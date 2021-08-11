openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vue

@growthbunker/vuetimeline

by Julien Le Coupanec
0.1.17 (see all)

🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️ One easy-to-use component for Vue.js to build beautiful responsive timelines.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

649

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Timeline

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm npm Average time to resolve an issue Percentage of issues still open GitHub license Netlify Status

Documentation

You can browse the documentation for Vue Timeline on the website.

Installation

npm install @growthbunker/vuetimeline

# Or if you prefer using yarn
yarn add @growthbunker/vuetimeline

Vue.js

In your main.js file:

import Vue from "vue"
import vuetimeline from "@growthbunker/vuetimeline"

Vue.use(vuetimeline)

Nuxt.js

Create a new plugin in plugins/vuetimeline.js:

import Vue from "vue"
import vuetimeline from "@growthbunker/vuetimeline"

Vue.use(vuetimeline)

Add this new plugin to nuxt.config.js.

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [{ src: "@/plugins/vuetimeline.js" }];
}

CDN

Get the latest version from jsdelivr, and import the JavaScript file in your page.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.5/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@growthbunker/vuetimeline@latest/dist/vuetimeline.min.js"></script>

We recommend our users to lock Vue Timeline's version when using CDN. Requesting the latest version (as opposed to "latest major" or "latest minor") is dangerous because major versions usually come with breaking changes. Only do this if you really know what you are doing. Please refer to jsdelivr.com for more information.

Example

Once the plugin is installed, you can use the component like this:

<template>
  <!-- Latest update -->
  <vue-timeline-update
    :date="new Date('2017-02-26')"
    title="v2.2.0 - Initial D"
    description="Today I am thrilled to announce the release of Vue.js 2.2.0."
    thumbnail="/images/vuetimeline/initial_d.jpg"
    category="announcement"
    icon="code"
    color="red"
  />

  <!-- Another update -->
  <vue-timeline-update
    :date="new Date('2016-11-22')"
    title="v2.1.0 - Hunter X Hunter"
    description="Today I am thrilled to announce the release of Vue.js 2.1.0."
    thumbnail="/images/vuetimeline/hunter_x_hunter.jpg"
    category="announcement"
    icon="code"
    color="turquoise"
  />

  <!-- Yet another update -->
  <vue-timeline-update
    :date="new Date('2016-09-30')"
    title="v2.0.0 - Ghost in the Shell"
    description="Today I am thrilled to announce the release of Vue.js 2.0.0"
    thumbnail="/images/vuetimeline/ghost_in_the_shell.jpg"
    category="announcement"
    icon="code"
    color="white"
    is-last
  />
</template>

Contributing

You are more than welcome to contribute to Vue Timeline. Just submit changes via pull request and I will review them before merging.

  1. Fork it! 🤙

  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature

  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am "Add some feature"

  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature

  5. Submit a pull request 👍

The documentation is available in the docs folder. The Vue Timeline components are available in the lib folder.

License

Vue Timeline is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

svt
simple-vue-timelineA simple but customizable and reactive timeline vue component
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
68
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tv
timeline-vuejsMinimalist Timeline ⏳ with VueJS 💚
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
780
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
vct
vue-cute-timelineA cute timeline component for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
809
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendarGantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-ganttSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
899
vht
vue-horizontal-timelineJust a simple horizontal timeline component made with Vue.js (works with Vue 2 & Vue 3)
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
150
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial