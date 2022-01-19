openbase logo
by Giulio Canti
1.10.4-griffin (see all)

Runtime type system for IO decoding/encoding

Readme

Installation

To install the stable version

npm i io-ts fp-ts

Note. fp-ts is a peer dependency for io-ts

Usage

Stable features

Experimental modules (version 2.2+)

Experimental modules (*) are published in order to get early feedback from the community, see these tracking issues for further discussions and enhancements.

The experimental modules are independent and backward-incompatible with stable ones.

(*) A feature tagged as Experimental is in a high state of flux, you're at risk of it changing without notice.

