openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@haftahave/serverless-ses-template

by haftahave
3.0.3 (see all)

Serverless template sync plugin for Amazon Simple Email Service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Serverless NPM npm Build Status

Template sync plugin for Amazon Simple Email Service

A serverless plugin that allows automatically creating, updating and removing AWS SES Templates using a configuration file and keeps your AWS SES Templates synced with your configuration file.

SUPPORTS Serverless ver 2 and 3

REQUIRES nodejs 10+

⚡ Features

  • Allows declaring email templates that will be synced in pre-deploy phase
  • Allows you to optionally add stage to template names while syncing
  • Allows you to list and delete SES template by specified name

Examples

Installation

npm install @haftahave/serverless-ses-template

Configuration

  • All @haftahave/serverless-ses-template configuration parameters are optional
# add to your serverless.yml

plugins:
  - '@haftahave/serverless-ses-template'

custom:
  sesTemplates:
    addStage: true                             # Specifies whether to add stage to template name (default false)
    configFile: './custom-config-file/path.js' # Config file path (default './ses-email-templates/index.js')
    deployHook: 'after:deploy:deploy'          # Specifies serverless lifecycle event plugin use to deploy templates (default 'before:deploy:deploy')
    disableAutoDeploy: true                    # Specifies whether to sync templates while sls deploy (default false)
    region: 'us-west-2'                        # Specifies AWS region for SES templates (not required)

Template configuration file

Template configuration file should be an async function that returns array of objects (all keys are required):

/**
 * @param {Object} serverless - Serverless instance
 * @param {Object} options - runtime options
 * @returns {Promise<{name: string, subject: string, html: string, text}[]>}
 */
module.exports = async (serverless, options) => [{
    name: 'example_name',
    subject: 'Your subject',
    html: '<h1>Hello world!</h1>',
    text: 'Hello world!',
}];

Real world example see here.

Plugin resolves region in the following order:

  • CLI argument named sesTemplatesRegion - top priority
  • serverless.yml plugin configuration param named region
  • CLI argument named region
  • fallback to default region resolving (first region in first stage defined in serverless.yml)

Plugin resolves template configuration file path in the following order:

  • CLI argument named sesTemplateConfig - top priority
  • serverless.yml plugin configuration param named configFile
  • fallback to default ./ses-email-templates/index.js

Usage and command line options

Deploy

Run sls ses-template deploy in order to sync your email templates.

Optional CLI options:

--sesTemplatesRegion The region used to populate your templates. Default: see "Region fallback sequence" in readme.md. [OPTIONAL]
--sesTemplateConfig  Template configuration file path. Default: see "Template configuration file sequence" in readme.md. [OPTIONAL]
--stage        The stage used to populate your templates. Default: the first stage found in your project. [OPTIONAL]
--removeMissed Set this flag in order to remove templates those are not present in your configuration file. [OPTIONAL]

List templates

Run sls ses-template list in order to list your email templates.

CLI options:

--sesTemplatesRegion The region used to list your templates. Default: see "Region fallback sequence" in readme.md. [OPTIONAL]
--filter <string>    Display templates that contain <string>. [OPTIONAL]

Delete template

Run sls ses-template delete --template template_name_goes_here in order to delete your email template.

CLI options:

--template    The template name you are going to delete [REQUIRED]
--sesTemplatesRegion The region used to populate your templates. Default: see "Region fallback sequence" in readme.md. [OPTIONAL]
--stage       The stage used to populate your templates. Default: the first stage found in your project. [OPTIONAL]

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial