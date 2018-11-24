openbase logo
kur

@gyugyu/kuromoji

by Takuya Asano
0.1.2 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of Japanese morphological analyzer

Overview

Readme

kuromoji.js

Build Status Coverage Status npm version dependencies Code Climate Downloads

JavaScript implementation of Japanese morphological analyzer. This is a pure JavaScript porting of Kuromoji.

You can see how kuromoji.js works in demo site.

Directory

Directory tree is as follows:

build/
  kuromoji.js -- JavaScript file for browser (Browserified)
demo/         -- Demo
dict/         -- Dictionaries for tokenizer (gzipped)
example/      -- Examples to use in Node.js
src/          -- JavaScript source
test/         -- Unit test

Usage

You can tokenize sentences with only 5 lines of code. If you need working examples, you can see the files under the demo or example directory.

Node.js

Install with npm package manager:

npm install kuromoji

Load this library as follows:

var kuromoji = require("kuromoji");

You can prepare tokenizer like this:

kuromoji.builder({ dicPath: "path/to/dictionary/dir/" }).build(function (err, tokenizer) {
    // tokenizer is ready
    var path = tokenizer.tokenize("すもももももももものうち");
    console.log(path);
});

Browser

You only need the build/kuromoji.js and dict/*.dat.gz files

Install with Bower package manager:

bower install kuromoji

Or you can use the kuromoji.js file and dictionary files from the GitHub repository.

In your HTML:

<script src="url/to/kuromoji.js"></script>

In your JavaScript:

kuromoji.builder({ dicPath: "/url/to/dictionary/dir/" }).build(function (err, tokenizer) {
    // tokenizer is ready
    var path = tokenizer.tokenize("すもももももももものうち");
    console.log(path);
});

API

The function tokenize() returns an JSON array like this:

[ {
    word_id: 509800,          // 辞書内での単語ID
    word_type: 'KNOWN',       // 単語タイプ(辞書に登録されている単語ならKNOWN, 未知語ならUNKNOWN)
    word_position: 1,         // 単語の開始位置
    surface_form: '黒文字',    // 表層形
    pos: '名詞',               // 品詞
    pos_detail_1: '一般',      // 品詞細分類1
    pos_detail_2: '*',        // 品詞細分類2
    pos_detail_3: '*',        // 品詞細分類3
    conjugated_type: '*',     // 活用型
    conjugated_form: '*',     // 活用形
    basic_form: '黒文字',      // 基本形
    reading: 'クロモジ',       // 読み
    pronunciation: 'クロモジ'  // 発音
  } ]

(This is defined in src/util/IpadicFormatter.js)

See also JSDoc page in details.

