openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@grouparoo/core

by grouparoo
0.8.0 (see all)

🦘 The Grouparoo Monorepo - open source customer data sync framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

606

GitHub Stars

568

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

39

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

core/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Brian LeonardSF Bay Area1 Rating0 Reviews
July 14, 2020
Evan TahlerSeattle, WA3 Ratings0 Reviews
Nerd. Future Late Night Talkshow host. CTO @grouparoo. Working on @actionhero, Node-Resque, and more!
July 14, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

grouparoo/app-example
github.com2 years agogrouparoo/app-exampleAn example Grouparoo deployment. Contribute to grouparoo/app-example development by creating an account on GitHub.
grouparoo/grouparoo
github.com2 years agogrouparoo/grouparooThe Grouparoo Monorepo - Open Source Marketing Infrastructure 🦘 - grouparoo/grouparoo