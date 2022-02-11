Ever thought about joining us? https://workforus.theguardian.com/careers/product-engineering/

Dotcom/Apps Rendering

This repository contains the rendering logic for articles on theguardian.com. It is a monorepo with 3 projects, apps-rendering , common-rendering and dotcom-rendering .

You should always cd into the correct subdirectory before running commands (e.g make dev for dotcom-rendering, or npm run watch for apps-rendering) except for storybook. Linting, imports, builds and github actions should work as before.

apps rendering

Go to apps rendering for more details.

dotcom rendering

Go to dotcom rendering for more details.

common rendering

Go to apps rendering for more details.

Root actions

Most commands are run from within each project but the following are managed from the monorepo root:

yarn storybook - Runs Storybook for all projects yarn build-storybook - Builds Storybook for all projects yarn chromatic - Builds and uploads Chromatic snapshots for all projects*

You need the CHROMATIC_PROJECT_TOKEN environment variable set. You can find the token (here)[https://www.chromatic.com/manage?appId=5dfcbf3012392c0020e7140b&view=configure]

Install Node.js

Make sure you have Node.js installed.

We recommend using nvm (especially combined with this handy gist). It is great at managing multiple versions of Node.js on one machine.

Install Packages