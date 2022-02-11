Ever thought about joining us? https://workforus.theguardian.com/careers/product-engineering/
This repository contains the rendering logic for articles on theguardian.com. It is a monorepo with 3 projects,
apps-rendering,
common-rendering and
dotcom-rendering.
You should always
cd into the correct subdirectory before running commands (e.g
make dev for dotcom-rendering, or
npm run watch for apps-rendering) except for storybook. Linting, imports, builds and github actions should work as before.
apps rendering
Go to apps rendering for more details.
dotcom rendering
Go to dotcom rendering for more details.
common rendering
Go to common rendering for more details.
Most commands are run from within each project but the following are managed from the monorepo root:
yarn storybook - Runs Storybook for all projects
yarn build-storybook - Builds Storybook for all projects
yarn chromatic - Builds and uploads Chromatic snapshots for all projects*
CHROMATIC_PROJECT_TOKEN environment variable set. You can find the token (here)[https://www.chromatic.com/manage?appId=5dfcbf3012392c0020e7140b&view=configure]
Make sure you have Node.js installed.
We recommend using nvm (especially combined with this handy gist). It is great at managing multiple versions of Node.js on one machine.
Run
yarn in the root directory of this project to install packages