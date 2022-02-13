Apollo link which add an api directive to fetch data from multi endpoints

Why ?

We wrote an article about why and how we did this link if you want more details.

Install

npm i @habx/apollo-multi-endpoint-link

Setup

import { createHttpLink } from "apollo-link-http" ; new ApolloClient({ link: ApolloLink.from([ new MultiAPILink({ endpoints: { housings: 'https://housings.api' , projects: 'https://projects.api' , ... }, createHttpLink: () => createHttpLink(), }), ]) })

NB: Since default value of httpSuffix is /graphql , endpoints above will be transformed to https://housings.api/graphql and https://projects.api/graphql . If you do not have common suffix, you can pass an empty string as httpSuffix to avoid this transformation.

API

new MultiAPILink(config, request);

config

Parameter Description Default Required endpoints Dictionary of endpoints Yes defaultEndpoint Default endpoint No createHttpLink Function to generate http link like apollo-link-http Yes createWsLink Function to generate wsLink like apollo-link-ws No wsSuffix Suffix added to endpoint for subscriptions queries /graphql/subscriptions No httpSuffix Suffix added to endpoint for http queries /graphql No getContext Callback function called to set custom context like headers No prefixTypenames Add name argument passed in @api directive to every __typename contained in network data response No

Queries

Query with static api name :

query projectList($params: Params) @api(name: projects) { projects(params: $params) { nodes { id name } } }

const response = useQuery(myQuery);

Query with dynamic api name

query projectList($params: Params) @api(contextKey: "apiName") { projects(params: $params) { nodes { id name } } }

const response = useQuery(myQuery, { context: { apiName: "projects" } });

Setting custom context

Sometimes you might need to set custom apollo link context like headers for authentication purpose. This link allows it by doing as following.