Consent management for
*.theguardian.com.
The Guardian CMP handles applying the CCPA to users in the USA, and TCFv2 to everyone else.
yarn add @guardian/consent-management-platform
or
npm install @guardian/consent-management-platform
This package uses
ES2020.
If your target environment does not support that, make sure you transpile this package when bundling your application.
import { cmp } from '@guardian/consent-management-platform';
cmp.init(options)
returns:
void
Adds the relevent privacy framework to the page. It must be called to enable privacy management. If necessary, it will also display the initial privacy message.
options.country
type:
string
values: any 2-letter, ISO_3166-1 country code, e.g.
GB,
US,
AU, …
Declare which country your user is in. Required – throws an error if it's missing.
options.pubData
type:
Object
Optional additional parameters for reporting.
pubData.pageViewId
type:
string
Optional value identifying the unique pageview associated with this instance of the CMP.
Will be used to link back to a
browserId for further reporting; if possible this should be available via the pageview table.
cmp.init({
country: 'GB',
pubData: {
pageViewId: 'jkao3u2kcbaqk',
},
});
cmp.hasInitialised()
returns:
boolean
Returns
true if the CMP has initialised.
cmp.willShowPrivacyMessage()
returns:
Promise<Boolean>
Returns a promise that resolves to
true if the CMP will show the initial
privacy message once it has initialised, or
false if not.
cmp.willShowPrivacyMessage()
.then(willShow =>
if (willShow) {
console.log("a privacy message will show as soon as it's ready");
// e.g. don't show any other banners
} else {
console.log('a privacy message will not be shown');
// e.g. show another banner if you like
}
);
cmp.willShowPrivacyMessageSync()
returns:
Boolean
You almost always want to use the async version above.
Returns
true if the CMP has shown, is showing or will show the initial privacy message. Returns
false otherwise.
Throws an error if the CMP has not been initialised.
if (cmp.hasInitialised()) {
if (cmp.willShowPrivacyMessageSync()) {
// do something
}
}
cmp.showPrivacyManager()
Displays an interface that allows users to manage their privacy settings at any time.
cmp.showPrivacyManager();
import {
onConsentChange,
getConsentFor,
} from '@guardian/consent-management-platform';
onConsentChange(callback)
returns:
void
An event listener that invokes callbacks whenever the consent state:
If the consent state has already been acquired when
onConsentChange is called,
the callback will be invoked immediately.
callback(consentState)
type:
function
Reports the user's privacy preferences.
consentState.tcfv2
type:
Object or
undefined
Reports the user's preferences for each of the TCFv2 purposes, the last CMP event status, custom vendor consents, flag if GDPR applies, the TC string and addtlConsent string.
If the user is either in the USA or Australia, it will be
undefined.
Unlike the
__tcfapi, all ten consents will have a set
boolean value, defaulting to
false where no explicit consent was given.
{
gdprApplies: Boolean | undefined, // true - GDPR Applies, false - GDPR Does not apply, undefined - unknown whether GDPR Applies
tcString: String, // 'base64url-encoded TC string with segments'
addtlConsent: String, // Google AC string
eventStatus: String, // 'tcloaded' | 'cmpuishown' | 'useractioncomplete'
consents: {
1: Boolean,
2: Boolean,
/* … */
9: Boolean,
10: Boolean,
},
vendorConsents: {
'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwx': Boolean,
'yz1234567890abcdefghijkl': Boolean,
'mnopqrstuvwxyz1234567890': Boolean,
// Sourcepoint IDs, etc.
}
}
consentState.ccpa
type:
Object or
undefined
Reports whether user has withdrawn consent to sell their data in the USA.
If the user is not in the USA, it will be
undefined.
{
doNotSell: Boolean;
}
consentState.aus
type:
Object or
undefined
Reports whether user has withdrawn consent to personalised advertising in Australia.
If the user is not in Australia, it will be
undefined.
{
personalisedAdvertising: Boolean, // True by default
}
import { onConsentChange } from '@guardian/consent-management-platform';
onConsentChange(({ tcfv2, ccpa, aus }) => {
if (tcfv2) {
console.log(tcfv2); // { 1: true || false, 1: true || false, ... }
}
if (ccpa) {
console.log(ccpa); // { doNotSell: true || false }
}
if (aus) {
console.log(aus); // { personalisedAdvertising: true || false }
}
});
getConsentFor(vendor, consentState)
returns:
boolean
Gets the consent for a given vendor.
vendor
type:
string
"a9"
"acast"
"braze"
"comscore"
"fb"
"google-analytics"
"google-mobile-ads"
"google-tag-manager"
"googletag"
"ias"
"inizio"
"ipsos"
"lotame"
"nielsen"
"ophan"
"permutive"
"prebid"
"redplanet"
"remarketing"
"sentry"
"teads"
"twitter"
"youtube-player"
consentState
type:
Object
The consent object passed to the
onConsentChange callback.
import {
onConsentChange,
getConsentFor,
} from '@guardian/consent-management-platform';
onConsentChange((consentState) => {
const ga = getConsentFor('google-analytics', consentState); // true
const comscore = getConsentFor('comscore', consentState); // false
// throws error
const eowifnwoeifjoweinf = getConsentFor(
'eowifnwoeifjoweinf',
consentState,
);
// you can still use the consent state for a more complicated task
const complexConsentCondition = myComplexConsentTask(consentState);
});
It is possible to disable the CMP entirely in the current browser, which can be useful for testing host applications.
cmp.__disable()
returns:
void
cmp.__disable(); // CMP won't run even if you try
cmp.__enable()
returns:
void
cmp.__enable(); // CMP will work as normal
cmp.__isDisabled()
returns:
boolean
cmp.__isDisabled(); // => true/false
Set a
gu-cmp-disabled=true cookie. This is the same as running
cmp.__disable().
document.cookie = 'gu-cmp-disabled=true;';
Removing it is the same as running
cmp.__enable().
document.cookie = 'gu-cmp-disabled=; Max-Age=0;';
To disable consent in Cypress tests, see their
setCookie documentation.
See the developer docs.