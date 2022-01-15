Hack Club Design System

https://design.hackclub.com/

yarn add @hackclub/design-system

This project is heavily inspired by Priceline.com’s design system.

Contributing

Please be sure to read the Contributing doc :)

Goals

The core goals of this project are to:

Speed up design and development velocity

Help create consistent, beautiful, and usable UI in our various websites

Promote best practices for accessibility and responsive web design

We hope to accomplish these goals by:

Reducing the number of decisions needed when iterating on UI

Reducing the amount of code duplication in our apps

Serving as the standard for hackclub.com’s visual language

Providing easy-to-use and extensible components for anyone to consume

MIT License