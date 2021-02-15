Should be used with dataloader-sequelize to avoid N+1 queries

Installation

$ npm install --save graphql-sequelize

graphql-sequelize assumes you have graphql and sequelize installed.

Resolve helpers

import { resolver } from "graphql-sequelize" ; resolver(SequelizeModel[, options]);

A helper for resolving graphql queries targeted at Sequelize models or associations. Please take a look at the tests to best get an idea of implementation.

Features

Automatically converts args to where if arg keys matches model attributes

Automatically converts an arg named 'limit' to a sequelize limit

Automatically converts an arg named 'order' to a sequelize order

Relay & Connections

Relay documentation

Options

The resolver function takes a model as its first (required) argument, but also has a second options object argument. The available options are:

resolver(SequelizeModel, { list : false , handleConnection : true , before : ( findOptions, args, context ) => { findOptions.where = { }; return findOptions; }, after : ( result, args, context ) => { result.sort( ); return result; }, contextToOptions : { a : 'a' , b : 'c' } }); resolver.contextToOptions = {};

The args and context parameters are provided by GraphQL. More information about those is available in their resolver docs.

Examples

import {resolver} from 'graphql-sequelize' ; let User = sequelize.define( 'user' , { name : Sequelize.STRING }); let Task = sequelize.define( 'task' , { title : Sequelize.STRING }); User.Tasks = User.hasMany(Task, { as : 'tasks' }); let taskType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Task' , description : 'A task' , fields : { id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt), description : 'The id of the task.' , }, title : { type : GraphQLString, description : 'The title of the task.' , } } }); let userType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'User' , description : 'A user' , fields : { id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt), description : 'The id of the user.' , }, name : { type : GraphQLString, description : 'The name of the user.' , }, tasks : { type : new GraphQLList(taskType), resolve : resolver(User.Tasks) } } }); let schema = new GraphQLSchema({ query : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'RootQueryType' , fields : { user : { type : userType, args : { id : { description : 'id of the user' , type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt) } }, resolve : resolver(User) }, userSearch : { type : new GraphQLList(userType), args : { query : { description : "Fuzzy-matched name of user" , type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString), } }, resolve : resolver(User, { before : ( findOptions, args ) => { findOptions.where = { name : { "$like" : `% ${args.query} %` }, }; findOptions.order = [[ 'name' , 'ASC' ]]; return findOptions; }, after : ( results, args ) => { return results.sort( ( a, b ) => { if (a.name === args.query) { return 1 ; } else if (b.name === args.query) { return -1 ; } return 0 ; }); } }) } } }) }); let schema = new GraphQLSchema({ query : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'RootQueryType' , fields : { users : { type : new GraphQLList(userType), args : { limit : { type : GraphQLInt }, order : { type : GraphQLString } }, resolve : resolver(User) } } }) });

field helpers

field helpers help you automatically define a models attributes as fields for a GraphQL object type.

var Model = sequelize.define( 'User' , { email : { type : Sequelize.STRING, allowNull : false }, firstName : { type : Sequelize.STRING }, lastName : { type : Sequelize.STRING } }); import {attributeFields} from 'graphql-sequelize' ; attributeFields(Model, { exclude : Array , only : Array , globalId : Boolean , map : Object , allowNull : Boolean , commentToDescription : Boolean , cache : Object , }); userType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'User' , description : 'A user' , fields : Object .assign(attributeFields(Model), { }) });

Providing custom types

attributeFields uses the graphql-sequelize typeMapper to map Sequelize types to GraphQL types. You can supply your own mapping function to override this behavior using the mapType export.

var Model = sequelize.define( 'User' , { email : { type : Sequelize.STRING, allowNull : false }, isValid : { type : Sequelize.BOOLEAN, allowNull : false } }); import {attributeFields,typeMapper} from 'graphql-sequelize' ; typeMapper.mapType( ( type ) => { if (type instanceof Sequelize.BOOLEAN) { return GraphQLString } return false }); attributeFields(Model);

Renaming generated fields

attributeFields accepts a map option to customize the way the attribute fields are named. The map option accepts an object or a function that returns a string.

var Model = sequelize.define( 'User' , { email : { type : Sequelize.STRING, allowNull : false }, firstName : { type : Sequelize.STRING }, lastName : { type : Sequelize.STRING } }); attributeFields(Model, { map :{ email : "Email" , firstName : "FirstName" , lastName : "LastName" } }); attributeFields(Model, { map : ( k ) => k.toLowerCase() });

ENUM attributes with non-alphanumeric characters

GraphQL enum types only support ASCII alphanumeric characters, digits and underscores with leading non-digit. If you have other characters, like a dash ( - ) in your Sequelize enum types, they will be converted to camelCase. If your enum value starts from a digit, it will be prepended with an underscore.

For example:

foo-bar becomes fooBar

25.8 becomes _258

VIRTUAL attributes and GraphQL fields

If you have Sequelize.VIRTUAL attributes on your sequelize model, you need to explicitly set the return type and any field dependencies via new Sequelize.VIRTUAL(returnType, [dependencies ... ]) .

For example, fullName here will not always return valid data when queried via GraphQL:

firstName: { type : Sequelize.STRING }, lastName : { type : Sequelize.STRING }, fullName : { type : Sequelize.VIRTUAL, get : function ( ) { return ` ${ this .firstName} ${ this .lastName} ` ; }, },

To work properly fullName needs to be more fully specified:

firstName: { type : Sequelize.STRING }, lastName : { type : Sequelize.STRING }, fullName : { type : new Sequelize.VIRTUAL(Sequelize.STRING, [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ]), get : function ( ) { return ` ${ this .firstName} ${ this .lastName} ` ; }, },

args helpers

defaultArgs

defaultArgs(Model) will return an object containing an arg with a key and type matching your models primary key and the "where" argument for passing complex query operations described here

var Model = sequelize.define( 'User' , { }); defaultArgs(Model); var Model = sequelize.define( 'Project' , { project_id : { type : Sequelize.UUID } }); defaultArgs(Model);

If you would like to pass "where" as a query variable - you should pass it as a JSON string and declare its type as SequelizeJSON:

query($where: SequelizeJSON) { user(where: $where) { name } } { "where" : "{\"name\": {\"like\": \"Henry%\"}}" }

defaultListArgs

defaultListArgs will return an object like:

{ limit : { type : GraphQLInt }, order : { type : GraphQLString }, where : { type : JSONType } }

Which when added to args will let the resolver automatically support limit and ordering in args for graphql queries. Should be used with fields of type GraphQLList .

import {defaultListArgs} from 'graphql-sequelize' args : Object .assign(defaultListArgs(), { })

order expects a valid field name and will sort ASC by default. For DESC you would prepend reverse: to the field name.