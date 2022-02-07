Template sync plugin for Amazon Simple Email Service

A serverless plugin that allows automatically creating, updating and removing AWS SES Templates using a configuration file and keeps your AWS SES Templates synced with your configuration file.

SUPPORTS Serverless ver 2 and 3

REQUIRES nodejs 10+

⚡ Features

Allows declaring email templates that will be synced in pre-deploy phase

Allows you to optionally add stage to template names while syncing

Allows you to list and delete SES template by specified name

Examples

Installation

npm install @haftahave/serverless-ses-template

Configuration

All @haftahave/serverless-ses-template configuration parameters are optional

plugins: - '@haftahave/serverless-ses-template' custom: sesTemplates: addStage: true configFile: './custom-config-file/path.js' deployHook: 'after:deploy:deploy' disableAutoDeploy: true region: 'us-west-2'

Template configuration file

Template configuration file should be an async function that returns array of objects (all keys are required):

module .exports = async (serverless, options) => [{ name : 'example_name' , subject : 'Your subject' , html : '<h1>Hello world!</h1>' , text : 'Hello world!' , }];

Real world example see here.

Plugin resolves region in the following order:

CLI argument named sesTemplatesRegion - top priority

- top priority serverless.yml plugin configuration param named region

plugin configuration param named CLI argument named region

fallback to default region resolving (first region in first stage defined in serverless.yml)

Plugin resolves template configuration file path in the following order:

CLI argument named sesTemplateConfig - top priority

- top priority serverless.yml plugin configuration param named configFile

plugin configuration param named fallback to default ./ses-email-templates/index.js

Usage and command line options

Deploy

Run sls ses-template deploy in order to sync your email templates.

Optional CLI options:

List templates

Run sls ses-template list in order to list your email templates.

CLI options:

--sesTemplatesRegion The region used to list your templates. Default : see "Region fallback sequence" in readme.md. [ OPTIONAL ] --filter < string > Display templates that contain < string >. [ OPTIONAL ]

Delete template

Run sls ses-template delete --template template_name_goes_here in order to delete your email template.

CLI options:

License

MIT