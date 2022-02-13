openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@habx/apollo-multi-endpoint-link

by habx
2.5.0 (see all)

⛓ Apollo link which add an api directive to fetch data from multi endpoints

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CircleCI Version Size License

Why ?

We wrote an article about why and how we did this link if you want more details.

Install

   npm i @habx/apollo-multi-endpoint-link

Setup

import { createHttpLink } from "apollo-link-http";

new ApolloClient({
 link: ApolloLink.from([
   new MultiAPILink({
       endpoints: {
           housings: 'https://housings.api',
           projects: 'https://projects.api',
           ...
       },
       createHttpLink: () => createHttpLink(),
     }),
 ])
})

NB: Since default value of httpSuffix is /graphql, endpoints above will be transformed to https://housings.api/graphql and https://projects.api/graphql. If you do not have common suffix, you can pass an empty string as httpSuffix to avoid this transformation.

API
new MultiAPILink(config, request);
config
ParameterDescriptionDefaultRequired
endpointsDictionary of endpointsYes
defaultEndpointDefault endpointNo
createHttpLinkFunction to generate http link like apollo-link-httpYes
createWsLinkFunction to generate wsLink like apollo-link-wsNo
wsSuffixSuffix added to endpoint for subscriptions queries/graphql/subscriptionsNo
httpSuffixSuffix added to endpoint for http queries/graphqlNo
getContextCallback function called to set custom context like headersNo
prefixTypenamesAdd name argument passed in @api directive to every __typename contained in network data responseNo

Queries

Query with static api name :

query projectList($params: Params) @api(name: projects) {
  projects(params: $params) {
    nodes {
      id
      name
    }
  }
}

const response = useQuery(myQuery);

Query with dynamic api name

query projectList($params: Params) @api(contextKey: "apiName") {
  projects(params: $params) {
    nodes {
      id
      name
    }
  }
}

const response = useQuery(myQuery, { context: { apiName: "projects" } });

Setting custom context

Sometimes you might need to set custom apollo link context like headers for authentication purpose. This link allows it by doing as following.

new MultiAPILink({
    getContext: (endpoint) => {
      if (endpoint === 'yourendpoint-with-auth') {
        return ({
          headers: {
            'Authorization': 'xxxx',
          }
        })
      }
      return {}
    },
    ...
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial