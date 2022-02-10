Polaris React is a component library designed to help developers create the best experience for merchants who use Shopify. Visit the Polaris style guide to learn more.
For more information about creating apps for the Shopify App Store, take a look at the app development documentation.
While we do offer a CSS-only version, we strongly recommend using the React versions of our components. It’s the version that we use at Shopify. It allows for rich, complex components like Tabs and Popovers, and will not have as many breaking changes as the CSS-only version.
Run the following command using npm:
npm install @shopify/polaris --save
If you prefer Yarn, use the following command instead:
yarn add @shopify/polaris
import '@shopify/polaris/build/esm/styles.css';
Otherwise include the CSS in your HTML. We suggest copying the styles file into your own project, but you may also use it directly:
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/@shopify/polaris@9.0.0/build/esm/styles.css"
/>
import enTranslations from '@shopify/polaris/locales/en.json';
import {AppProvider, Page, Card, Button} from '@shopify/polaris';
ReactDOM.render(
<AppProvider i18n={enTranslations}>
<Page title="Example app">
<Card sectioned>
<Button onClick={() => alert('Button clicked!')}>Example button</Button>
</Card>
</Page>
</AppProvider>,
document.querySelector('#app'),
);
If React doesn’t make sense for your application, you can use a CSS-only version of our components. This includes all the styles you need for every component in the library, but you’ll be responsible for writing the correct markup and updating classes and DOM attributes in response to user events.
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/@shopify/polaris@9.0.0/build/esm/styles.css"
/>
<button class="Polaris-Button">Example button</button>
We have created example applications to document some of the ways you could include Polaris in one of your own applications. Each of these examples includes further documentation on how to install dependencies and run the app:
We use Storybook to create a simple, hot-reloading playground for development on these components. You can edit the
playground/Playground.tsx file to import the components you are working on, and run
yarn dev in order to start the development server. Please do not commit your work on the playground so that it remains pristine for other developers to work on.
To test the changes on a mobile or virtual machine, you will need to open the source of the iFrame, to do this:
yarn dev
yarn run build-consumer PROJECT_DIRECTORY from the polaris-react repo
PROJECT_DIRECTORY is where the build will be copied, which must be a sibling of the
polaris-react directory.
# Example
yarn run build-consumer polaris-styleguide
yarn run dev from the
polaris-styleguide repository
In the example above, the build is copied to
polaris-styleguide/node_modules/@shopify/polaris. And in this case, a rebuild of
polaris-styleguide is required after copying the
polaris-react build, but may not be the case for all consuming projects.
# Example
cd ../polaris-styleguide/
yarn run build:development
Also, when running
yarn install, copied builds will be overwritten and will require running
yarn run build-consumer PROJECT_DIRECTORY again.
To start a server for manually viewing the visual regression testing examples, run
yarn run dev.
If you’re new to React, we recommend you start with the official React Getting Started documentation. As you read through the topics we suggest you follow along using their React Hello World CodePen example.
Additional resources:
We set out to make our components easy to use. Each of our components has a well-documented (and fully typed) public interface with strong, consistently-applied conventions. This way, developers don’t need to worry about the underlying implementation. Instead, they can focus on creating amazing merchant experiences.
We ensure that our components are made for everyone. They meet accessibility standards and are responsive to any screen or device. We also put a lot of effort into optimizing the performance of the components, so everyone can build inclusive experiences that work.
We make our components flexible enough to meet diverse needs. They present the information you pass in and give you smart callbacks when something has changed, but they don’t enforce any structure beyond that. No matter what type of experience you’re creating, you can use components as the building blocks of your product or feature.
Pull requests are welcome. See the contribution guidelines for more information.