Article templates used within the Guardian’s next-generation iOS and Android applications. This repo also contains documentation that describes the components and layouts used across these templates.
nvm install v10.17.0. Remember to add
nvm use v10.17.0 to your preferred shell startup file.
npm install -g npm.
Clone
$ git clone git@github.com:guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates.git
Install
$ cd mobile-apps-article-templates
$ npm install
lib/node_modules/npm/node_modules/promise-retry/index.js or another module, running
npm install -g npm and re-running
npm install may fix it.
npm run build
ios-live project
package.json file in the root of
ios-live, replacing the version of the
@guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates dependency with the relative path of the local templates repo:
"dependencies": {
"@guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates": "file:../mobile-apps-article-templates"
}
npm run build
android-news-app/ project
package.json file in
android-news-app/android-news-app/, replacing the version of the
@guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates dependency with the relative path of the local templates repo:
"dependencies": {
"@guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates": "../../mobile-apps-article-templates"
}
bundle-url.txt under
artifacts
Update your package.json:
"dependencies": {
"@guardian/mobile-apps-article-templates": "https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/builds.gutools.co.uk/guardian-mobile-apps-article-templates-v1.0.190.tgz"
}
NPM will provide the following services:
npm run test runs the JS unit tests from the
test/spec/unit/ directory
npm run build builds JS/CSS assets, used on CI environment for building assets
npm run dev builds JS and CSS (with source maps).
These are examples of the main templates used across apps:
|Template
|Article
|Article
|https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2019/may/31/madrid-set-to-end-clean-air-project-in-rightwing-power-switch
|Podcast
|https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2019/may/31/trump-coming-to-see-the-queen-but-what-actually-happens-on-a-state-visit-podcast
|Video
|https://www.theguardian.com/global/video/2019/may/17/labours-laura-parker-farage-winning-would-be-uks-worst-legacy
|Gallery
|https://www.theguardian.com/film/gallery/2019/may/30/the-horror-apocalypse-now-unseen-in-pictures
|Immersive
|https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2019/may/31/i-wouldnt-be-the-refugee-id-be-the-girl-who-kicked-ass-how-taekwondo-made-me
|Liveblog
|https://www.theguardian.com/sport/live/2019/may/31/west-indies-v-pakistan-cricket-world-cup-2019-live
|Immersive interactive
|https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2019/may/29/chemical-checkout-what-might-be-hiding-in-your-groceries
|Photo essay
|https://www.theguardian.com/society/2019/may/31/amish-on-holiday-sarasota-florida-dina-litovsky-photo-essay
|Guardian labs
|https://www.theguardian.com/the-abcs-of-recruiting-teachers-remotely/2020/may/01/the-new-rules-of-remote-recruiting-how-to-prepare-for-an-online-interview