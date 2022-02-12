A Jupyterlab extension to make, download and extract archive files.

Features:

Download selected or current folder as an archive.

Supported formats: 'zip', 'tar.gz', 'tar.bz2' and 'tar.xz'.

Archiving and downloading are non-blocking for Jupyter. UI can still be used.

Archive format can be set in the JLab settings.

Alternatively, you can choose the format in the file browser menu (the format setting needs to be set to null ).

). Decompress an archive directly in file browser.

Notebok client extension not available. Contributions are welcome.

Configuration

The server extension has some configuration settings -- the values below are the default one:

{ "JupyterArchive": { "stream_max_buffer_size": 104857600, // The max size of tornado IOStream buffer "handler_max_buffer_length": 10240, // The max length of chunks in tornado RequestHandler "archive_download_flush_delay": 100 // The delay in ms at which we send the chunk of data to the client. } }

You can also set new values with the following environment variables:

JA_IOSTREAM_MAX_BUFFER_SIZE

JA_HANDLER_MAX_BUFFER_LENGTH

JA_ARCHIVE_DOWNLOAD_FLUSH_DELAY

Requirements

JupyterLab >= 3.0

For JupyterLab 2.x, have look there.

Install

pip install jupyter-archive

Or

conda install -c conda-forge jupyter-archive

Uninstall

pip uninstall jupyter-archive

Or

conda remove jupyter-archive

Contributing

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jupyter server extension enable jupyter_archive jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

jlpm run watch jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

License

Under BSD license. See LICENSE.

Authors