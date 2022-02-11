openbase logo
@gympass/yoga-icons

by Gympass
1.4.0 (see all)

Yoga design-system: a scientific system of practices made to help each one of us achieve our highest potential and experience.

Readme

All Contributors

Github Actions

Design system at Gympass, our main intent is to support our projects. We have open-sourced our project for those who are interested in checkout how we do things and organize our code and documentation here.

What does it mean?

Yoga is a scientific system of practices made to help each one of us achieve our highest potential and experience.

Documentation

Yoga is documented at http://gympass.github.io/yoga.

Architecture

Our codebase is a monorepo and individually versioned libraries. Here's an overview of our packages:

PackageVersionSize
@gympass/yoganpm versionBundle size
@gympass/yoga-tokensnpm versionBundle size
@gympass/yoga-commonnpm versionBundle size
@gympass/yoga-iconsnpm versionBundle size
@gympass/yoga-helpersnpm versionBundle size
@gympass/yoga-systemnpm versionBundle size

Contributing

This repository should and will grow, its contents will be used for many people in our current and future projects. As such, we follow some practices to keep a common architecture in our changes.

Code of Conduct

We adopted the Citizen Code of Condute, which is widely used in many projects and communities such the Rust comunity. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Yoga.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Gabriel Daltoso
💻 🤔 📖 👀
Allysson dos Santos
💻 🤔 📖 👀
Victor Caetano
💻 🤔 📖 👀
Alan Oliveira
💻 🤔 📖 👀
Kaic Bastidas
💻 🤔 📖
Luis Pires
💻
invilliaanajacobsen
🐛

Caio Alexandre
📖 💻 🤔
Thaylla Christine
💻
Esthéfanie Vila Maior
📖 💻
Geovana Silva
🐛
Lucas Coelho
💻 🤔 📖 👀
André Rocha
📖 💻
Katharine Padilha
💻 🤔

Thiago Amâncio
🎨 🐛
Alyce Cristine
💻 📖 🐛
Nathália Pacheco
💻 📖
Matheus Henrique
📖
Dário Felipe
📖
João Victor
📖
Wendler Eis
🐛 💻

Deborah Miranda
🐛
Matheus Martins
📖 💻 🤔
Leticia Soares
💻 📖
Marcos Ricardo
📖 💻
Jonatas Falkaniere
💻 🤔
Davi Marins Dantas
📖
Natalia Braz
🐛

Eric Cerqueira Leão
💻
Aline Rigoni
💻
Lucas Fernandes Souza
💻
Henrique Sugiyama
💻
Giovanna Freitas
💻
Salomão Luiz de Araújo Neto
💻
Caio Tracera
🐛

Leonardo Gomes
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

