 1 }) . default: true

{true|false} Sort objects before hashing, i.e. make . default: true excludeKeys optional function for exclude specific key(s) from hashing, if returns true then exclude from hash. default: include all keys

Hash using the sha1 algorithm.

Note that SHA-1 is not considered secure, and a stronger algorithm should be used if a cryptographical hash is desired.

Sugar method, equivalent to hash(value, {algorithm: 'sha1'})

Hash object keys using the sha1 algorithm, values ignored.

Sugar method, equivalent to hash(value, {excludeValues: true})

Hash using the md5 algorithm.

Note that the MD5 is not considered secure, and a stronger algorithm should be used if a cryptographical hash is desired.

Sugar method, equivalent to hash(value, {algorithm: 'md5'})

Hash object keys using the md5 algorithm, values ignored.

Note that the MD5 is not considered secure, and a stronger algorithm should be used if a cryptographical hash is desired.

Sugar method, equivalent to hash(value, {algorithm: 'md5', excludeValues: true})

Write the information that would otherwise have been hashed to a stream, e.g.:

hash.writeToStream({ foo : 'bar' , a : 42 }, { respectType : false }, process.stdout)

Installation

node:

npm install object-hash

browser: /dist/object_hash.js

< script src = "object_hash.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script > var hash = objectHash.sha1({ foo : 'bar' }); console .log(hash); </ script >

Example usage

var hash = require ( 'object-hash' ); var peter = { name : 'Peter' , stapler : false , friends : [ 'Joanna' , 'Michael' , 'Samir' ] }; var michael = { name : 'Michael' , stapler : false , friends : [ 'Peter' , 'Samir' ] }; var bob = { name : 'Bob' , stapler : true , friends : [] }; hash(peter); hash(michael); hash(bob); hash(peter, { excludeValues : true }); hash(michael, { excludeValues : true }); hash.keys(bob); hash(peter, { excludeKeys : function ( key ) { if ( key === 'friends' ) { return true ; } return false ; } }); hash(peter, { algorithm : 'md5' , encoding : 'base64' }); hash(michael, { algorithm : 'md5' , encoding : 'base64' }); hash(bob, { algorithm : 'md5' , encoding : 'base64' });

Legacy Browser Support

IE <= 8 and Opera <= 11 support dropped in version 0.3.0. If you require legacy browser support you must either use an ES5 shim or use version 0.2.5 of this module.

Development

git clone https://github.com/puleos/object-hash

Node Docker Wrapper

If you want to stand this up in a docker container, you should take at look at the project.

gulp tasks

gulp watch (default) watch files, test and lint on change/add

(default) watch files, test and lint on change/add gulp test unit tests

unit tests gulp karma browser unit tests

browser unit tests gulp lint jshint

jshint gulp dist create browser version in /dist

License

MIT

