This react component is intended to be a drop-in replacement for the
<script>
html native tag. After you add it in any location of your react-app, the component
will take care on appending the corresponding script tag to your app's document.
It supports all the native
attributes as
well.
You can install this package thru npm or yarn:
yarn install @gumgum/react-script-tag
You can use the
Script component anywhere. Once it is mounted, the component
will proceed to load your script.
import React from 'react';
import Script from '@gumgum/react-script-tag';
class MyApp extends React.Component {
_onMyScriptLoad = () => {/* ... */};
_onMyScriptError = () => {/* ... */};
render() {
return (
<div>
{/* Your App's code */}
<Script
src="//url-to-your-site.com/script.js"
type="text/javascript"
onLoad={ this._onMyScriptLoad }
onError={ this._onMyScriptError }
async
/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default MyApp;
It is recommended that the
Scripttag is placed in a component that only renders once in the entire life of your app. Otherwise, a new
<script>tag will be appended each time the component mounts again. There are plans down the road to prevent this.
At GumGum, we usually wrap the
Script component as follow, to facilitate
adding 3rd-parties. Here is an example, on how we add Qualaroo:
import Script from '../common/ScriptLoader';
import React from 'react';
class QualarooLoader extends React.Component {
_onCreate = () => {
window._kiq = window._kiq || [];
};
_onSuccess = () => {
const userStr = localStorage.getItem('user');
const user = JSON.parse(userStr);
if (!user) return;
const email = user.email;
window._kiq.push(['identify', email]);
};
_onError = error => {
throw new Error(`Could not load ${error.outerHTML}`);
};
render() {
return (
<Script
src="//s3.amazonaws.com/ki.js/<id>/fFn.js"
type="text/javascript"
onCreate={this._onCreate}
onSuccess={this._onSuccess}
onError={this._onError}
defer
/>
);
}
}
export default QualarooLoader;
We strongly suggest using the attributes
asyncand
defer(depending on your situation). Here is a good explanation.
Then we call our new wrapper in our app:
import React from 'react';
import Qualaroo from 'QualarooLoader';
class MyApp extends React.Component {
/* ... */
render() {
return (
<>
{/* Other Components */}
<Qualaroo delayMs={500}/>
</>
);
}
}
string| required
URI that specifies the location of your script.
number| defaults to
0
Artifically adds a delay in milliseconds after the component mounts, but before the script tag is appended to the document. Useful for scripts that are not necessary early on, and may conflict on the browser's request-limit.
function()| defaults to
Function.prototype
A callback function that is called just right after the
script tag has been
appended to the document.
function(event: Event)| defaults to
Function.prototype
This function is called after the script has been successfully loaded.
function(error: Event)| defaults to
throw new URIError(...)
If there is a problem loading your script, this function is called.
As stated previously, this component supports all the
attributes
that the html
script tag supports. You simply have to pass it as props to the
<Script> component. In fact, any other prop that is not listed above will
be appended as-is to the native
script tag.
We have tested it with the following attributes:
type,
chartset,
async,
defer,
crossOrigin, and
noModule. (Everything else should work
nevertheless).
Feel free to file an issue to suggest changes!
