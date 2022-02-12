A Jupyterlab extension to make, download and extract archive files.
Features:
The server extension has some configuration settings -- the values below are the default one:
{
"JupyterArchive": {
"stream_max_buffer_size": 104857600, // The max size of tornado IOStream buffer
"handler_max_buffer_length": 10240, // The max length of chunks in tornado RequestHandler
"archive_download_flush_delay": 100 // The delay in ms at which we send the chunk of data to the client.
}
}
You can also set new values with the following environment variables:
JA_IOSTREAM_MAX_BUFFER_SIZE
JA_HANDLER_MAX_BUFFER_LENGTH
JA_ARCHIVE_DOWNLOAD_FLUSH_DELAY
For JupyterLab 2.x, have look there.
pip install jupyter-archive
Or
conda install -c conda-forge jupyter-archive
pip uninstall jupyter-archive
Or
conda remove jupyter-archive
Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.
The
jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of
yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use
yarn or
npm in lieu of
jlpm below.
# Clone the repo to your local environment
# Change directory to the jupyter-archive directory
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Server extension must be manually installed in develop mode
jupyter server extension enable jupyter_archive
# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build
You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.
# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab
With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).
By default, the
jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:
jupyter lab build --minimize=False
Under BSD license. See LICENSE.