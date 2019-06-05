A forked version of @ultimate/ngxerrors with angular 8.0.0

A declarative validation errors module for reactive forms.

Overview

Why use ngx-errors, how to install and use.

What is it?

Declarative validation error messages for reactive forms.

Typically you'd do something like this:

<!-- without ngxErrors --> < input type = "text" formControlName = "foo" > < div * ngIf = "form.get('foo').hasError('required') && form.get('foo').touched" > Field is required </ div > < div * ngIf = "form.get('foo').hasError('minlength') && form.get('foo').dirty" > Min length is 5 </ div >

With ngxErrors, we've taken a simple declarative approach that cleans up your templates to make validation easier:

<!-- with ngxErrors --> < input type = "text" formControlName = "foo" > < div ngxErrors = "foo" > < div ngxError = "required" when = "touched" > Field is required </ div > < div ngxError = "minlength" when = "dirty" > Min length is 5 </ div > </ div >

Check out the documentation below for all the syntax we provide.

Installation

yarn add @hackages/ngxerrors npm i @hackages/ngxerrors

Setup

Just add ngx-errors to your module:

import { NgxErrorsModule } from '@hackages/ngxerrors' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ NgxErrorsModule ] })

Documentation

ngxErrors

The ngxErrors directive works by dynamically fetching your FormControl under-the-hood, so simply take your formControlName value and pass it into ngxErrors :

< input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > < div ngxErrors = "username" > // ... </ div >

This needs to be on a parent container that will encapsulate child ngxError directives.

ngxError

The ngxError directive takes either a string or array as arguments. The argument you pass in corresponds to any active errors exposed on your control, such as "required" or "minlength":

< input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > < div ngxErrors = "username" > < div ngxError = "minlength" > Min length is 5 </ div > </ div >

Note: when using array syntax, [] bindings are needed

Using the array syntax, when any condition in the array is true the error will be shown:

< input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > < div ngxErrors = "username" > < div [ ngxError ]= "['minlength', 'maxlength']" > Min length is 5, max length is 10 </ div > </ div >

ngxError #when

The when directive takes either a string or array as arguments. It allows you to specify when you wish to display the error based on the control state, such as "dirty" or "touched":

< input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > < div ngxErrors = "username" > < div ngxError = "minlength" when = "dirty" > Min length is 5 </ div > </ div >

It also comes in array format for multiple rules:

< input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > < div ngxErrors = "username" > < div ngxError = "minlength" [ when ]= "['dirty', 'touched']" > Min length is 5 </ div > </ div >

Dynamic errors

You can optionally data-bind and dynamically create validation errors with ngxErrors:

< input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > < div ngxErrors = "person.username" > < div * ngFor = "let error of errors" [ ngxError ]= "error.name" [ when ]= "error.rules" > {{ error.text }} </ div > </ div >

With corresponding component class:

@Component({...}) export class MyComponent { errors = [ { name : 'required' , text : 'This field is required' , rules : [ 'touched' , 'dirty' ] }, { name : 'minlength' , text : 'Min length is 5' , rules : [ 'dirty' ] } ]; }

Nested FormGroup support

ngxErrors also supports FormGroups with control names using dot notation:

< div formGroupName = "person" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > < div ngxErrors = "person.username" > < div ngxError = "minlength" [ when ]= "['dirty', 'touched']" > Min length is 5 </ div > </ div > </ div >

Exported Directive API

ngx-errors exports itself as ngxErrors , which means you can access information about your control error states elsewhere in your template using a template reference, such as #foo .

Basic usage:

< div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > </ div >

The getError method returns the object associated with your error. This can be useful for dynamically displaying error rules.

Example: Adds Min length is 5 when value is less than 5 characters (based on Validators.minLength(5) ).

< input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > < div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > < div ngxError = "minlength" when = "dirty" > Min length should be {{ myError.getError('minlength')?.requiredLength }} </ div > </ div >

The error returned is identical to Angular's FormControl API

hasError(name: string, conditions?: string | string[]): boolean;

The hasError method informs you if your control has the given error. This can be useful for styling elsewhere in your template based off the control's error state.

Example: Adds class="required" when "myError" has the required error.

< div [ class.required ]= "myError.hasError('required')" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > </ div > < div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > < div ngxError = "required" when = "dirty" > Field is required </ div > </ div >

You can optionally pass in conditions in which to activate the error.

Example: Adds class="required" when "myError" has the required error and the states are 'dirty' and 'touched' .

< div [ class.required ]= "myError.hasError('required', ['dirty', 'touched'])" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > </ div > < div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > < div ngxError = "required" when = "dirty" > Field is required </ div > </ div >

You can also use the "catch-all" selector to get the state of your entire control's validity, alongside on an optional state collection.

< div > < div [ ngClass ]= "{ invalid: myError.hasError('*'), invalidTouchedDirty: myError.hasError('*', ['touched', 'dirty']) }" > </ div > < input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > </ div > < div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > < div ngxError = "required" when = "dirty" > Field is required </ div > </ div >

isValid(name: string, conditions?: string | string[]): boolean;

The isValid method informs you if a your control is valid, or a property is valid. This can be useful for styling elsewhere in your template based off the control's validity state.

Example: Adds class="valid" when "myError" has no required error.

< div [ class.valid ]= "myError.isValid('required')" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > </ div > < div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > < div ngxError = "required" when = "dirty" > Field is required </ div > </ div >

You can optionally pass in conditions in which to evaluate alongside the property you're checking is valid.

Example: Adds class="valid" when "myError" has no required error and the states are 'dirty' and 'touched' .

< div [ class.valid ]= "myError.isValid('required', ['dirty', 'touched'])" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > </ div > < div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > < div ngxError = "required" when = "dirty" > Field is required </ div > </ div >

You can also use the "catch-all" selector to check if the control is valid, with no specific error properties, alongside on an optional state collection.

< div > < div [ ngClass ]= "{ valid: myError.isValid('*'), validTouchedDirty: myError.isValid('*', ['touched', 'dirty']) }" > </ div > < input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > </ div > < div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > < div ngxError = "required" when = "dirty" > Field is required </ div > </ div >

The hasErrors property returns true if your control has any number of errors. This can be useful for styling elsewhere in your template on a global control level rather than individual errors.

Example: Adds class="errors" when "myError" has any errors.

< div [ class.errors ]= "myError.hasErrors" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > </ div > < div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > < div ngxError = "required" when = "dirty" > Field is required </ div > < div ngxError = "minlength" when = "dirty" > Min length is 5 </ div > </ div >

The errors property returns the object associated with any active errors. This can be used to access any error properties on your control.

Example: Adds Max length is 10, you typed (n) when value is more than 10 characters (based on Validators.maxLength(10) ).

< input type = "text" formControlName = "username" > < div ngxErrors = "username" # myError = "ngxErrors" > < div ngxError = "minlength" when = "dirty" > ... </ div > < div ngxError = "maxlength" when = "dirty" > ... </ div > </ div > < div * ngIf = "myError.errors?.maxlength" > Max length is 10, you typed {{ myError.errors.maxlength.actualLength }} </ div >

The errors returned are identical to Angular's FormControl API

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines.