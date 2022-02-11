Categories
@grouparoo/core
●
by grouparoo
●
0.8.0
●
Claim This Page
🦘 The Grouparoo Monorepo - open source customer data sync framework
●
Popularity
Downloads/wk
606
GitHub Stars
568
Maintenance
Last Commit
7d
ago
Contributors
21
Package
Dependencies
39
License
MPL-2.0
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Responsive Maintainers
1
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
Brian Leonard
●
SF Bay Area
●
1 Rating
●
0 Reviews
●
July 14, 2020
Evan Tahler
●
Seattle, WA
●
3 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Nerd. Future Late Night Talkshow host. CTO @grouparoo. Working on @actionhero, Node-Resque, and more!
July 14, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Tutorials
github.com
2 years ago
grouparoo/app-example
An example Grouparoo deployment. Contribute to grouparoo/app-example development by creating an account on GitHub.
github.com
2 years ago
grouparoo/grouparoo
The Grouparoo Monorepo - Open Source Marketing Infrastructure 🦘 - grouparoo/grouparoo