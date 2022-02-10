Taro 开放式跨端跨框架解决方案，轻松构建可以运行在 小程序/Web/APP 上的应用

简体中文 | English

👽 Taro['tɑ:roʊ]，泰罗·奥特曼，宇宙警备队总教官，实力最强的奥特曼。

目录

简介

开放式跨端跨框架解决方案，支持使用 React/Vue/Nerv 等框架来开发微信/京东/百度/支付宝/字节跳动/ QQ 小程序/H5/React Native 等应用。现如今市面上端的形态多种多样，Web、React Native、微信小程序等各种端大行其道，当业务要求同时在不同的端都要求有所表现的时候，针对不同的端去编写多套代码的成本显然非常高，这时候只编写一套代码就能够适配到多端的能力就显得极为需要

版本迁移

Taro 1/2 迁移至 Taro 3，请阅读《Taro 版本升级权威指南》

学习资源

5 分钟上手 Taro 开发

awesome-taro

掘金小册：Taro 多端开发实现原理与实战

社区共享

Taro 物料市场——让每一个轮子产生价值

UI 库

名称 地址 介绍 支持的框架 支持的 Taro 版本 taro-ui https://taro-ui.jd.com/#/ 一套基于 Taro 框架开发的多端 UI 组件库 React Taro 1/2/3 （Taro 3 需要安装 alpha 版本） NutUI https://nutui.jd.com/#/ 京东风格的轻量级移动端 Vue 组件库 Vue3 Taro 3 taroify https://taroify.gitee.io/taroify.com/introduce/ 轻量、可靠的小程序端 Taro 组件库（Vant 的 Taro 版本） React Taro 3 @antmjs/vantui https://antmjs.github.io/vantui/#/home 基于有赞 VantWeapp 开发的同时支持 Taro 和 React 的 UI 库 React Taro 3

使用案例

Taro 已经投入了我们的生产环境中使用，业界也在广泛地使用 Taro 开发多端应用。

征集更多优秀案例

特性介绍

跨框架支持

React/Nerv 支持

在 Taro 3 中可以使用完整的 React/Nerv 开发体验，具体请参考基础教程——React

代码示例

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { View, Text } from '@tarojs/components' export default class Index extends Component { state = { msg : 'Hello World！ ' } componentWillUnmount () { } componentDidShow () { } componentDidHide () { } render () { return ( < View className = 'index' > < Text > {this.state.msg} </ Text > </ View > ) } }

Vue 支持

在 Taro 3 中可以使用完整的 Vue 开发体验，具体请参考基础教程——Vue

代码示例

<template> <view class="index"> <text>{{msg}}</text> </view> </template> <script> export default { data () { return { msg: 'Hello World!' } }, created () {}, onShow () {}, onHide () {} } </script>

多端转换支持

Taro 方案的初心就是为了打造一个多端开发的解决方案。

目前 Taro 3 可以支持转换到 微信/京东/百度/支付宝/字节跳动/ QQ 小程序/H5/React Native 等端。

加入共建

加入 Taro 社区共建倡议

Taro 邀你加入社区共建

为 Taro 贡献代码

Taro 非常欢迎社区开发者为 Taro 贡献代码，在贡献之前请先阅读贡献指南。

如果你想为 Taro 实现一个重要功能，需要先撰写 RFC 文档，按照 Taro 的RFC 机制进行操作，在经过社区讨论完善后才可以进行代码的提交。

问题反馈与建议

给 Taro 提 ISSUE

特别鸣谢

贡献者们

开发计划

Milestones

更新日志

本项目遵从 Angular Style Commit Message Conventions，更新日志请查阅 Release。

开发交流

官方交流微信群

