npm install amqplib
A library for making AMQP 0-9-1 clients for Node.JS, and an AMQP 0-9-1 client for Node.JS v0.8-0.12, v4-v9, and the intervening io.js releases.
This library does not implement AMQP 1.0 or AMQP 0-10.
var q = 'tasks';
function bail(err) {
console.error(err);
process.exit(1);
}
// Publisher
function publisher(conn) {
conn.createChannel(on_open);
function on_open(err, ch) {
if (err != null) bail(err);
ch.assertQueue(q);
ch.sendToQueue(q, new Buffer('something to do'));
}
}
// Consumer
function consumer(conn) {
var ok = conn.createChannel(on_open);
function on_open(err, ch) {
if (err != null) bail(err);
ch.assertQueue(q);
ch.consume(q, function(msg) {
if (msg !== null) {
console.log(msg.content.toString());
ch.ack(msg);
}
});
}
}
require('amqplib/callback_api')
.connect('amqp://localhost', function(err, conn) {
if (err != null) bail(err);
consumer(conn);
publisher(conn);
});
var q = 'tasks';
var open = require('amqplib').connect('amqp://localhost');
// Publisher
open.then(function(conn) {
return conn.createChannel();
}).then(function(ch) {
return ch.assertQueue(q).then(function(ok) {
return ch.sendToQueue(q, new Buffer('something to do'));
});
}).catch(console.warn);
// Consumer
open.then(function(conn) {
return conn.createChannel();
}).then(function(ch) {
return ch.assertQueue(q).then(function(ok) {
return ch.consume(q, function(msg) {
if (msg !== null) {
console.log(msg.content.toString());
ch.ack(msg);
}
});
});
}).catch(console.warn);
npm test
To run the tests RabbitMQ is required. Either install it with your package manager, or use docker to run a RabbitMQ instance.
docker run -d --name amqp.test -p 5672:5672 rabbitmq
If prefer not to run RabbitMQ locally it is also possible to use a
instance of RabbitMQ hosted elsewhere. Use the
URL environment
variable to configure a different amqp host to connect to. You may
also need to do this if docker is not on localhost; e.g., if it's
running in docker-machine.
One public host is dev.rabbitmq.com:
URL=amqp://dev.rabbitmq.com npm test
NB You may experience test failures due to timeouts if using the dev.rabbitmq.com instance.
You can run it under different versions of Node.JS using nave:
nave use 0.8 npm test
or run the tests on all supported versions of Node.JS in one go:
make test-all-nodejs
(which also needs
nave installed, of course).
Lastly, setting the environment variable
LOG_ERRORS will cause the
tests to output error messages encountered, to the console; this is
really only useful for checking the kind and formatting of the errors.
LOG_ERRORS=true npm test
make coverage
open file://`pwd`/coverage/lcov-report/index.html