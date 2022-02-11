openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@grouparoo/csv

by grouparoo
0.8.0 (see all)

🦘 The Grouparoo Monorepo - open source customer data sync framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

431

GitHub Stars

568

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

core/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial