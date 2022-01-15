openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Design System

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hack Club Design System

https://design.hackclub.com/

yarn add @hackclub/design-system

This project is heavily inspired by Priceline.com’s design system.

Contributing

Please be sure to read the Contributing doc :)

Documentation

Goals

The core goals of this project are to:

  • Speed up design and development velocity
  • Help create consistent, beautiful, and usable UI in our various websites
  • Promote best practices for accessibility and responsive web design

We hope to accomplish these goals by:

  • Reducing the number of decisions needed when iterating on UI
  • Reducing the amount of code duplication in our apps
  • Serving as the standard for hackclub.com’s visual language
  • Providing easy-to-use and extensible components for anyone to consume

MIT License

