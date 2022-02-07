A serverless plugin that allows automatically creating, updating and removing AWS SES Templates using a configuration file and keeps your AWS SES Templates synced with your configuration file.
SUPPORTS Serverless ver 2 and 3
REQUIRES nodejs 10+
⚡ Features
npm install @haftahave/serverless-ses-template
# add to your serverless.yml
plugins:
- '@haftahave/serverless-ses-template'
custom:
sesTemplates:
addStage: true # Specifies whether to add stage to template name (default false)
configFile: './custom-config-file/path.js' # Config file path (default './ses-email-templates/index.js')
deployHook: 'after:deploy:deploy' # Specifies serverless lifecycle event plugin use to deploy templates (default 'before:deploy:deploy')
disableAutoDeploy: true # Specifies whether to sync templates while sls deploy (default false)
region: 'us-west-2' # Specifies AWS region for SES templates (not required)
Template configuration file should be an async function that returns array of objects (all keys are required):
/**
* @param {Object} serverless - Serverless instance
* @param {Object} options - runtime options
* @returns {Promise<{name: string, subject: string, html: string, text}[]>}
*/
module.exports = async (serverless, options) => [{
name: 'example_name',
subject: 'Your subject',
html: '<h1>Hello world!</h1>',
text: 'Hello world!',
}];
Real world example see here.
sesTemplatesRegion - top priority
serverless.yml plugin configuration param named
region
region
sesTemplateConfig - top priority
serverless.yml plugin configuration param named
configFile
./ses-email-templates/index.js
Run
sls ses-template deploy in order to sync your email templates.
Optional CLI options:
--sesTemplatesRegion The region used to populate your templates. Default: see "Region fallback sequence" in readme.md. [OPTIONAL]
--sesTemplateConfig Template configuration file path. Default: see "Template configuration file sequence" in readme.md. [OPTIONAL]
--stage The stage used to populate your templates. Default: the first stage found in your project. [OPTIONAL]
--removeMissed Set this flag in order to remove templates those are not present in your configuration file. [OPTIONAL]
Run
sls ses-template list in order to list your email templates.
CLI options:
--sesTemplatesRegion The region used to list your templates. Default: see "Region fallback sequence" in readme.md. [OPTIONAL]
--filter <string> Display templates that contain <string>. [OPTIONAL]
Run
sls ses-template delete --template template_name_goes_here in order to delete your email template.
CLI options:
--template The template name you are going to delete [REQUIRED]
--sesTemplatesRegion The region used to populate your templates. Default: see "Region fallback sequence" in readme.md. [OPTIONAL]
--stage The stage used to populate your templates. Default: the first stage found in your project. [OPTIONAL]
MIT