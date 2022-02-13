Open Source Feature Flagging and A/B Testing

Get up and running in 1 minute with:

git clone https://github.com/growthbook/growthbook.git cd growthbook docker-compose up -d

Then visit http://localhost:3000

Our Philosophy

The top 1% of companies spend thousands of hours building their own feature flagging and A/B testing platforms in-house. The other 99% are left paying for expensive 3rd party SaaS tools or hacking together unmaintained open source libraries.

We want to give all companies the flexibility and power of a fully-featured in-house platform without needing to build it themselves.

Major Features

🏁 Feature flags with advanced targeting, gradual rollouts, and experiments

💻 SDKs for React, Javascript, PHP, Ruby, Python, Go, and Kotlin (Android) with more coming soon

🆎 Powerful A/B test analysis with support for binomial, count, duration, and revenue metrics

❄️ Use your existing data stack - BigQuery, Mixpanel, Redshift, Google Analytics, and more

⬇️ Drill down into A/B test results by browser, country, or any other custom attribute

🪐 Export reports as a Jupyter Notebook!

📝 Document everything with screenshots and GitHub Flavored Markdown throughout

🔔 Automated email alerts when A/B tests become significant

Try GrowthBook

Managed Cloud Hosting

Create a free GrowthBook Cloud account to get started.

Open Source

The included docker-compose.yml file contains the GrowthBook App and a MongoDB instance (for storing cached experiment results and metadata):

git clone https://github.com/growthbook/growthbook.git cd growthbook docker-compose up -d

Then visit http://localhost:3000 to view the app.

Check out the full Self-Hosting Instructions for more details.

Documentation and Support

View the GrowthBook Docs for info on how to configure and use the platform.

Join our Slack community if you get stuck, want to chat, or are thinking of a new feature.

Or email us at hello@growthbook.io if Slack isn't your thing.

We're here to help - and to make GrowthBook even better!

Contributors

We ❤️ all contributions, big and small!

Read CONTRIBUTING.md for how to setup your local development environment.

If you want to, you can reach out via Slack or email and we'll set up a pair programming session to get you started.

License

This project uses the MIT license. The core GrowthBook app will always remain open and free, although we may add some commercial enterprise add-ons in the future.