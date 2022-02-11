Design system at Gympass, our main intent is to support our projects. We have open-sourced our project for those who are interested in checkout how we do things and organize our code and documentation here.

What does it mean?

Yoga is a scientific system of practices made to help each one of us achieve our highest potential and experience.

Documentation

Yoga is documented at http://gympass.github.io/yoga.

Architecture

Our codebase is a monorepo and individually versioned libraries. Here's an overview of our packages:

Contributing

This repository should and will grow, its contents will be used for many people in our current and future projects. As such, we follow some practices to keep a common architecture in our changes.

We adopted the Citizen Code of Condute, which is widely used in many projects and communities such the Rust comunity. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Yoga.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!