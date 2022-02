A component library for the Guardian's Source Design System.

Components ⚛️

See the Source storybook for examples of available components.

Docs 📖

Using the Source Design System 🎨

This component library makes it easy to implement user interfaces conforming to the Source Design System.

To understand how the Source Design System works, see the Source Design System documentation.

Contributing 💝

We welcome contributions to the Source component library!

Before you begin, please read our Contributing Guidelines