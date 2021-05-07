openbase logo
wun

@gribnoysup/wunderbar

by Sergey Petushkov
2.2.2 (see all)

Simple horizontal bar chart printer for your terminal

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

571

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@gribnoysup/wunderbar

Have you ever wanted to print some pretty bar charts in your terminal? You are in the right place!

wunder-bar-cli-all

Wunderbar can print horisontal bar chart with legend and chart scale straight to your terminal. Or you can use it as a module in your code and get all the building blocks to print chart yourself.

Wunderbar uses partial block characters (▏▎▍▌▋▊▉█) to print the most precise charts possible:

wunder-bar-precise

Use in terminal

echo "[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]" | npx @gribnoysup/wunderbar --min 0

wunder-bar-echo-json

cat data.json | npx @gribnoysup/wunderbar --min 0

wunder-bar-cat-file

Use in your code

npm i --save @gribnoysup/wunderbar

const wunderbar = require('@gribnoysup/wunderbar');
const data = require('./data.json');

const printData = () => {
  const { chart, legend, scale, __raw } = wunderbar(data, {
    min: 0,
    length: 42,
  });

  console.log();
  console.log(chart);
  console.log();
  console.log(scale);
  console.log();
};

printData();

Limitations

  • Wunderbar supports only node >= 6

  • Wunderbar uses chalk.hex to add color to your charts. Chalk is pretty smart to downgrade the color if it is not supported by your terminal, but output may vary in different terminals.

API

wunderbar(values, [options]) ⇒ OutputValue

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
valuesArray<InputValue>Values to draw on a chart
[options]ObjectChart drawing options
[options.min]numbermin value from valuesMin chart value (inclusive)
[options.max]numbermax value from valuesMax chart value (inclusive)
[options.length]numberterminal widthChart length
[options.sort]"min" | "max" | "none" | (a: NormalizedValue, b: NormalizedValue) => number"none"Sort method for chart values
[options.randomColorOptions]Object{}randomColor options for color generation
[options.format]string | (a: number) => string"0.00"Value format method. String values are Numeral.js format strings

All options are also supported in the cli version:

echo "[1000, 3000, 5000, 7000, 9000, 11000]" | \
  npx @gribnoysup/wunderbar --min 0 --max 15000 --length 42 --sort min --randomColorOptions '{ "seed": "unicorn" }' --format "0a"

wunder-bar-cli-all

Types

InputValue : { value: number, color?: string, label?: string } | number | string

OutputValue : { legend: string, scale: string, chart: string, __raw: RawData }

RawData : { chartLength: number, minValue: number, minValueFormatted: string, maxValue: number, maxValueFormatted: string, normalizedValues: NormalizedValue[] }

NormalizedValue : { normalizedValue: number, rawValue: number, formattedValue: string, color: string, label: string, lineLength: number, chartBar: string, coloredChartBar: string }

License

MIT

