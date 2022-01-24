openbase logo
Readme

Consent Management Platform

npm (scoped) ES version Types Coverage Status

Consent management for *.theguardian.com.

The Guardian CMP handles applying the CCPA to users in the USA, and TCFv2 to everyone else.

Table of Contents

Installation

Generic badge

yarn add @guardian/consent-management-platform

or

npm install @guardian/consent-management-platform

Bundling

This package uses ES2020.

If your target environment does not support that, make sure you transpile this package when bundling your application.

import { cmp } from '@guardian/consent-management-platform';

cmp.init(options)

returns: void

Adds the relevent privacy framework to the page. It must be called to enable privacy management. If necessary, it will also display the initial privacy message.

options.country

type: string values: any 2-letter, ISO_3166-1 country code, e.g. GB, US, AU, …

Declare which country your user is in. Required – throws an error if it's missing.

options.pubData

type: Object

Optional additional parameters for reporting.

pubData.pageViewId

type: string

Optional value identifying the unique pageview associated with this instance of the CMP.

Will be used to link back to a browserId for further reporting; if possible this should be available via the pageview table.

Example

cmp.init({
    country: 'GB',
    pubData: {
        pageViewId: 'jkao3u2kcbaqk',
    },
});

cmp.hasInitialised()

returns: boolean

Returns true if the CMP has initialised.

cmp.willShowPrivacyMessage()

returns: Promise<Boolean>

Returns a promise that resolves to true if the CMP will show the initial privacy message once it has initialised, or false if not.

Example

cmp.willShowPrivacyMessage()
    .then(willShow =>
        if (willShow) {
            console.log("a privacy message will show as soon as it's ready");
            // e.g. don't show any other banners
        } else {
            console.log('a privacy message will not be shown');
            // e.g. show another banner if you like
        }
    );

cmp.willShowPrivacyMessageSync()

returns: Boolean

You almost always want to use the async version above.

Returns true if the CMP has shown, is showing or will show the initial privacy message. Returns false otherwise.

Throws an error if the CMP has not been initialised.

Example

if (cmp.hasInitialised()) {
    if (cmp.willShowPrivacyMessageSync()) {
        // do something
    }
}

cmp.showPrivacyManager()

Displays an interface that allows users to manage their privacy settings at any time.

Example

cmp.showPrivacyManager();

import {
    onConsentChange,
    getConsentFor,
} from '@guardian/consent-management-platform';

onConsentChange(callback)

returns: void

An event listener that invokes callbacks whenever the consent state:

  • is acquired (e.g. after initialising)
  • changes (eg. if a user changes their privacy preferences)

If the consent state has already been acquired when onConsentChange is called, the callback will be invoked immediately.

callback(consentState)

type: function

Reports the user's privacy preferences.

consentState.tcfv2

type: Object or undefined

Reports the user's preferences for each of the TCFv2 purposes, the last CMP event status, custom vendor consents, flag if GDPR applies, the TC string and addtlConsent string.

If the user is either in the USA or Australia, it will be undefined.

Unlike the __tcfapi, all ten consents will have a set boolean value, defaulting to false where no explicit consent was given.

{
    gdprApplies: Boolean | undefined, // true - GDPR Applies, false - GDPR Does not apply, undefined - unknown whether GDPR Applies
    tcString: String, // 'base64url-encoded TC string with segments'
    addtlConsent: String, // Google AC string
    eventStatus: String, // 'tcloaded' | 'cmpuishown' | 'useractioncomplete'
    consents: {
        1: Boolean,
        2: Boolean,
        /* … */
        9: Boolean,
        10: Boolean,
    },

    vendorConsents: {
        'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwx': Boolean,
        'yz1234567890abcdefghijkl': Boolean,
        'mnopqrstuvwxyz1234567890': Boolean,
        // Sourcepoint IDs, etc.
    }
}
consentState.ccpa

type: Object or undefined

Reports whether user has withdrawn consent to sell their data in the USA.

If the user is not in the USA, it will be undefined.

{
    doNotSell: Boolean;
}
consentState.aus

type: Object or undefined

Reports whether user has withdrawn consent to personalised advertising in Australia.

If the user is not in Australia, it will be undefined.

{
    personalisedAdvertising: Boolean, // True by default
}

Example

import { onConsentChange } from '@guardian/consent-management-platform';

onConsentChange(({ tcfv2, ccpa, aus }) => {
    if (tcfv2) {
        console.log(tcfv2); // { 1: true || false, 1: true || false, ... }
    }

    if (ccpa) {
        console.log(ccpa); // { doNotSell: true || false }
    }

    if (aus) {
        console.log(aus); // { personalisedAdvertising: true || false }
    }
});

getConsentFor(vendor, consentState)

returns: boolean

Gets the consent for a given vendor.

vendor

type: string

Supported vendors
  • "a9"
  • "acast"
  • "braze"
  • "comscore"
  • "fb"
  • "google-analytics"
  • "google-mobile-ads"
  • "google-tag-manager"
  • "googletag"
  • "ias"
  • "inizio"
  • "ipsos"
  • "lotame"
  • "nielsen"
  • "ophan"
  • "permutive"
  • "prebid"
  • "redplanet"
  • "remarketing"
  • "sentry"
  • "teads"
  • "twitter"
  • "youtube-player"
If the vendor you need is missing, please [raise an issue](https://git.io/JUzVL) (or a PR!).

consentState

type: Object

The consent object passed to the onConsentChange callback.

Example

import {
    onConsentChange,
    getConsentFor,
} from '@guardian/consent-management-platform';

onConsentChange((consentState) => {
    const ga = getConsentFor('google-analytics', consentState); // true
    const comscore = getConsentFor('comscore', consentState); // false

    // throws error
    const eowifnwoeifjoweinf = getConsentFor(
        'eowifnwoeifjoweinf',
        consentState,
    );

    // you can still use the consent state for a more complicated task
    const complexConsentCondition = myComplexConsentTask(consentState);
});

It is possible to disable the CMP entirely in the current browser, which can be useful for testing host applications.

cmp.__disable()

returns: void

Example

cmp.__disable(); // CMP won't run even if you try

cmp.__enable()

returns: void

Example

cmp.__enable(); // CMP will work as normal

cmp.__isDisabled()

returns: boolean

Example

cmp.__isDisabled(); // => true/false

Manually

Set a gu-cmp-disabled=true cookie. This is the same as running cmp.__disable().

Example

document.cookie = 'gu-cmp-disabled=true;';

Removing it is the same as running cmp.__enable().

Example

document.cookie = 'gu-cmp-disabled=; Max-Age=0;';

Using Cypress

To disable consent in Cypress tests, see their setCookie documentation.

Development

See the developer docs.

