Article Templates for Mobile Apps

Article templates used within the Guardian’s next-generation iOS and Android applications. This repo also contains documentation that describes the components and layouts used across these templates.

Requirements

A Mac or Linux computer.

NVM.

NodeJS. Install using nvm: nvm install v10.17.0 . Remember to add nvm use v10.17.0 to your preferred shell startup file.

. Remember to add to your preferred shell startup file. You may need to install npm globally npm install -g npm .

. It is recommended you restart your shell to ensure changes added the startup file are applied.

Developing

Clone

$ git clone git@github.com:guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates.git

Install

$ cd mobile-apps-article-templates $ npm install

If you get an error on this step regarding lib/node_modules/npm/node_modules/promise-retry/index.js or another module, running npm install -g npm and re-running npm install may fix it.

Running on iOS simulator

Checkout the branch you are developing against

Run npm run build

Checkout the ios-live project

project Edit the package.json file in the root of ios-live , replacing the version of the @guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates dependency with the relative path of the local templates repo:

"dependencies" : { "@guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates" : "file:../mobile-apps-article-templates" }

Running on Android simulator

Checkout the branch you are developing against

Run npm run build

Checkout the android-news-app/ project

project Edit the package.json file in android-news-app/android-news-app/ , replacing the version of the @guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates dependency with the relative path of the local templates repo:

"dependencies" : { "@guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates" : "../../mobile-apps-article-templates" }

Building from S3 (iOS or Android)

Find the branch you want to test on teamCity

Click run to build the branch and upload to s3

You can find the s3 package in bundle-url.txt under artifacts

Update your package.json:

"dependencies" : { "@guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates" : "https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/builds.gutools.co.uk/guardian-mobile-apps-article-templates-v1.0.190.tgz" }

NPM scripts

NPM will provide the following services:

npm run test runs the JS unit tests from the test/spec/unit/ directory

runs the JS unit tests from the directory npm run build builds JS/CSS assets, used on CI environment for building assets

builds JS/CSS assets, used on CI environment for building assets npm run dev builds JS and CSS (with source maps).

Example templates

These are examples of the main templates used across apps: