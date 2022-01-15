Hack Club Design System
yarn add @hackclub/design-system
This project is heavily inspired by Priceline.com’s design system.
Contributing
Please be sure to read the Contributing doc :)
Goals
The core goals of this project are to:
- Speed up design and development velocity
- Help create consistent, beautiful, and usable UI in our various websites
- Promote best practices for accessibility and responsive web design
We hope to accomplish these goals by:
- Reducing the number of decisions needed when iterating on UI
- Reducing the amount of code duplication in our apps
- Serving as the standard for hackclub.com’s visual language
- Providing easy-to-use and extensible components for anyone to consume
