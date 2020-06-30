iView

A high quality UI Toolkit built on Vue.js.

Docs

3.x | 2.x | 1.x

Features

Dozens of useful and beautiful components.

Friendly API. It's made for people with any skill level.

Extensive documentation and demos.

It is quite beautiful.

Supports both Vue.js 2 and Vue.js 1.

Who's using iView

If your company or products use iView, welcome to click here to leave a message.

Install

We provide an iView plugin for Vue CLI 3, which you can use to quickly build an iView-based project.

We also provide a starter kit iview-project for you.

Install iView

Using npm:

npm install iview --save

Using a script tag for global use:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "iview.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/styles/iview.css" >

You can find more info on the website.

Usage

<template> <Slider v-model="value" range /> </template> <script> export default { data () { return { value: [20, 50] } } } </script>

Using css via import :

import 'iview/dist/styles/iview.css' ;

Compatibility

Supports Vue.js 2.x

Supports Vue.js 1.x - visit 1.0 docs

Supports SSR

Supports Nuxt.js

Supports TypeScript

Supports Electron

Most components and features support IE9 and above browsers, some components and features do not support IE

Community

If you want to contribute or have questions or bugs to report:

Questions: Find other users at the Gitter chat or post on StackOverflow using [iview-ui] tag

Bugs: File a issue here - please provide a example so we can help you better

Contribute: Contact us in Gitter chat, WeChat or via mail to iview@tendcloud.com . PRs welcome!

Major Contributors

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present, TalkingData