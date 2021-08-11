Documentation

You can browse the documentation for Vue Dark Mode on the website.

Installation

npm install @growthbunker /vuedarkmode yarn add @growthbunker /vuedarkmode

In your main.js file:

import Vue from "vue" import VueDarkMode from "@growthbunker/vuedarkmode" Vue.use(VueDarkMode)

Create a new plugin in plugins/vuedarkmode.js :

import Vue from "vue" import VueDarkMode from "@growthbunker/vuedarkmode" Vue.use(VueDarkMode)

Add this new plugin to nuxt.config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [{ src : "@/plugins/vuedarkmode.js" }]; }

CDN

Get the latest version from jsdelivr, and import the JavaScript file in your page.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.5/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@growthbunker/vuedarkmode@latest/dist/vuedarkmode.min.js" > </ script >

We recommend our users to lock Vue Dark Mode's version when using CDN. Requesting the latest version (as opposed to "latest major" or "latest minor") is dangerous because major versions usually come with breaking changes. Only do this if you really know what you are doing. Please refer to jsdelivr.com for more information.

Available Components

Base Components

Field Components

Contributing

You are more than welcome to contribute to Vue Dark Mode. Just submit changes via pull request and I will review them before merging.

Fork it! 🤙 Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am "Add some feature" Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request 👍

The documentation is available in the docs folder. The Vue Dark Mode components are available in the lib folder.

License

Vue Dark Mode is MIT licensed.

Vue Dark Mode is using BrowserStack to make sure our components render properly on modern browsers.