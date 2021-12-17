🚨 This repo is no longer maintained. @KenEucker has graciously offered to continue development on his fork at https://github.com/KenEucker/imgur

➡️ It will continue to be published to npm under the imgur package name.

Command-line Usage

Installation

npm install imgur -g

Usage

Pass binary image files, urls, and/or base64-encoded image strings as arguments. Globbing is supported.

Upload a single image:

imgur cat.png

Upload multiple images (globbing supported):

imgur cat.png cats.gif cats23.jpg imgur ~/*.(jpg|png|gif) imgur ~/Pictures/kittens/*.jpg ~/gifs/sfw/*.gif

Upload an image from another place on the web. Be sure to include http(s):

imgur --url https://octodex.github.com/images/topguntocat.png

Upload a Base-64 encoded image:

imgur --base64 iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAAmUlEQVQ4je2TsQ3CMBBFnxMa08WR2IQKJskIUNwMZAcYwWIQMs65JCUpEEIYW4pJy6v+6e6+/hVnnGsAzsCBMi7AsbbW/rIMsAU2xrnmkeruuzW7zgIw+JGbv6fGQpWzfy3HOsJlDQY/AlCv3jpF9oS5ZBOICKoB1YCIlCdQDR9127qyBHP5Gyw3CBXPr/qi709JHXE1S995AsqoJu8x78GsAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC

Saving a client id for subsequent use:

imgur --save f9ae01148b53261

Display saved client id:

imgur --show

Remove previously saved client id:

imgur --clear

Use a specific client id one time only (overrides saved id):

imgur --client-id f9ae01148b53261 --file ~/me.jpg imgur -c f9ae01148b53261 -f ~/me.jpg

Add images to an existing album by specifying an album ID:

imgur --album-id F8KTV --file ~/me.jpg imgur -a F8KTV ~/me.jpg

You must own the album. If it's an anonymous album you need to use the deletehash in place of the album ID.

Module Usage

Installation

npm install imgur

Usage

Requiring the module:

const imgur = require ( 'imgur' );

Dealing with client IDs:

const clientId = 'aCs53GSs4tga0ikp' ; imgur.setClientId(clientId); imgur.getClientId(); const path = null ; imgur .saveClientId(clientId, path) .then( () => { console .log( 'Saved.' ); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.message); }); imgur.loadClientId(path).then(imgur.setClientId);

Dealing with API URL:

In order to change the API Url say Mashape URL, use setAPIUrl(MashapeURL)

imgur.setAPIUrl( 'https://api.imgur.com/3/' ); imgur.getAPIUrl();

Dealing with Mashape Key

Requests to the Mashape URL expects a X-Mashape-Key: MashapeKey header. Set Mashape Key by using setMashapeKey(MashapeKey) method. Note: Defaults to process.env.IMGUR_MASHAPE_KEY

imgur.setMashapeKey(https: imgur.getMashapeKey()

Dealing with credentials:

For when you want to upload images to an account.

imgur.setCredentials( 'email@domain.com' , 'password' , 'aCs53GSs4tga0ikp' );

Uploading files; globbing supported:

imgur .uploadFile( '/home/kai/kittens.png' ) .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json.link); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); }); const albumId = 'F8KTV' ; imgur .uploadFile( '/home/kai/*.jpg' , albumId) .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json.link); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); }); imgur .uploadFile( '~/*.(jpg|png|gif)' ) .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json.link); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Searching images within the gallery:

The first argument should be a query to search and it's the only required option. The second argument is optional params to sort your query by.

sort - Accepts 'time', 'viral', or 'top' as a value. Defaults to top.

- Accepts 'time', 'viral', or 'top' as a value. Defaults to top. dateRange - Accepts 'day', 'week', 'month', 'year', or 'all' as a value. Defaults to all.

- Accepts 'day', 'week', 'month', 'year', or 'all' as a value. Defaults to all. page - Accepts an integer (e.g. 1, 2, 3, 4) as a value. Defaults to 1.

Search returns an object with the query response as an array of objects that include an image's ID, title, description, views, etc.. and the params you sent with the request.

const query = 'cats' ; const optionalParams = { sort : 'top' , dateRange : 'week' , page : 1 }; imgur .search(query, optionalParams) .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err); });

Fetching image data:

const kittenPic = 'mbgq7nd' ; imgur .getInfo(kittenPic) .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Fetching album data:

const kittenAlbum = 'mbgq7nd' ; imgur .getAlbumInfo(kittenAlbum) .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Creating an album:

imgur .createAlbum() .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Uploading URLs of images hosted elsewhere:

imgur .uploadUrl( 'https://octodex.github.com/images/topguntocat.png' ) .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json.link); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Uploading Base-64 encoded images:

const imgurFavicon = 'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAAmUlEQVQ4je2TsQ3CMBBFnxMa08WR2IQKJskIUNwMZAcYwWIQMs65JCUpEEIYW4pJy6v+6e6+/hVnnGsAzsCBMi7AsbbW/rIMsAU2xrnmkeruuzW7zgIw+JGbv6fGQpWzfy3HOsJlDQY/AlCv3jpF9oS5ZBOICKoB1YCIlCdQDR9127qyBHP5Gyw3CBXPr/qi709JHXE1S995AsqoJu8x78GsAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC' ; imgur .uploadBase64(imgurFavicon) .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json.link); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Uploading multiple images:

Upload an array of images of the desired upload type ('File', 'Url', 'Base64').

Returns an array of images (imgur image data).

imgur .uploadImages(images, uploadType ) .then( ( images ) => { console .log(images); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Uploading an album:

Create a new album and upload an array of images of the desired upload type to it ('File', 'Url', 'Base64').

Returns an object with the album data and an array of images { data: {...}, images: [{...}, ...]}.

The third parameter is an optional fail safe, meaning if the array of images is empty or invalid, it will not fail, but returns an object with empty data and empty images.

imgur .uploadAlbum(images, uploadType ) .then( ( album ) => { console .log(album.data, album.images); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

Deleting anonymous uploads

Delete an image based on the deletehash(generated during the image upload)

imgur .deleteImage(deletehash) .then( ( status ) => { console .log(status); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err.message); });

License

MIT