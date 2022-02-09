Gridsome is a Vue-powered static site generator for building CDN-ready websites for any headless CMS, local files or APIs
This project is under active development. Any feedback or contributions would be appreciated.
Build websites with modern tools like Vue.js, webpack and Node.js. Get hot-reloading and access to any packages from npm and write CSS in your favorite preprocessor like Sass or Less with auto-prefixing.
Use any CMS or data source for content. Pull data from WordPress, Contentful, local Markdown, or any other headless CMS or APIs and access it with GraphQL in your pages and components.
Only critical HTML, CSS, and JavaScript get loaded first. The next pages are then prefetched so users can click around incredibly fast without page reloads, even when offline.
Gridsome automatically optimizes your frontend to load and perform blazing fast. You get code-splitting, image optimization, lazy-loading, and almost perfect lighthouse scores out-of-the-box.
The future of the web is JavaScript, API's, and Markup - the Jamstack. Gridsome uses the power of blazing-fast static site generator, JavaScript and APIs to create stunning dynamic web experiences.
Gridsome sites are usually not connected to any database and can be hosted entirely on a global CDN. It can handle thousands to millions of hits without breaking - and no expensive server costs.
npm install --global @gridsome/cli
yarn global add @gridsome/cli
pnpm install --global @gridsome/cli
gridsome create my-gridsome-site to create a new project
cd my-gridsome-site to open the folder
gridsome develop to start a local dev server at
http://localhost:8080
.vue components in the
./src/pages directory to create pages
gridsome build to generate static files in a
./dist folder
Install Node.js ^12.13.0 || ^14.0.0 || >=16.0.0 or higher and Yarn classic.
./projects folder.
yarn install.
gridsome develop.
Make sure your test project has a version number in its
package.json if you use an existing project.
To use the local version of
@gridsome/cli as the global command, enter the
./packages/cli folder and run
npm link.
Yarn will add dependencies from your test projects to the root
yarn.lock file. So you should not commit changes in that file unless you have added dependencies to any of the core packages. If you need to commit it, remove your projects from the
./projects folder temporary and run
yarn install in the root folder. Yarn will then clean up the lock file with only necessary dependencies. Commit the file and move your projects back and run
yarn install again to start developing.
In the interest of fostering an open and welcoming environment please read and follow our Code of Conduct.
Licensed under the MIT License.
Visit the Gridsome Roadmap to keep track of which features we are currently working on.