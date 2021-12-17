This plugin will help you in your common GTM tasks.
Note: If you are looking to track all Vuex mutations, you can use Vuex GTM plugin
If you want Vue 2 compatibility, please use the package @gtm-support/vue2-gtm.
Optional dependencies
npm install @gtm-support/vue-gtm or
yarn add @gtm-support/vue-gtm if you use Yarn package manager
Here is an example configuration:
import { createApp } from 'vue';
import { createGtm } from '@gtm-support/vue-gtm';
import router from './router';
const app = createApp(App);
app.use(router);
app.use(
createGtm({
id: 'GTM-xxxxxx', // Your GTM single container ID, array of container ids ['GTM-xxxxxx', 'GTM-yyyyyy'] or array of objects [{id: 'GTM-xxxxxx', queryParams: { gtm_auth: 'abc123', gtm_preview: 'env-4', gtm_cookies_win: 'x'}}, {id: 'GTM-yyyyyy', queryParams: {gtm_auth: 'abc234', gtm_preview: 'env-5', gtm_cookies_win: 'x'}}], // Your GTM single container ID or array of container ids ['GTM-xxxxxx', 'GTM-yyyyyy']
queryParams: {
// Add URL query string when loading gtm.js with GTM ID (required when using custom environments)
gtm_auth: 'AB7cDEf3GHIjkl-MnOP8qr',
gtm_preview: 'env-4',
gtm_cookies_win: 'x'
},
defer: false, // Script can be set to `defer` to speed up page load at the cost of less accurate results (in case visitor leaves before script is loaded, which is unlikely but possible). Defaults to false, so the script is loaded `async` by default
compatibility: false, // Will add `async` and `defer` to the script tag to not block requests for old browsers that do not support `async`
nonce: '2726c7f26c', // Will add `nonce` to the script tag
enabled: true, // defaults to true. Plugin can be disabled by setting this to false for Ex: enabled: !!GDPR_Cookie (optional)
debug: true, // Whether or not display console logs debugs (optional)
loadScript: true, // Whether or not to load the GTM Script (Helpful if you are including GTM manually, but need the dataLayer functionality in your components) (optional)
vueRouter: router, // Pass the router instance to automatically sync with router (optional)
ignoredViews: ['homepage'], // Don't trigger events for specified router names (optional)
trackOnNextTick: false // Whether or not call trackView in Vue.nextTick
})
);
This injects the tag manager script in the page, except when
enabled is set to
false.
In that case it will be injected when calling
this.$gtm.enable(true) for the first time.
Remember to enable the History Change Trigger for router changes to be sent through GTM.
Once the configuration is completed, you can access vue gtm instance in your components like that:
export default {
name: 'MyComponent',
data() {
return {
someData: false
};
},
methods: {
onClick() {
this.$gtm.trackEvent({
event: null, // Event type [default = 'interaction'] (Optional)
category: 'Calculator',
action: 'click',
label: 'Home page SIP calculator',
value: 5000,
noninteraction: false // Optional
});
}
},
mounted() {
this.$gtm.trackView('MyScreenName', 'currentPath');
}
};
The passed variables are mapped with GTM data layer as follows
dataLayer.push({
event: event || 'interaction',
target: category,
action: action,
'target-properties': label,
value: value,
'interaction-type': noninteraction,
...rest
});
You can also access the instance anywhere whenever you imported
Vue by using
Vue.gtm. It is especially useful when you are in a store module or somewhere else than a component's scope.
It's also possible to send completely custom data to GTM with just pushing something manually to
dataLayer:
if (this.$gtm.enabled()) {
window.dataLayer?.push({
event: 'myEvent'
// further parameters
});
}
Thanks to vue-router guards, you can automatically dispatch new screen views on router change! To use this feature, you just need to inject the router instance on plugin initialization.
This feature will generate the view name according to a priority rule:
gtm this will take the value of this field for the view name.
meta.gtm it will fallback to the internal route name.
Most of the time the second case is enough, but sometimes you want to have more control on what is sent, this is where the first rule shine.
Example:
const myRoute = {
path: 'myRoute',
name: 'MyRouteName',
component: SomeComponent,
meta: { gtm: 'MyCustomValue' }
};
This will use
MyCustomValueas the view name.
If your GTM setup expects custom data to be sent as part of your page views, you can add desired properties to your route definitions via the
meta.gtmAdditionalEventData property.
Example:
const myRoute = {
path: 'myRoute',
name: 'myRouteName',
component: SomeComponent,
meta: { gtmAdditionalEventData: { routeCategory: 'INFO' } }
};
This sends the property
routeCategorywith the value 'INFO' as part of your page view event for that route.
Note that the properties
event,
content-name and
content-view-name are always overridden.
If you need to pass dynamic properties as part of your page views, you can set a callback that derives the custom data after navigation.
Example:
createGtm({
// ...other options
vueRouter: router,
vueRouterAdditionalEventData: () => ({
someComputedProperty: computeProperty()
})
});
This computes and sends the property
someComputedPropertyas part of your page view event after every navigation.
Note that a property with the same name on route level will override this.
In order to use this plugin with composition API (inside your
setup method), you can just call the custom composable
useGtm.
Example:
<template>
<button @click="triggerEvent">Trigger event!</button>
</template>
<script>
import { useGtm } from '@gtm-support/vue-gtm';
export default {
name: 'MyCustomComponent',
setup() {
const gtm = useGtm();
function triggerEvent() {
gtm.trackEvent({
event: 'event name',
category: 'category',
action: 'click',
label: 'My custom component trigger',
value: 5000,
noninteraction: false
});
}
return {
triggerEvent
};
}
};
</script>
Check if plugin is enabled
this.$gtm.enabled();
Enable plugin
this.$gtm.enable(true);
Disable plugin
this.$gtm.enable(false);
Check if plugin is in debug mode
this.$gtm.debugEnabled();
Enable debug mode
this.$gtm.debug(true);
Disable debug mode
this.$gtm.debug(false);
If you really need to support browsers like IE 11, you need to configure
transpileDependencies: ['@gtm-support/core'] in your
vue.config.js.
See gtm-support/core#20 (comment)