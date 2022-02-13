We wrote an article about why and how we did this link if you want more details.
npm i @habx/apollo-multi-endpoint-link
import { createHttpLink } from "apollo-link-http";
new ApolloClient({
link: ApolloLink.from([
new MultiAPILink({
endpoints: {
housings: 'https://housings.api',
projects: 'https://projects.api',
...
},
createHttpLink: () => createHttpLink(),
}),
])
})
NB: Since default value of
httpSuffix is
/graphql, endpoints above will be transformed to
https://housings.api/graphql and
https://projects.api/graphql.
If you do not have common suffix, you can pass an empty string as
httpSuffix to avoid this transformation.
new MultiAPILink(config, request);
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Required
|endpoints
|Dictionary of endpoints
|Yes
|defaultEndpoint
|Default endpoint
|No
|createHttpLink
|Function to generate http link like apollo-link-http
|Yes
|createWsLink
|Function to generate wsLink like apollo-link-ws
|No
|wsSuffix
|Suffix added to endpoint for subscriptions queries
|/graphql/subscriptions
|No
|httpSuffix
|Suffix added to endpoint for http queries
|/graphql
|No
|getContext
|Callback function called to set custom context like headers
|No
|prefixTypenames
|Add name argument passed in
@api directive to every __typename contained in network data response
|No
query projectList($params: Params) @api(name: projects) {
projects(params: $params) {
nodes {
id
name
}
}
}
const response = useQuery(myQuery);
query projectList($params: Params) @api(contextKey: "apiName") {
projects(params: $params) {
nodes {
id
name
}
}
}
const response = useQuery(myQuery, { context: { apiName: "projects" } });
Sometimes you might need to set custom apollo link context like
headers for authentication purpose.
This link allows it by doing as following.
new MultiAPILink({
getContext: (endpoint) => {
if (endpoint === 'yourendpoint-with-auth') {
return ({
headers: {
'Authorization': 'xxxx',
}
})
}
return {}
},
...
})