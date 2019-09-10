React Script Tag 💉

This react component is intended to be a drop-in replacement for the <script> html native tag. After you add it in any location of your react-app, the component will take care on appending the corresponding script tag to your app's document. It supports all the native attributes as well.

Keywords: Blazing fast 🔥, Minimal 📦, and Simple 🤖

Table of Content

Installation

You can install this package thru npm or yarn:

yarn install @gumgum/react-script-tag

Usage

You can use the Script component anywhere. Once it is mounted, the component will proceed to load your script.

import React from 'react' ; import Script from '@gumgum/react-script-tag' ; class MyApp extends React . Component { _onMyScriptLoad = () => { }; _onMyScriptError = () => { }; render() { return ( < div > {/* Your App's code */} < Script src = "//url-to-your-site.com/script.js" type = "text/javascript" onLoad = { this._onMyScriptLoad } onError = { this._onMyScriptError } async /> </div> ); } } export default MyApp;

It is recommended that the Script tag is placed in a component that only renders once in the entire life of your app. Otherwise, a new <script> tag will be appended each time the component mounts again. There are plans down the road to prevent this.

Examples

At GumGum, we usually wrap the Script component as follow, to facilitate adding 3rd-parties. Here is an example, on how we add Qualaroo:

import Script from '../common/ScriptLoader' ; import React from 'react' ; class QualarooLoader extends React . Component { _onCreate = () => { window ._kiq = window ._kiq || []; }; _onSuccess = () => { const userStr = localStorage.getItem( 'user' ); const user = JSON .parse(userStr); if (!user) return ; const email = user.email; window ._kiq.push([ 'identify' , email]); }; _onError = error => { throw new Error ( `Could not load ${error.outerHTML} ` ); }; render() { return ( <Script src="//s3.amazonaws.com/ki.js/<id>/fFn.js" type="text/javascript" onCreate={this._onCreate} onSuccess={this._onSuccess} onError={this._onError} defer /> ); } } export default QualarooLoader;

We strongly suggest using the attributes async and defer (depending on your situation). Here is a good explanation.

Then we call our new wrapper in our app:

import React from 'react' ; import Qualaroo from 'QualarooLoader' ; class MyApp extends React . Component { render() { return ( <> {/* Other Components */} <Qualaroo delayMs={500}/> </> ); } }

API

src

string | required

URI that specifies the location of your script.

delayMs

number | defaults to 0

Artifically adds a delay in milliseconds after the component mounts, but before the script tag is appended to the document. Useful for scripts that are not necessary early on, and may conflict on the browser's request-limit.

onCreate

function() | defaults to Function.prototype

A callback function that is called just right after the script tag has been appended to the document.

onLoad

function(event: Event) | defaults to Function.prototype

This function is called after the script has been successfully loaded.

onError

function(error: Event) | defaults to throw new URIError(...)

If there is a problem loading your script, this function is called.

Other Props ⚠️

As stated previously, this component supports all the attributes that the html script tag supports. You simply have to pass it as props to the <Script> component. In fact, any other prop that is not listed above will be appended as-is to the native script tag.

We have tested it with the following attributes: type , chartset , async , defer , crossOrigin , and noModule . (Everything else should work nevertheless).

Roadmap

Document the component

Write examples

Write tests

Prevent appending scripts twice when component re-mounts

Feel free to file an issue to suggest changes!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT